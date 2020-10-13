Everything You Wanted To Know About Apple's iPhone 12 Event In 12 Minutes
Did you miss the hour-long Apple presentation today? Fear not, here's all the good stuff in CNET's 12 minute supercut.
The CNN anchor is a consummate professional while placed in a ludicrous situation.
Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" has experienced a widespread resurgence in popularity thanks to that infamous TikTok video. This singer tries to take the song to the next level.
"There's nothing inside this boot that makes me think it's worth $150."
It's sometimes hard to imagine the magnitude of some of the biggest concerts that have happened around the world. Here's what they would look like to scale in Central Park in New York, if the people attending the concerts stood shoulder to shoulder.
Here's how four 4 x 20ft recycled shipping containers were transformed into a house with two bedrooms.
It was not a metal cover we expected, but it's certainly one that we deserve.
As the weather gets colder, many Americans have no idea whether hanging out with other people inside is risky. That's a big problem.
This year, we're getting a two-day sale on October 13 and 14. Prepare yourself for some serious savings.
Walt Disney conceptualized an Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. That's not what ultimately was built.
We rounded up the best kitchen essentials that'll help you save space, organize better and add a new dimension to your cooking.
I mastered the art of the dry(ish) hang—and you can too.
The breadth of The Beatles's excellent musical contributions is so staggering, it might be easy to miss some of their deeper cuts, such as the deconstructed beauty of this track from "A Hard Days Night."
The song returns at No. 21 with its best streaming and sales week ever.
Fan favorites like "Exploding Kittens," "Unstable Unicorns," "Ticket To Ride" and more are on sale right now.
With clever editing, "Paddington" becomes horrifying.
Your dogs and cats deserve the best. Here are some of our favorite products — and best of all, they're on sale today.
We gathered all the most useful information from Apple's "Hi, Speed" event today, which announced the new iPhones, to answer your burning questions, including: how cool are they, how soon can you buy them, and for how much?
Here's a refreshing way to handle COVID-19 deniers that should make American lawmakers take notice.
If you can find a water supply in the wild, the LifeStraw can make it safe to drink. Not only are these perfect for hikers, but they'd come in very handy in an emergency.
"The life and times of Ernest Miller Hemingway" summarized by Randy Feltface in an epic stream of consciousness.
Jozef Jarosciak just put millions of early Usenet posts on a browsable archive for the first time.
The Televend service, available on Telegram, automates the entire process and is open for business 24/7.
The things you do for work.
While our ongoing work-from-home lifestyle means snazzy clothes and shoes are no longer a priority, feeling comfortable and confident is arguably more important now than ever.
In China, instead of "How are you?" people often ask, "Have you eaten?" During the pandemic, sending my mom a picture of my dinner was a reassurance that I was safe.
He's the first sitting senator in history to do so.
I went to the woods because I wished to get away from Twitter.
A look at how the music videos for "Take on Me" by A-ha and "Money for Nothing" by Dire Straits were made.
Meet General Paul Nakasone. He reined in chaos at the NSA and taught the US military how to launch pervasive cyberattacks. And he did it all without you noticing.
"I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me."
When a group of libertarians set about scrapping their local government, chaos descended. And then the bears moved in.
Wim Hof's teachings about breath work and the health benefits of cold plunges have attracted millions of followers who swear it has cured everything from depression to diabetes and makes them happier and stronger. Our writer traveled to Iceland (naturally) for a deep dive with the man and his methods.
Two BASE jumpers get too close for comfort during a dive off a cliff in Moab, Utah.
United and Delta have been boasting to lenders about fat margins in frequent-flier mile programs. Time for customers to pay a bit more attention.
Charting the rise and fall of a piece of furniture that is inseparable from its innuendo.
The only not-so-scientific way to find out which tree is the strongest is to squash it under a hydraulic press.
What I learned about rich people, conspiracy, "genius," Ghislaine, stand-up comedy, and evil from 2,000 phone calls.
A Stanford professor explains how tech titans channel obscure philosophies to convince us — and themselves — they're being wronged.
Normally, you don't wake people up at 2:00 in the morning, but in this case, fellow prize winner and neighbor Robert Wilson had an important message to deliver to Paul Milgrom.
Conflict with the platform hasn't kept the conservative commentator from thriving.
"They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders," the agent said at a hearing Tuesday.
The journey of Apple becoming the world's first trillion-dollar company is a tumultuous one, to say the least.
Planet Earth is home to creatures great and small — and in some cases, so small you need a microscope to see them. Here are this year's winners of the Nikon Small World competition, which recognizes "excellence in photography through the microscope."
Officials say that a cut cable is to blame for the "temporary" system shutdown.
Atari's 1982 "E.T." game was so disastrous it's been blamed for the company's downfall and the crash of the entire industry. The man responsible for the game, however, has taken it surprisingly well.
A new mental health treatment using the psychedelic compound psilocybin raises questions about medicine and values.
A fearless magpie plucks at the tail feathers of a bird much larger than itself.
The more China tells the world that Taiwan isn't a country, the more Beijing's adversaries are starting to treat it like one.
The Milk Tea Alliance is emblematic of the frustration many young people feel toward Beijing's grating assertiveness in the region.