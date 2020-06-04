Woman In Present Day Explains To Her April 2020 Self How The World Has Somehow Gotten Worse
If you thought things were bad back in April 2020, buckle up.
"This is what you asked for?"
In newly found footage, George Floyd urged young people to reject gun violence and crime.
This couple never changed their engine oil once since buying their car. Problem?
What doesn't kill it makes it stronger.
A press conference by Scott Morrison announcing a new stimulus package was interrupted by a homeowner who wanted people off his newly reseeded lawn.
In the time that U.S. deaths have increased from 100 to more than 100,000, the S&P 500 has gone up 20 percent.
Military commanders are finally speaking out against Trump.
The landslide was more than 2,000 feet wide and 500 feet high.
"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan clashed with Rudy Giuliani in a fiery dispute over Donald Trump's handling of the George Floyd protests.
The tech workers in Silicon Valley know you want them gone. They knew it when you protested their buses. They knew it when you trashed their scooters. They definitely knew it when you scrawled "die techie scum" on the sidewalk. But guess what? They don't even want to be here! In fact, they're already packing their bags.
The officers staggered across the steps, blocking the protesters from what has long been the symbolic center of public protest in America. Wearing army fatigues and body armor, they looked like what they were: an army occupying ground.
A growing branch of therapy relies on our natural affinity for these majestic animals to help clients process emotions, catalyze change, and treat physical and mental health conditions.
Stories from a country that was wildly unprepared for a pandemic.
The successful launch and landing of Falcon 9 marks the first time an orbital-class rocket has flown and landed five times.
As he began to speak about reforming the LAPD during his Wednesday evening press conference, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called this an "urgent moment" for the city, "an inflection point."
It's all the simple pleasures in life rolled into one video: naps, a nice sip of cold water and koalas.
Rural Oklahoma communities are desperate to hand the reins to management companies that say they're turnaround experts. Instead some companies failed the hospitals, bled them dry and expedited their demise.
Luca Stricagnoli came to rock with just a simple acoustic guitar and he delivers.
As mass demonstrations against police brutality continue across the country, thousands gather in New York to demonstrate against generations of police brutality and racial injustice in America.
YouTube channel "MotivationHub" recently posted an inspirational snippet from a London Real interview with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, in which he shares some life advice and reveals the motivation and meaning he finds in capturing photography from space.
Government officials enjoy broad protections against lawsuits and that includes rogue cops.
While these extremely high-res televisions are still too pricey for most, seeing native 8K content on an 82-inch television is truly unbelievable.
You shouldn't put any of these things in the toilet, but, for science, what is the largest physical thing you can flush? A YouTuber finds out.
Mud blister worms make their homes in the shells of oysters and other shellfish, where they weaken their hosts.
The default wallpaper of Windows XP is permanently etched into our collective consciousness. It's estimated to be one of the most widely seen photographs in history. Here's the story of how it became so ubiquitous.
An analysis of COVID-19's spread in Japan suggests theaters may not be especially susceptible to outbreaks — provided the right guidelines are in place.
A new study may explain a universal phenomenon: the tendency to speak with our hands.
The architecture of Stanley Kubrick's films are as fundamental as the characters.
Our drain pipes, reservoirs, power lines, roads, sewage systems, and more are all designed based on past climate data. But with the climate crisis comes the uncomfortable realization that the past can't predict what we'll need in the future.
Daniel Thorson went into a silent retreat in mid-March, meditating through 75 coronavirus news cycles, Boris Johnson's hospitalization, social distancing and sourdough starter. Now he's catching up.
Ruth Amos and Shawn Brown at Kids Invent Stuff put together a waterfall swing and have the time of their lives.
Sexual health and disputes over its meaning reveal the problem at the core of a medical system that requires profit, hence sickness, or people believe they are sick or deformed or lacking and therefore in need of a pill, a procedure or device.
News reports often use euphemistic phrases that fail to engage the complex realities of the recent protests.
This dad and his son constructed a tube between two tanks and the fish immediately had to check out the other side.
A daring driver took three cars as far as they could physically go without motor oil.
Black Americans have seen technology used to target them again and again. Stopping it means looking at the problem differently.
Both seem pretty benign materials on their own, but watch the sparks fly when the two meet.
Caught on tape by a whistleblower cop, the officers said they witnessed or took part in alarming acts of police misconduct, from framing and beating residents to collaborating with drug dealers, all as part of a culture of impunity within the department's narcotics unit.
One week after the start of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, protests in cities and towns across the United States have been growing, despite curfews and aggressive policing methods in some places.
A patient man wearing a hummingbird feeding helmet was soon swarmed.
Ronnie Cox (Cohaagen), Mel Johnson, Jr. (Benny) and Robert Picardo (the face and voice behind Johnny Cab) talk "Total Recall" at 30.
As protests against police brutality ramped up across the nation, aircraft operated by law enforcement and the National Guard were flying overhead.
Some computer keyboards never should've been sold in the first place. Here is an exhaustive tour of the worst ones ever made.
People who've watched and participated in the Black Lives Matter movement say that this time feels different. And the prevalence of these small protests is one of many reasons why.
On Monday evening, over the course of 48 minutes, Donald Trump put on a show that may have changed America, yet again.
The Star Wars actor was fighting back tears when he gave a speech to the crowds at the George Floyd protests: "Black lives have always mattered."
The chemical weapon was originally marketed to police as a way to turn protesters "into a screaming mob."
Researchers are narrowing down how long the virus persists inside the body and whether people can be quickly re-infected.