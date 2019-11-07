Everything Wrong With 'Elf' In 16 Minutes Or Less
CinemaSins takes on the 2003 Will Ferrell holiday classic "Elf."
CinemaSins takes on the 2003 Will Ferrell holiday classic "Elf."
If a dog were to ever get drunk, it would probably be like this.
Never mind the countless times the Great Dane has occupied his owner's bed — this is his bed and he will. not. share.
A YouTuber challenges Harvard students to answer some basic trivia questions to win an iPhone 11, but some had a very rough time.
This is one of those things that looks easy but is actually incredibly difficult to do, isn't it?
Is Escher missing a chair? This must be his.
There's some kind of ASMR thing going on in this video of a man unclogging a flooded lake.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
His goal was to restore his health on the Pacific Crest Trail. Becoming a YouTube star, getting stalked, and meeting the perfect girl were just exhilarating extras.
Why was Paula Deen allowed to be the authority on Southern cooking for over a decade?
Every year, the old adage "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer" seems to grow more explicitly apparent. HowMuch.net visualized the median net worth of adults living across the globe.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
CinemaSins takes on the 2003 Will Ferrell holiday classic "Elf."
With the 2020 race heating up, celebrities have started to open their wallets as well as their mouths.
It turns out that the Binary Space Partitioning tree used in "Doom" has its origins in research conducted for the military. That's right: E1M1, the first level of "Doom," was brought to you by the US Air Force.
You can buy a product, but can you buy your way out of human suffering and futility?
How an old film set in Paris after the destruction of civilization has proven uniquely prescient about the present.
Never mind the countless times the Great Dane has occupied his owner's bed — this is his bed and he will. not. share.
At the very least, this is an example of reckless driving.
"So this time, the earnings results announcement is not good at all," said SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son at the start of the company's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.
We can't simulate consciousness yet because we don't really know what it is. Who's to say that won't change?
We've all got that outdoorsy friend. You know, the one who thinks Bear Grylls is weak and Survivorman was staged and if they were stranded out in the woods, they'd create the greatest Discovery Channel show of all time. Well, this holiday season, it's time to call their bluff.
Turns out, drivers are extremely stuck in their usual patterns and barely notice new stop signs. Which is not great when you're piloting a 2-ton hunk of metal.
Mary Cain's male coaches were convinced she had to get "thinner, and thinner, and thinner." Then her body started breaking down.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
Wouter Corduwener speaks many languages and bet random people €5 he could speak theirs. Here's how he did.
Patent trolls benefit from a problematic incentive structure that allows them to take vague or abstract patents that they have no intention of developing and assert them as broadly as possible. Here's how Cloudflare fought back.
There's something strange in the neighborhood.
We don't deserve dogs.
When cooking a steak, you need to have a crust. In this video explainer, two chefs describe how to create different types of crusts.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Some people avoid them at all costs. I seek them out — and I'm not alone.
Deadspin and Splinter were only the most recent victims of a culling that began many years ago.
Before Trump's Louisiana rally could begin tonight, CNN correspondent Jim Acosta was totally upstaged by a talented kid with a sense of humor.
I first met him 21 years ago, and now our relationship is the subject of a new movie. He's never been more revered — or more misunderstood.
Customers marvelled at my psychic abilities but was that really what was going on when I told their fortune?
Is Escher missing a chair? This must be his.
Kevin Kiprovski had a lofty title, "Expeditions Associate," and a fun job — he got to demo Google virtual reality gear to young students. He also made just $40,000 a year and didn't technically work for the tech giant.
This cat is all of us when winter hits.
When a rural hospital dies, the community around it starts to follow suit.
A day of dopamine fasting in San Francisco.
The possibility of Earth gaining a second moon is more likely than many people realize and as SciShow explains, the implications are vast.
Laura Lippman, admittedly a rotten friend, is bummed by the ways in which friendships end as one gets older.
82-year-old John Rolczynski uncovered an incredible error in the constitution that showed that North Dakota technically didn't fit the requirements for statehood.
Concerned that my spit sample had already been sold to one of 23andMe's Big Pharma partners, I offered to swing by the office and pick it up myself.
This is one of those things that looks easy but is actually incredibly difficult to do, isn't it?
The case raises concerns about the ability of tech firms to protect users' data from repressive governments.
Why public figures stopped apologizing.
"You could be standing on one and not even know it," one volcanologist said.
Jamie Foxx plays Joe Gardner, a jazz musician in New York City who embarks on a fantastical journey after he passes away. "Soul" will come out in 2020.
Laws hold the porn industry accountable for dangerous content — and it's thriving nonetheless.
In Santiago, Chile, where a curfew has been imposed by the government to curb protests, a young soprano called Ayleen Jovita Romero decided to break the chilled silence.
Sprawl has made the Baltimore suburb Ellicott City more vulnerable to climate change — in the last three years, it's already suffered two thousand-year storms.
Quite possibly the worst tweet you can send.
Where he came from, a Super Bowl ad cost three million dollars. Why? Because that's how much it cost. What does it yield? Who knows.
Still a relatively young industry, gaming has mutated massively over the course of the last decade — and it's been a weird 10 years for video games.
A South African crew, onboard the Gemini Craft, enjoyed the company of a Beluga whale while sailing near the North Pole and played a game of fetch with the sea creature.
Areniy Kotov finds inspiration in urban exploration and concrete cityscapes.