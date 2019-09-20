Popular
'TRANS WOMEN ARE NOT A THREAT'

Lia Thomas spoke with ABC News' Juju Chang about the backlash she received after becoming the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship. "People will say, 'Oh, she just transitioned so she would have an advantage, so she could win,' I transitioned to be happy, to be true to myself," Thomas said.

DON'T BELIEVE THE HYPE

According to a widely circulated urban legend on the internet, Dennis Falk, the world's biggest "Tiny Toon Adventures" fan, was responsible for the show being canceled. A YouTuber does a deep dive into the bizarre rumor and tracks Falk down to ask him about the tall tale.

'I HAD MY MOM MAKE A BEAT'

TikTokers ushered in a new era of popular music with 15 second viral clips that go on to be used in millions of videos. Here's what happens when you hit that first million, from getting a manager to negotiating major label deals, and what it's like to be a world famous TikToker.

Namespaces