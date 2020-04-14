Woman Tries To Explain The Pandemic To Her Past Self In This Hilarious Short
– "I think the Australian wildfires are gonna be the defining feature of 2020."
– "Yeah… not even a little bit"
During a tense interview, Navarro challenged CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker: "Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." "60 Minutes" responded to that challenge and brought the receipts.
The great black-backed gull is the largest member of the gull family — and also apparently the most metal.
Well, it's back to the drawing board for the municipality of Romelândia in Brazil.
In this week's "LastWeekTonight" episode, Oliver digs deep into what Congress and companies should do for workers during this critical time, instead of paying lip service.
The BepiColombo, a joint orbiter operation between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and European Space Agency, filmed our planet from a few different angles and in varying speed.
Ping pong balls seems fairly innocuous, but what happens if you shoot it out of a cannon going over 400 kilometer per hour?
The pandemic already pushed millions to work from home. Many of them will likely go back to a very different office.
Being cast in "School of Rock" was a defining moment in my life — for better or worse.
The German army is just having a grand old time at a testing facility in Sweden.
In the past two decades, the world battled Ebola, SARS and more than one major flu outbreak. Those left tragedies in their wake but didn't cause the same level of societal and economic disruption that COVID-19 has.
Feuding royals. A deadly planet. Before "Star Wars" or "Game of Thrones," there was Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi novel.
The driver survived the accident, but we sincerely hope they're okay.
But how did Global Witness track these Toyotas down? How do they know that they're the same allotment of pickups? It's rather impressive, actually.
This creative couple bought an abandoned Airstream on the side of the road for $600, eventually spending two and a half years and $20K to completely renovate it themselves!
We all know oxygen feeds fire, so what happens if a tube that has oxygen flowing through it catches fire?
When confronting the president about the administration's belated response to COVID-19, Reid pressed on and was unfazed by Trump's charged reactions.
The 2016 election may not have been a realignment by historical standards, but it did bring the country's political divides more in line with its cultural divides — the biggest of which may be the growing chasm between urban and rural Americans.
Here's why this piece of music composed by Italian mathematician Giovanni Battista Benedetti is technically impossible.
The crisis has brought the economy to a near halt, and left millions of people out of work. But thanks to intervention on an unprecedented scale, a full-scale meltdown has been averted — for now.
Turns out, we've gotten… more culturally conservative since 1984.
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
We've spent a lot of our lockdown playing "Scrabble," and it holds up incredibly well — especially given the circumstances.
A comparison of the worst outbreaks over the years and the likelihood of dying from it.
How to raise a resilient child in 2020
A collector has gotten his hands on rare prototypes of the first generation of Apple Watches, and hopes to sell them for thousands of dollars.
Easter egg hunts have never been this high-stakes.
It might not be nearly as big as Formula One, but it's every bit as dramatic and fun.
The ultimate baller move is to just not give a f*ck.
According to the administration's own math, the pollution rules could eliminate jobs, discourage driving, and inflict billions in damage.
Why we shouldn't bail out the airlines and cruise companies.
It's not every day that you see this at the intersection.
These photos of wildlife taking over the streets of towns and cities around the world will make you smile — from goats in Llandudno to ducks in Paris.
It's a lot more fun than the one you know.
Panic shopping and hoarding have led to supply shortages. Volunteers frightened of the virus have stopped showing up. And a newly jobless population has sent demand soaring.
Are "fancy" sweatpants here for good?
Every year, students in a mountain village spend months preparing for an elaborate Kabuki performance. An aging society has put their show — and their school — in jeopardy.
It's time to jazz up your pasta offerings with advice from these veteran Bon Appétit chefs.
Couples who quarantine together stay together… sometimes.
"Here we are… In the middle of a pandemic… Staring out of our windows like aquarium fish."
The coronavirus pandemic will leave lasting emotional scars.
A surprise company outing to an air base caused a 64-year-old French man so much stress that he flung himself from a fighter jet in midair, grabbing the ejector button in a panic and tumbling through the skies above France before landing in a field.
It's been just over a week since the CDC asked us to wear cloth masks. So who's wearing them? What else are people doing to be cautious?
Those are some lucky ducklings.
Leaders must learn from the pandemic now to position their companies to thrive in the next crisis.
Back in 2016, a telescope spotted a supernova flaring so brightly that it far outshone its own galaxy. The exploded star continued emitting radiation for more than 1,000 days, unleashing more energy than any supernova previously documented. But that's only the start of the story.
When we watch from our laptops and televisions at home, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefings always float atop a background of cobalt blue
This is *not* legal to use in professional table tennis games, but it is pretty dope.
The capital of medieval Armenia, the city of Ani was a thriving center of trade and faith, survived by its haunting ruins.