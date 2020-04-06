Here's What Happens If You Explode A Tire Under Ice In A Frozen Lake
Do not try this at your own lake.
"When Trump likes something that much, it's an immediate red flag."
It took him 15 hours to expose the crab hidden in the stone, but the whole process was worth it.
Is this a new show called "Cooking With The Ramsey's?"
Seeing a walrus whistle like a human really drives home just how weird looking — and strangely like humans — walruses are.
Dixie the fox is a cinematographer first, a pilferer second.
Never undervalue the cunning and strength of a 2-year-old. They're masters at breaking in rooms.
Jeff Reitz started going to the Happiest Place on Earth every day in 2012, until the pandemic stopped his streak at nearly 3,000 consecutive visits.
Lawyers and a Silicon Valley start-up have found ways to flood the system with claims, so companies are looking to thwart a process they created.
These techniques could prevent people from contracting secondary pneumonia which could be detrimental to their health.
New projections paint a grim picture for the country in the coming weeks.
According to the data, more than half of workers in the US earn less than $50,000 a year.
If you're in a pinch and can't find a clip or a Ziploc bag, this is how you can take matter into your own hands.
If you've found yourself conducting a lot of meetings over Zoom, you may have also had the realization that suddenly, your colleagues are virtually in your home.
The story of Prestigetech Ameritech owner Mike Bowen's unhappiness is a cautionary tale about what can happen if Americans searching for cheaper prices send entire industries offshore to countries like Mexico and China.
The pandemic seems to be hitting people of color the hardest.
The BBC Interview Kid is so 2017. Meet the SkyNews Interview Kid.
Why the small-business rescue isn't going to rescue some businesses.
Short-form premium video is here to stay.
One of the subjects of Netflix's hit documentary series suggested that the streaming service is working on another installment.
Most of the attention in the COVID-19 pandemic has been on how the virus affects the lungs. But evidence shows that up to 1 in 5 infected patients have signs of heart damage and many are dying due to heart problems.
They were surrounded by a fleet of staff, who were stranded themselves, trapped in an eternal honeymoon in the Maldives. Their adventure continues.
Easter is nearly here, so it's the perfect time to stock up on candy. Even if the egg hunt is canceled, your basket will still be filled with sweets.
It's not the fastest thing in the world — until the very end, when it's like a gunshot.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Before she died, Emily Hale donated love letters she had received from the author while his wife was ill. Now public, the writings reveal his quiet duplicity.
The LockPickingLawyer is given another challenge and easily picks a unique locking system.
The ongoing nightmare of coronavirus has made commonplace what was once unthinkable, a growing list of eroded norms that now includes potentially burying the staggering number of recently deceased New Yorkers in the city's public parks.
Since Uber launched in Argentina in 2016, taxi drivers have come out in force, torching ride-share cars, beating drivers, and shaming passengers. And they're still angry.
Throughout the past two months, Dr. Drew went on multiple news programs and downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 42-foot-long creation is indeed road legal, even if it's ridiculously hard to drive.
"It's like having a car without gas."
It's most likely the bootlace worm, but we prefer to call it by its other name: the sentient alien Symbiote.
Every month or so, when boredom strikes, I fantasize about tearing down the wall between the living room and the kitchen in my apartment.
On top of Trump's ongoing mismanagement, there is a shocking lack of a strategy, or discussion of a strategy, at any level of government, for what the country will do after the current wave of coronavirus cases passes.
To surprise a "Hamilton" superfan, Krasinski had the original Broadway cast sing "Alexander Hamilton" over Zoom.
They can also reveal symptoms that at first went undetected. I may have found a new one.
Renée Bach went to Uganda to save children — but many in her care died. Was she responsible?
A poor squirrel got caught on a spinning bird feeder as a homeowner watched in glee.
In a given month, more than a million people have some kind of surgery. The elective procedures being postponed because of coronavirus aren't all optional. Cancer patients and organ recipients are being forced to wait.
Will Bonsall has spent a lifetime scattering heirloom seeds across the country. But will his efforts fall among the thorns?
A Redditor created an animated data visualization of the spread of coronavirus over the United States from February to April after looking at numbers provided by The New York Times.
Leadership is never more apparent than when it is missing.
Local officials and health-care workers are losing faith in the national response and struggling to improvise their own solutions.
YouTubers compare the differences between a $747 125cc dirt bike with a $950 model.
Johns Hopkins health security expert Tom Inglesby discusses the need for widespread testing, protective equipment and face coverings.
"When it's near the peak, and you have to manage it, you start to do as much of the mitigation strategy as possible, so you flatten the curve. Then you try to wait and see where you are, and if you lift it too early, you get a resurgence."
