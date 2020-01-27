This Excavator Failing At Demolishing A Building Is Like A Jenga Game Gone Horribly Wrong
Whatever this excavator driver was intending to achieve here, we're sure this is not it.
Whatever this excavator driver was intending to achieve here, we're sure this is not it.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
Next time you slide on an icy road, just remember that pro drivers do it too.
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
Jon Lovitz returns as attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was preparing to argue the president's case in the Senate impeachment trial.
It took the two brothers Morgan and Mason McGrew eight years to create this masterpiece and it is really worth every second.
To see the world in a drop of water and heaven in a wild flower.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Is it possible to out-eat the price you pay for a buffet? How do these places make money? We looked at the dollars and cents behind the meat and potatoes.
Most traffic jams are unnecessary, and this deeply irks mathematicians who specialize in traffic flow. They reserve particular vitriol for local transport engineers.
The Tesla Cybertruck isn't slated to be released to the public until 2021, but that isn't stopping Elon Musk from taking his big, angular baby out on the streets.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Evans, Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz cannot stop talking about smart parking, or "smaht pahk."
In the annals of most world religions, a quick walk-on from an alien would not, at least on the surface, seem particularly strange.
The Blink XT2 smart security system is on sale starting at just $79.99 for a one-camera setup. It works both indoors and out, and lasts up to two years on a single set of batteries.
Josip Ilicic, a Slovenian soccer player for the Italian club Atalanta, scored a remarkable goal from the halfway line on his way to a hat-trick .
We hope you don't get carsick from this.
Terra Fondriest shoots Ozark life with unmatched intimacy — a challenge in a place awash with stereotypes. But she's simply capturing what she knows.
A textbook definition of an accident waiting to happen.
Is it better to blood-dope your way out of the game than to fade away?
Ten years ago today Apple revealed the iPad, the tablet that was supposed to change the world.
Data rules everything in the business world and, if you want to get ahead, you have to know how to manage and analyze data. This bundle dives into multiple data analytics tools and programs, and it's just $49 now.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Lundy recorded his time in books of sketches, from training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, shipping out across the Atlantic from New York harbor, arriving in Cherbourg, France, to front line duty before his wounding in combat in late 1944.
Whatever this excavator driver was intending to achieve here, we're sure this is not it.
Reading classic literature is like going for a 6 AM jog: it has its loyal fans, but few enjoy it.
The music industry and basketball enthusiasts held very different vigils at the Staples Center, the site of Bryant's greatest successes.
It took the two brothers Morgan and Mason McGrew eight years to create this masterpiece and it is really worth every second.
Writer Carson Vaughan and his wife, Mel, take a canoe trip down a not-always-pleasant river in the Nebraska sandhills, the Dismal — also known as "Divorce River."
Colin O'Brady completed the first solo crossing of the Antarctic landmass under his own power and with no resupplies in 2018. His record almost never happened.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Thankfully for the pedestrian, who was trapped underneath the car because of a traffic accident, all the onlookers here were able to lift the SUV off her.
This gigantic mine, 1,160 feet beneath the surface, spreads out under Detroit over more than 1,400 acres with 50 miles of roads.
Xiaoma astounds people at this restaurant in Chinatown by speaking both perfect Mandarin and Cantonese.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Authorities in Wuhan, China are building a hospital in the region to isolate and treat patients of the coronavirus — and they plan to finish in just six days.
Next time you slide on an icy road, just remember that pro drivers do it too.
The world produces countless noises, but some of them have turned into cold cases for sonic sleuths to ponder.
The new coronavirus is spreading faster than SARS — and it may be because it can be passed on before a person shows any sign of symptoms.
It's known as a gravity hill, a place where the layout of the terrain makes an uphill slope look like a downhill slope.
An ex-disciple of Swami Vishnudevananda recounted over a decade of sexual and psychological abuse, igniting a scandal in the global Sivananda yoga community.
Magali Chesnel suffers from vertigo; she also loves taking pictures from very high heights. The former hasn't precluded the latter.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
The old-fashioned-sounding illness is mostly harmless. So why does it cause so much parental panic?
The real legacy of "Game of Thrones"? Guys discovering that apparently no one ever got around to abolishing duels.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is the best dodgeball player we've ever seen.
An Avast antivirus subsidiary sells "Every search. Every click. Every buy. On every site." Its clients have included Home Depot, Google, Microsoft, Pepsi, and McKinsey.
Apple has patented an ambitious design for a new iMac which builds both the keyboard and screen into a single curving sheet of glass..
Relive The Mamba's most clutch moments from his illustrious career.
When Rebecca Mehra tried to unplug a broken oven, she almost ended her track season — or worse.
To celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant means celebrating both a beloved, unique athlete and a fallible human being — the entire story.
It's intriguing how fast a fish will start to decompose but it may be a shock to the senses.
Everybody knows it's important to adapt. But what happens when adapting to an environment means losing traits that you value?
Billie Eilish swept the top categories at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards as she and brother/recording partner Finneas O'Connell took home six out of the seven awards they were nominated for.
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
At least the harnesses were working, otherwise this would have gone even worse.
For three days, Iranian military officials knew they had shot down a Ukrainian jetliner while the government issued false statements, denying any responsibility.
Lowbrow, with high production values, Gwyneth Paltrow's new Netflix series is a soulful kind of sponcon.