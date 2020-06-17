Everything Wrong With 'Sonic The Hedgehog' The Movie In 22 Minutes Or Less
They tried hard to fix it but they couldn't fix everything.
Please do not do this, unless you want to lose a limb.
Phil Vischer explains the history of race in America and why Black Americans continue to face injustice today.
Nothing to see here, just stampedin' through Yellowstone National Park.
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
While we appreciate the journey, the ending of the video is an important lesson in terms of respecting a person's privacy.
When a hose has gone haywire, the best thing to do is not to meet it head on.
In a company in the midst of coronavirus-caused bankruptcy, where stockholders are likely to be wiped out, there are weird signs of life — worthless stock ticking up, an equity offering. But betting on an undead company is a very bad idea.
It's kind of funny and cute, until you imagine an army of these knocking at your door.
40-year-old health care worker says she regrets not taking precautions.
If you thought this was going to be a heartwarming moment between animal and robot, you've come to the wrong video.
The Nebraska Democratic Party called on its U.S. Senate nominee to drop out of the race Tuesday after he made sexually repugnant comments about a campaign staffer in a group text with her and other staffers.
Failed experiment by radical anarchists, a new sort of utopia, or just a place?
There's a certain kind of N95 mask that's actually bad to wear for public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some GOP lawmakers who benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program also opposed legislation requiring lending transparency.
Airbnb hosts are struggling to find long-term renters and turning instead to other platforms. Will the company be able to weather the coronavirus pandemic?
Protest at Barclays Center's plaza redefines a privately operated public space.
The deployment of tear gas against civilians has not been this widespread since the period of unrest in the 1960s and '70s, according to a New York Times analysis.
Having trouble getting a full-body workout while you're isolated at home? The Chopper is the ultimate at-home workout tool, endorsed by professional basketball players and football players alike.
"Palm Springs," a romantic comedy starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, will be available for streaming on Hulu on July 10.
Not everyone took Peter Turchin seriously a decade ago when he said widespread civil unrest would sweep through the US in 2020.
It saw a window of opportunity and it's not afraid to seize it.
OnlyFans has grown explosively during the pandemic - — but men aren't simply watching. More and more, they're turning to the platform for recession revenue.
With Father's Day approaching, we investigate the recent growing phenomenon of people showing off how attractive their parents once were.
We're not sure if this is so much a talent as much as a display of black magic.
Park County hasn't been able to figure out who is behind the 2,100 acres. We can reveal it's Reed Hastings.
Now that's a prodigy right there.
An accent expert reviews how well American actors disguise their voices as British. I think we can all agree that Kevin Costner can't do a British accent.
An unassuming bench in the Abbey Gardens of Bury St Edmunds is, curiously, the world's first cyber-bench.
The wealth gap between Black and white households in the country is horribly disproportionate.
With coronavirus infections surging as economies reopen, officials will need to consider unorthodox alternatives. Pakistan offers some lessons.
At the beginning of the month, a Tesla Model 3 crashed into an overturned truck in Taiwan. Here are some educated guesses about what went wrong.
Our entire visual field is not made the same.
Since 1932, the tiny town of Rugby, North Dakota, has claimed to be the geographical center of North America. But as with most things, the truth depends on who's telling it.
This 34-inch curved display from Alienware is such a joy to experience. It supports both a 120Hz refresh and Nvida G-Sync with a native resolution of 3,440-by-1,440.
She's been having a moment — and that's not a good thing. Using baby name data, we found other names that are equally as "Karen" as Karen.
As the country begins reopening, Isaiah Owens, a funeral director in Harlem, continues to bury victims of COVID-19.
It's time to double down on electric vehicles.
U.S. health care prices are unregulated, opaque and unpredictable. When Congress required insurers to cover COVID-19 testing, a few providers decided to take advantage.
We all have more time to ourselves these days. This guy used to to make something special.
Hikaru Nakamura is the top-ranked blitz chess player in the world — and his channel has seen a meteoric rise as he coaches streamers in the ancient game.
"We don't know why he chose Tulsa, but we can't see any way that his visit will be good for the city."
Who's the fish out of water now?
The promise was made on American Independence Day, 1983. "We, Linda Montano and Tehching Hsieh, plan to do a one year performance. We will stay together for one year and never be alone... tied together at [the] waist with an 8-foot rope."
What follows is a story of a number of women who invented fortunes. They lied, faked pictures, forged documents, and posed as socialites, or royals. They enacted, without knowing one other, The Heiress Con: inventing a fortune in order to create one. And they became stinking rich, for a spell of time, borrowing on the back of marvelous lies.
The Five Mile Swamp Fire had been burning for nearly three days in the muddy swamps of Florida's Santa Rosa County when firefighter Mike Facente arrived. Thick smoke hung over the area, acrid and pungent in the springtime air. High winds and low humidity aided the fire in growing to 2,000 acres by the time Facente arrived, 10 times the size from the day before.
A cheap and widely available drug called dexamethasone can help save the lives of patients who are seriously ill with coronavirus. UK experts say the low-dose steroid treatment is major breakthrough in the fight against the deadly virus.
One look at the uncertainties and the assumptions changes the story tremendously.
They're the biggest names in the credit card business, but how do the two compare against each other?
Kaepernick always deserved a job in the league. Don't forget how its teams tried to pretend otherwise.
For decades, many rocket scientists have looked to a propulsion system powered by a nuclear reactor as the fastest practical means of getting to Mars and other places in the solar system more quickly.
Teach a bird to steal fish and you feed it for a lifetime.