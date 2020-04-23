Excavator Tips Over And Falls Straight Into The River
Fortunately, it seems that no one involved was hurt.
How did Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh's 1985 hit "La Di Da Di" become so ripe for sampling in hundreds of songs?
Finnegan the red fox loves to get pet by Mikayla Raines of SaveAFox Rescue.
While sheltering inside on the coast of Washington state, Spencer Andrich saw a very social elephant seal trying to make its way into his house.
Kevin James returns as "the sound guy" in the 2007 thriller.
Flight Club is really running quite the racket with these obscenely inflated sneaker prices.
Six months since the emergence of the novel coronavirus, doctors and researchers continue to discover dangerous new ways COVID-19 affects the body.
The demand for parking is down 90% and across America, entrepreneurs are finding ways to repurpose empty lots.
William Sun Petrus took an old Remington Portable typewriter and found a way for it to drop a sick beat.
The initial coronavirus outbreaks on the East and West Coasts emerged at roughly the same time. But the danger was communicated very differently.
Constantly feeling like you're living beyond your means? By being a little more organized, it's possible to learn how to stick to a budget and pay off debt.
Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and edited by Pete Scalzitti.
Believing in online hoaxes can be dangerous now. Here's how we can all help.
The president's financial dealings with the state-owned bank complicate his attacks on Biden.
The art school project no one asked for.
One wrestler has tested positive for COVID-19, but tournaments are still happening.
In 1964, South American fans eagerly awaited the arrival of the Fab Four — but four guys named Tom, Vic, Bill and Dave turned up instead. It's the strange story of a con gone wrong.
Some Americans can resume going to restaurants, cinemas and nail salons starting this week.
You don't need a reason to dress up and have dinner tonight.
Some people roll their eyes. He just rolls his dice.
Children across Spain were able to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks on Sunday, as the government eased restrictions that have kept anyone under the age of 14 from venturing in public.
The irony isn't lost on me. Here I am, a Brooklyn physician in a time of pestilence, spending my few free hours playing a game set in a fictional America torn apart by plague.
"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" is coming to Disney+ May 4, 2020
Some news outlets in Asia claim the North Korean dictator has died while others say he is brain dead after heart surgery.
Scientists explain what goes on in the brain when you're isolated at home — and why you can't remember yesterday.
Full-on protective masks should be reserved for those in need, but other folks should keep their germs to themselves with simple cloth coverings whenever possible.
Eight nurses are the overwhelming majority of employees who remain at Haskell County Community Hospital in Oklahoma. The future of the 25-bed hospital, which has been whittled down to operating only an emergency room since 2019, is increasingly grim.
An extremely dedicated Super Mario Bros. fan paid tribute to the 35th anniversary to the game by spending a week arranging and rearranging 500 Rubik's Cubes to make a delightful stop motion short.
"It's not the end of the world, but you can see it from here."
Most don't work. The "Breaking Bad" spinoff is the wonderful exception.
Math used to be a comfort zone for me in times of confusion. Not anymore.
Science today stands at a crossroads: will its progress be driven by human minds or by the machines that we've created?
The grueling process of building an in-ground pool.
Did Arlan Galbraith really think he could turn pigeon meat into the next chicken? Or was he running an elaborate Ponzi scam all along?
Unfortunately, the history of the past generation justifies pessimism about the next one.
Barbara DeDrew, played byKate McKinnon, showcases several cats up for adoption on her new website.
If you've reached the point in your stay-at-home life where re-watching every season of The Real Housewives of New York feels more like a punishment than a treat, it's time to stream some Shakespeare.
There are protests, but this isn't a movement, and it's not the Tea Party 2.0.
Celebrities are turning to Zoom and Instagram Live to hang out with one another, make content and keep people entertained. Without makeup, hair and proper crews, it's a whole new inside look into the lives of the rich and famous.
How rising sea levels are affecting Miami, a megachurch adopts to social distancing and more best photos of the week.
Which treatments actually work? What are antibodies actually good for? Which public health measures materially help?
The cruise industry's decision to keep sailing for weeks after the coronavirus was first detected on a ship helped carry the virus around the globe and contributed to the mounting toll, health experts and passengers say.
Doctors sound alarm about patients in their 30s and 40s left debilitated or dead. Some didn't even know they were infected.
Arizona Republic photographer Michael Chow, wearing a tight-fitting N95 mask, sprinted ahead of the crowd. And that's when he saw the nurses.
When you are among the first people in the world to receive a vaccine injection, the real answer about the risks is simply "we don't know."
