Everything You Think You Know About Oxygen Masks On Planes Is Wrong
Every time you fly a plane, a flight attendant will remind you of emergency oxygen systems. But one deadly crash forever changed them on American flights.
Every time you fly a plane, a flight attendant will remind you of emergency oxygen systems. But one deadly crash forever changed them on American flights.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Every time you fly a plane, a flight attendant will remind you of emergency oxygen systems. But one deadly crash forever changed them on American flights.
Whether it's taking fruit to work (and to the bedroom!), being polite to rude strangers or taking up skinny-dipping, here's a century of ways to make life better, with little effort involved.
NBC released yet another never-before-seen cold open from the show and it makes us wonder how many more never-before-seen scenes they can string out for a show that went off the air nearly a decade ago.
Art, centralization, and can you really have a crypto startup?
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown caused a stir when he abruptly took off his gear and left the field in the third quarter.
If we can't let go of frantic self-improvement nearly two years into a pandemic, when can we?
Decades before hologram tours, one rogue '70s promoter found another way to put Elvis, Janis, Jim Morrison, and other late icons back onstage
Someone dropped Rowan Atkinson's character Mr. Bean into "Cyberpunk 2077" and he fits in remarkably well.
No more canoodling at the gym, please. Gym PDA is gross, distracting, unncecessary and sexualizes a public space.
We had such an instant connection, it was unsettling.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Comedy legend Betty White totally improvised this story about the Great Herring War.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
This is how mechanical clocks were invented, synced and eventually how the world agreed upon Greenwich Mean Time.
Protection is high against severe disease, and is boosted by a third shot, per official UK stats.
"I could hardly make out the words on the sign, but I knew what they said."
Sea, table or kosher? Ingredient expert Jack Bishop explains the right kind of salt you need for every occasion.
France's Jean Zay supercomputer now has an integrated photonic coprocessor.
Nuggets made from lab-grown chicken meat were displayed during a media presentation in Singapore, the first country to allow the sale of meat created without slaughtering any animals.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Beatboxer Tom Thum knocks it out of the park with some ridiculous boom-bap beats that include some dirty organs, trumpets and slick scratches.
The letter was created a day before Trump discussed naming conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell "special counsel" to probe baseless election fraud claims.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Huda Al-Sarari was forced into exile after her work documenting human rights abuses by US-backed Emirati forces garnered global attention.
The format for iPhone photos switched to HEIC since iOS 11. It's often caused problems for some users but Apple had to switch it up because their problems are bigger than an individual's problem.
Made from sustainably recycled fleece, this half zip pullover from Wellen is exactly what we need for transitional weather and building up layers for when the chills come.
When historians look back on the checkered legacy of the global war on terror, they will highlight Operation OVERT as a model.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
2021 was not a particularly strong year for video games, or much else for that matter, but there were some certified bangers, games that slapped and a few remasters of awesome games from the past that I enjoyed purely for nostalgic reasons.
Wilhelmsdorf, Germany is home to a million euro luxury motorhome with some pretty exquisite finishes.
The Wizarding World has had many growing pains. Its creator has retroactively altered many perceptions of its characters, simply because she can.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
Despite constant attacks, they're bravely educating the masses about the common STI.
Caspar David Friedrich might not be a household name, but his contributions are incalculable to the art world.
Harrison performed an impromptu version of "Here Comes The Sun," in 1996 on Brazilian TV, for his friend Emerson Fittipaldi who had just suffered a serious crash while racing in Formula Indy.
Almost nine years ago, a Pawnee citizen by the name of Garth Blunden, played by Patton Oswalt in a guest appearance, filibustered a town-hall meeting in season five of "Parks and Recreation".
The lunar surface has seen dramatic changes throughout its existence, but it may have looked a bit familiar beginning about 3.8 billion years ago.
A Redditor got footage of their parked Model 3 getting bumped and even though it looks like a harmless touch, they claim the damage cost was around $15,000.
U.S. traffic infrastructure is due for a reckoning.
The market feels like a bubble. Does it matter?
After Kyle Kuzma hit a clutch bucket, DeRozan stepped up again and hit another game-winner to follow up his wild one-footed 3-pointer buzzer-beater from the other night.
Based on a true story, "Don vs Lightning" — directed by Johnny Burns and Pier van Tijn — is the story of an elderly Scottish man who has to learn to live with a very shocking revelation. Literally.
A..A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh, classic novels by Ernest Hemingway and Agatha Christie and hundreds of thousands of pre-1923 sound recordings are among the works that entered that public domain on New Year's Day 2022.