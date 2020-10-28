Ex British Paratrooper Attempts World's Highest Jump Without Parachute
John Bream trained for two years in order to set a new record for the highest jump from an aircraft into water and the highest jump into British waters.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
John Bream trained for two years in order to set a new record for the highest jump from an aircraft into water and the highest jump into British waters.
Tenacious D perform the signature song from the cult classic with cameo appearances by Elizabeth Warren and Susan Sarandon.
If you place glass in a mixture of oil that matches its refractive index, the glass "disappears."
Comedian Jessi Klein talks about some of the weird backhanded compliments she's received from men in the past.
Using the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, scientists discovered molecular water in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth in the Moon's southern hemisphere.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
During a 1991 "Sesame Street" special, the late Robin Williams showed Elmo all the fun things you can do with a stick.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Americans are grappling with intensifying calls to remake the criminal justice system. We asked people behind bars to weigh in.
National Wildlife Federation has announced the winners of its 2020 photo contest, which sets out to "celebrate the power of nature photography" and "inspire people to care about the creatures that share our planet and act on their behalf."
John Bream trained for two years in order to set a new record for the highest jump from an aircraft into water and the highest jump into British waters.
"Borat 2" creator Sacha Baron Cohen posted footage Tuesday of his terrifying getaway from a Washington gun rally in June after "very angry" attendees rushed the stage.
Are Republicans bigger fans of country music than Democrats? This map that looks at the correlation between music preference and voting behavior on a county-level offers some insights.
The open-source map shows the changes that happen to city streetscapes over time.
Comedian Jessi Klein talks about some of the weird backhanded compliments she's received from men in the past.
Can the underground LUX-ZEPLIN experiment capture evidence of the makeup of the universe? International physicists are banking on it.
In this most peculiar of baseball seasons, there was perhaps no more telling snapshot of the United States than a COVID-19-positive man sitting on the ground, maskless, next to a cancer survivor, maskless as well, with indelible grins spread across their faces.
Birds of a feather flock together, especially when there's a hot tub involved.
What the contents of our refrigerators say about our politics and our assumptions.
Sacha Baron Cohen crashed Reddit in character as his Kazakh journalist alter ego Borat Sagdiyev on Tuesday, and the result was joyous anarchy.
A visual effects artist created a short film about the worst that could possibly happen if you mixed Coke with Mentos.
Link previews provide convenience. They can also compromise privacy or security.
In 2020, there's dairy, soy, oat, almond and others. What's the difference between all of these different milks?
At least seven people were taken to hospitals, according to Omaha Scanner, a service that monitors official radio traffic.
In his 2017 biography of Elon Musk, author Ashlee Vance said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has one riddle that he likes to ask most job candidates during interviews.
Even a subject matter as mundane as "project management" is intense in Nolan's hands.
The controversial jailed antivirus software mogul John McAfee followed up his virus-fighting work with one of the first social networks, a competitor to AOL Instant Messenger. Really.
Feeling homesick? These candles are formulated specifically to remind you of your state of origin — even if it's New Jersey.
The best guardian dog is the kind with feathers.
"The next one, for all we know, might be highly contagious and highly lethal. And it's very likely to come."
Andrew Kaczynski dug up an old clip of Donald Trump walking out of a CNN interview, in a prescient vintage moment.
Like clockwork, seismometers across multiple continents have detected a mysterious pulse since at least the early 1960s.
After an ICE raid took a Queens family's breadwinner, his loved ones fight to keep their home, with no help from housing aid off limits to immigrants.
Comedian Anthony Jeselnik's grandmother got the last word when it came to a Bible prank.
There is no shortage of Christmas cheer coming to the streamer in the next few months, so we took a look at the slate's absurd films and series and judged them by their potential to entertain.
In his tension-filled, black-comic Oscar winner, Bong Joon Ho masterfully mixes tones and subverts genres in order to shine a harsh light on the mechanisms that maintain class inequality.
Tenacious D perform the signature song from the cult classic with cameo appearances by Elizabeth Warren and Susan Sarandon.
The revamped series that defined the 90s comes to "Peacock" on November 25, 2020.
New research found "autoantibodies" similar to those in lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients. But patients may also benefit from treatments for those autoimmune diseases.
Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" will premiere soon, but here's an honest trailer recapping the show's Season 1.
The difference between the previous spikes in cases and the one we're in now? COVID-19 cases are now rising almost everywhere.
A formula for assessing the gravity of kidney disease is one of many that is adjusted for race. The practice can exacerbate health disparities.
Here's why cable-stay bridges have become the go-to design choice for architects these past 30 years.
Celtic rituals, tricks of nature, and deals with the devil have all played a part in creating this iconic symbol of Halloween.
A message was posted to the upcoming events page of Donaldjtrump.com that said the world had "had enough" of the "fake news" spread by Trump.
This guy's wife said if the boat left the dock, he couldn't come home, so this is what he did.
A look at dressing up for Halloween and more in these lovely 20th century snapshots.
Kanye West, the eccentric rapper and producer who jetted off to Haiti in the middle of a global pandemic last month, is claiming that the president of Haiti gave him an island to develop. Unfortunately for West, Haiti doesn't own the development rights — it appears a lawyer in Texas does.
Trump satirist and comedian Sarah Cooper's Netflix special "Everything's Fine" debuts on the platform on October 28.
The former 'Daily Show' host has also inked a first-look deal with the streaming service.
Humans have always sensed the ghosts of loved ones. It's only in the last century that we convinced ourselves this was a problem.
Any other year this would be frightening, a ghost possession. Not this year.
After NXIVM was exposed as a Ponzi scheme, Raniere was found guilty on seven charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.
After a series of wild, potentially dangerous bashes in Los Angeles, the city is cracking down on some social media superstars.
Sacha Baron Cohen explains that Rudy Giuliani had a security guard comb the entire hotel room before the filming of the infamous "Borat 2" scene.