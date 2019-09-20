Visualizing The Evolution Of A Formula One Steering Wheel
Formula One car steering wheels do more than just turn the wheels — they have nearly as much computing power as your laptop, if not more.
Formula One car steering wheels do more than just turn the wheels — they have nearly as much computing power as your laptop, if not more.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Video footage captured from the Grey Glacier, in the Southern Patagonian Ice Field, shows a chunk of it collapsing.
His contributions to Sight & Sound's legendary, once-in-a-decade poll have been revealed.
Formula One car steering wheels do more than just turn the wheels — they have nearly as much computing power as your laptop, if not more.
Children who spent their formative years in the bleach-everything era will certainly have different microbiomes. The question is whether different means bad.
The crypto has been heavily rocked this past year—and that's opening opportunities to cut into its outsized carbon footprint.
Was HIMYM's "slapsgiving" gag one of the main reasons the show tanked in its latter years?
From strong debuts to long-anticipated endings, these are the series that rose to the top.
Rest easy knowing that your home is under the careful eye of Cove. It's simple to set up, affordable to maintain and offers peace of mind.
Tom Scott goes behind the scenes at UBC's TRIUMF, a particle accelerator center, to see how radioactive materials get transported around the facility.
Women are helping to close the driver shortage, though barriers still remain.
A strategy to restore America's military deterrence.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
The indomitable Bill Nighy sat down with Vanity Fair and broke down iconic moments from his career and revealed what it was like working on movies like "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Harry Potter," "Shaun of the Dead" and many more.
These are the leading sources of the microplastic particles we eat, drink and breathe.
Daniel's sailboat is completely self-sufficient, from growing his own food to running his own utilities, and can freely travel anywhere in the world. Here's what his life is like.
A common liver drug shuts the door on COVID before it can infect our cells.
The game's creator, a Welsh software engineer, wrote Wordle to amuse his girlfriend. He could never have guessed where it would take him.
Jonah Hill is in love with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's daughter, and tries his best to win them over in the first new "You People" teaser. Directed by Kenya Barris and co-written by Hill, the film releases on January 27, 2023.
Platforms are gambling with creators. They're constantly changing the rules to make the most money — even if it hurts the creators they built their platforms on.
Which part of the US has (allegedly) strayed furthest from God's light?
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Margaret and Dom Varlamos reminisce about Varly's Swiftwater cafe, the fish and chips shop they ran for two decades out in Whittier, Alaska, where nearly all of its residents stay in the sam building
This week, a driver who's "sick of cyclists and their sense of entitlement," a letter writer who doesn't want their girlfriend to call dogs or babies "honey" and a blood donor who's worried about other people stealing their glory.
Nostalgia is a hell of a drug. If your friends and family long for the 1990s, these gifts will give 'em a wave of positive emotions.
"Should we just grin and bear it?"
Sam Chui got an inside look into the numerous Korean AIr crew training practices, including what to do if you have an unruly passenger and different kinds of emergency landings.
The docuseries will begin streaming on December 8, 2022, on Netflix.
Never lose your keys or the remote control again with these handy Bluetooth trackers.
Exercise seems to protect the brain health of people and their furry companions.
Workers in delivery warehouses are subjected to extreme working conditions are are expected to speed up work so that all 'instant' deliveries are met. Here's how it takes a toll on their mental and physical health.
"From big-budget blockbusters to arthouse fare, these are the movies we loved most this year."
Whole Foods plans to pull Maine lobster from its shelves amid a debate about its sustainability.
Rhett and Link see how store-bought meals from popular food chains measure up to their restaurant versions.
Workers were not threatening to shut down the nation's rail system over a few more sick days. They were sounding the alarm on a broken system that affects us all.
America's frequent drug shortages put patients' health — and their lives — at risk.
In the 1980s, McDonald's sold glass painted "Garfield" mugs. Decades later, claims they contained dangerous levels of lead emerged.
The ability to bend an inch at a time while seeming to stand up straight is a useful and gendered skill.
We're back with another roundup and this weekend saw quite a bit of tech news. We covered everything from cryptocurrency to the latest developments in Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. Let's take a look at the latest in tech from this weekend.
In his "60 Minutes" interview, Macron explains how Donald Trump's presidency has affected his relationship with the US.
Sure, "Cocaine Bear" is based on a true story. But would a real bear actually go crazy on coke?
In Port-au-Prince you cannot see the boundaries, but you must know where they are. Your life may depend on it.
These trays of food, divided into sections and best eaten in front of the TV, are a much-loved part of American culture. But who invented them?
It's safe. It saves lives. Your town will probably give it to you for free. Don't wait.
With the raunchy humour of "Call Her Daddy," 28-year-old Alex Cooper is changing the world of podcasting. Here's how the relationship sexpert and celebrity confidante created a business that's worth £52 million (!) to Spotify.
It all kicks off with a paratrooper who became a drug lord in Kentucky who failed to deploy his parachute correctly. Then a bear found his body…
Shamans, neurochemistry, and the metabolic byproducts of wonder.
"You cannot only love America when you win," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.