Excavator Tries To Load Itself Until Truck, Ends Up Falling Unceremoniously Into A Ditch
It's a painful process from beginning to finish.
The Sandman won his first ever nomination at the award show and didn't disappoint with a heartfelt and funny speech.
Storm Ciara has caused many flights in the UK to be cancelled, and you can really see why from this video of a plane trying to land in Birmingham Airport against the rocky winds.
Eight years in the making and 160 drafts later, the brothers picked up the "Best Director" award for "Uncut Gems" at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Turns out size isn't everything in a fight.
The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles paid tribute to the gayest film moments of the year and gave much attention to one particular actress.
"I'm George Stephanopoulos and joining me for optics is Lindsey Davis and David Muir."
Browse the best of Hollywood "true" stories scene by scene to see how true or false they really are.
Thanks to some (very) remote engineering work by NASA, the intrepid explorer's science mission is back on.
Over the weekend, Steamboat Springs, Colorado was treated to the explosion of a truly massive, 62-inch firework. It was big.
It's a violation, but who cares, it's Bill frigging Murray.
Just like men, many women feel their "inferior" looks and personality make them unfuckable. But they must also contend with men who don't believe they could possibly exist.
Darine Stern was destined to become a supermodel but bad timing and a series of misfortunes thwarted what could have been
Why did Eminem perform his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself" at the 2020 Oscars? While we're waiting for an explanation, we can appreciate Martin Scorsese dozing off while Eminem rapped.
After launching himself off a 90-foot cliff, pro skier Josh Daiek did a perfect backflip over the cars on Highway 50 near Echo Summit.
The family structure we've held up as the cultural ideal for the past half century has been a catastrophe for many. It's time to figure out better ways to live together.
"Calling out the devil is one thing, facing him is another."
Jeanne Calment was an accidental icon, her celebrity the result of a form of passivity. For a hundred and twenty-two years, five months, and fourteen days, Calment managed not to die. Or did she?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Valentine's Day is nearly here and you can schedule a flower delivery for that special someone now through Florists.com. If you schedule today and use the code LOVE10, you'll get $40 of credit for just $10.
The sounds ice makes as it plummets down a borehole is strange, to say the least.
Tobias Friedrich dove into 27-degree water to capture the ice formations most people never see.
If the billionaire becomes Trump 2020 challenger, he'll lose on the dumbest possible issue.
It turns out that one of the most dastardly domains isn't full of literal garbage and porn — it's just… a domain. And now you can buy it for yourself.
The Terrier lineage has a rich history of winning the Westminster Dog Show, which includes getting patronage from the wealthy.
Out of the following three startups showcased at CES 2020, which is fake? (1) A company that makes moody cat robot waiters for restaurants; (2) A company that designs humanoid robots to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger; or (3) A company that designs mini-Jacuzzis for arthritic dogs?
When interviewed about what writers should ask for in the forthcoming Writers' Guild of America's negotiations with producers, Waititi went on an extended rant about Apple's new keyboards.
For those who wince at sports car showoffs, this wacky annual show is a sight for sour eyes.
Ah, the single life. You get to do what you want, when you want to do it — and you don't have to consult with anyone else when it's time to make a big purchase.
The Motorola Razr was the iconic phone of the pre-iPhone era, and now Motorola is bringing it back with a folding screen. Is it any good?
As play pal combos go, this one was unexpected.
Iran's nascent space launch program is very real, but you might not know it from the absurd propaganda about its purported manned spaceflight plans.
Multiple confidential documents obtained by Motherboard show the sort of companies that want to buy data derived from scraping the contents of your email inbox.
Heather Morris's bestselling novels "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" and "Cilka's Journey," and the problem of truth in historical fiction.
Elite lawbreaking is out of control. This is the grotesque story of an existential threat to American society.
From #BongHive's triumph to, um, Eminem's surprise appearance, there was plenty of good and bad at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Korean director Bong Joon Ho took home four Oscars for "Parasite" at Sunday's Academy Awards — including Best Picture — but his reaction to his first win, for Best Original Screenplay, was his best.
In Russia's Arctic north, a new kind of gold rush is under way.
What Caligula, Julius Caesar and the bad Roman emperors can teach us.
Carson Philbin gets deferred from Harvard University and decides to take matters into his own hands…by dropping rhymes.
Smartphones aren't the only killers of work-life balance.
Infants will give away food to a stranger even when they're hungry, a new psychology study finds.
He's the most experienced sailor on deck.
The science and secrets behind how in-flight meals are selected and prepared.
If you're looking to meaningfully improve your kitchen skills, this photo-heavy book from Mark Bittman is a must-have.
Too much light at night, too little during the day: how our bodies are evolving to adapt to modern life.
Scientists are racing to confirm the detection of black hole "echoes" that could unlock exotic new branches of physics and deepen our understanding of the fabric of reality.
Over the centuries, windmills built to drain peatland for agriculture have been causing the ground to steadily sink. It's unclear who's in charge of fixing the problem.
In his Best Actor speech, Phoenix talked passionately about animal rights, cancel culture and ended his speech on a quote from his late brother River Phoenix.
"Parasite" and "1917" have earned three wins each at the 92nd Academy Awards.