Everything You Always Wanted To Know About San Francisco's Antique Vibrator Museum (But Were Afraid To Ask)
A very unique museum is located in San Francisco that sheds light on the history of the vibrator.
Zeus the husky has a very funny way of telling his owner he needs his water bowl refilled.
And they did all of this with only 25,000 euros.
That was far more beautiful than we'd imagine it would be.
After learning about Buttigieg's sexuality, she asked if she could change her pick.
Johnny Ball explains the brilliance of the Russian method of multiplication.
How well does a 104-year-old style mousetrap fare against mice and rats?
Burgerim was once one of the hottest, fastest-growing brands in the US. Then its founder left the country, leaving behind a wreckage of unpaid workers, bankrupt franchisees and others struggling to make it work.
The archetypal "Karen" is blonde, has multiple young kids, and is usually an anti-vaxxer. Karen has a "Can-I-Speak-To-The-Manager Haircut" and a controlling, superior attitude to go along with it.
Many companies around the world have existed for a long time, and a few have been around for more than 1,000 years.
In a stunning development on Wednesday (although not one that will change the eventual outcome of the trial), Mitt Romney announced that he will be voting to convict the President on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power.
The months-long impeachment and Senate trial of President Donald Trump has come to an end with a vote to acquit. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict.
"People have been waiting for this to blow up."
"In Kalihi, a town on the island of Hawaii, there was an SUV that pulled next to me in the parking lot. He got out and grabbed what looked to be a pipe, zip ties and magnetic mats. He then proceeded to put the mats and pipe on the doors and then zip-tied them on to the door handles then walked away."
"It's like fighting a war — some things are hard, but must be done."
Looking for the answers to ax² + bx + c = 0? A mathematician has rediscovered a technique that the ancient Babylonians used.
Max the dog is told he can't go swimming and has a hilarious hissy fit.
So, let's say you're on a train — how fast is the world around you moving? When it comes to your perception, the answer is: it depends.
A small Wisconsin company named Murfie, which stored thousands of people's personal CD and vinyl collections, suddenly went defunct. Now Murfie's assets belong to a startup named Crossies.
Gus Johnson reenacts the decision-making processes that those people who post those vapid motivational memes on their Facebooks go through.
"All of the archetypes present themselves for roll call: the two-bit hustlers, the hard-knuckled mafiosos, the spinsters in their smocks, the poor and the beaten down and the unconscionably rich."
This "abrupt thaw" affects five percent of Arctic permafrost, but it could double the amount of warming it contributes.
Convertibles used to be the "it car" as immortalized by the famous Ferrari in the film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Why did they go out of fashion?
When Charles Dickens died, he had spectacular fame, great wealth and an adoring public. But his personal life was complicated.
If I were to ask you, "Hey, do you think it would be funny if I jokingly screamed I had coronavirus on a packed plane?" you'd probably respond, "Not at all, you f*cking moron."
It's not about speed. It's about sheer accuracy and precision, and the fruit of his labors really begin to show at 1:12.
About a quarter of the size of Wales, the A68 iceberg is about to enter the open ocean.
Life really provides the best lessons.
The author of "The Omnivore's Dilemma" argues that coffee is the solution to the problem that coffee created.
Although lacking the romance of card sharps, or the freakish genius of card counters, slot cheats are uniquely innocuous, almost laudable characters.
Two stars had a cosmic confrontation and one star ended up engulfing the other.
To understand this sprawling desert city, you have to understand its canals, whose routes Indigenous people dug as far back as AD 200.
The controversial trick that some of the world's tallest buildings use to make people think they're taller.
Tesla's stock has doubled in the past month, and nobody is entirely sure why.
When an earthquake struck the Cayman Islands, this guy really tried to save the beer stock in the store. Unfortunately, he didn't quite accomplish that.
I spoke with widows, newlyweds, monogamists, secret liaison seekers, submissives and polyamorists and found there was no such thing as desire too high or low.
This city, where daylight entered only in patches and dank moisture pervaded the streets, was flawed and complicated, but it was also extraordinary.
Before Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration festivities were set to start on Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday, an extraordinary police chase took place around the parade route.
The Eighties hitmaker on his first album in a decade and the hearing loss that could end his career.
Sure, it's a scam — as long as you drive a car you don't care about, and exclusively in 72-degree weather.
Hey, how's it going up there? Just wanted to say hi.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
My friend in Wuhan messaged me: "Don't come back for Chinese New Year."
Shortly after Trump had concluded his address in the House chamber, Pelosi tore up the copy of his speech he had given her in half.
To justify the status quo, Americans ignore the possibility that convicted criminals will do something beneficial with their freedom.
Southern Country International received millions of dollars from Mr. Epstein's estate in December.
Just when you think you can support a candidate, you're forced to change your mind again.
Developed in the midst of the worst financial recession since the Great Depression, the opening seconds of the pilot were explicit about the show's aims of resuscitating the reputation of the corporate leaders and Fortune 500 assholes who rode the backs of working people into the ditch of the 2008 collapse.
Time gets real drawn out when it's drawn by a machine.
Can Tesla and Rivian convince practical Ford-loving pickup drivers to buy their futuristic machismo machines?