This Excavator Is *Way* Too Close To A Building That's Been Demolished
This is much too close for comfort.
This is much too close for comfort.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
"I wasn't expecting this for my first time watching the boat go down the canal."
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
It's an astounding feat in many ways: her commitment to learning the electric guitar and her dedication to tracking the progress over four years.
Trey Kennedy reenacts all of the phases we went through during this surreal year.
In South Korea, face masks have been seen as a key part of the national strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. The United States on the other hand…
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
We've rounded our 80 favorite newsletters run by individual curators and creators. They run the gamut from business to tech, politics to sports, and everything in between.
Compare the vocal ranges of today's top artists with the greatest of all time.
This chart shows the highest and lowest notes each artist hit in the recording studio.
In South Korea, face masks have been seen as a key part of the national strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. The United States on the other hand…
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When Russian soccer player Ivan Zaborovsky got struck by lightning, few thought he'd make it out alive.
What are some of the distinct cultural pockets of the United States? A Redditor attempted to delineate every specific region.
I'm actually a huge dog person, so it brings me no joy to do this — to expose dogs for the dimwitted creatures that they really are. Anyone who's been around dogs knows they can be brilliant at one moment and completely boneheaded the next.
300 square feet with no kitchen and a standalone sink in the living room? Sign us up for this luxury apartment now.
A new book conjures three scenarios — three "catastrophes," really — in which President Trump could lose the election but not step down.
How seasonal gigs became a nostalgic relic of the past for many of today's young people.
A New York Times correspondent captured footage of federal agents coming out in force and firing tear gas and other forms of munition in Portland on Tuesday night.
White people in not-insignificant numbers maintain a persistent belief that they're the ones suffering historic levels of racial discrimination.
Dave Grohl has spoken out in defense of teachers as the Trump administration continues its "daunting and evermore politicized question of reopening our schools in the coronavirus pandemic."
Take your doodling to the next level with The Ultimate Creative Arts Bundle. For just $35, you'll learn how to draw like a pro.
The Action Lab performs a simulation of what would happen if we shot the moon with our strongest laser beam.
Becca Farsace finds a way to visualize the wi-fi signal inside her apartment.
An interview with the man who has an important message for you, if he can get it out.
This is much too close for comfort.
Offerings like "Cuomo chips" and "Handful O' Croutons" have appeared on menus in New York as bars look for ways to keep their doors open.
Here's the process behind how Hostess makes one million Twinkies a day.
A quarter of a century ago today, the MP3 was born. Eamonn Forde argues that this, not the invention of vinyl, was the most revolutionary format in musical history.
People aren't intentionally catching the coronavirus.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How will Max react when he sees this smorgasbord of treats?
It's not wise to upset a Komodo Dragon.
One of only five Black chiefs of a Fortune 500 company abruptly resigned after strange allegations — involving a hidden identity as photographer and an extramarital affair — resurfaced.
This is too cute for this world.
Explore the map and zoom in to see how the number of properties at risk of flooding in your area.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
It's not a time-travel movie, OK?
It's an astounding feat in many ways: her commitment to learning the electric guitar and her dedication to tracking the progress over four years.
First New York, then Iowa, then Arizona: What one nurse's journey tells us about the country's coronavirus outbreak.
"We have a lot of work ahead in terms of repairing the public's trust."
Black physicians, who risk their lives every day taking care of others, ask Americans to do the same for their children.
This multitasking superstar is an air fryer, rotisserie, toaster oven, dehydrater and more packed into a device that's only about 16 inches across.
In Bangladesh, there is no Amazon. There is no eBay. If you want to buy a dress or a crested finch from the comfort of your home, you have to use Facebook.
Three intrepid YouTubers set out to recreate the famous MacOS Big Sur photograph.
Mayors of Atlanta, Los Angeles, Stockton and other cities want a federal cash program to support their residents in need.
Trey Kennedy reenacts all of the phases we went through during this surreal year.
If you're waiting for a break from bad news about COVID, don't hold your breath — or, actually, do hold your breath.
If Republicans gain a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, they are likely to hold that majority for a long time.
A visit to the Yellowstone National Park almost turned horribly awry when a bison charged a woman. Fortunately for the woman, "playing dead" on the ground worked.
Gunman surrenders after video recommending 2005's Earthlings posted on Facebook.
Viewed in isolation or presented without context, coronavirus numbers don't always give an accurate picture of how the pandemic is being handled. Here, ProPublica journalists Caroline Chen and Ash Ngu offer insight on how to navigate the figures.
Attendees to this ride in Nalchik, Russia got a rush of blood to the head.
Ten miles north of Tofino, British Columbia, off the west coast of Vancouver Island, Catherine King and Wayne Adams live on a sustainable, floating compound. It's called "Freedom Cove," a labor of love, hand-built using recycled and salvaged materials. It's been their home for the past 29 years.
The test the president boasted about passing does not measure IQ but is typically used to check for early signs of dementia.
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
Gabriel Brawn used a land surveyor's demarcation between the two lots as a guide to remove the half of the building sitting on his land.
She believed that white, Christian, heterosexual people, who represented all that was natural and good in America, were under threat from immigrants, feminists, liberals and LGBTQ people.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.