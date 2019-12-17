Recommended

Top Videos

(DON'T) TAKE A DEEP BREATH

2 diggs

In New Dehli, the smog is so severe that drivers frequently get into traffic accidents. The city has always suffered from air pollution, but here's the reason why things have become so much worse in the past decade.

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

LOCKED AWAY

3 diggs israeltoisis.thenational.ae

He sits in solitary confinement in an Iraqi Kurdish prison, a callous fanatic too dangerous to be allowed to mix with other inmates. But there is more to Mohammed Khalid than meets the eye - and his government does not want to admit it.

(DON'T) TAKE A DEEP BREATH

2 diggs

In New Dehli, the smog is so severe that drivers frequently get into traffic accidents. The city has always suffered from air pollution, but here's the reason why things have become so much worse in the past decade.

THANKS FOR PAYING

2 diggs gen.medium.com

Every year, Americans short the IRS nearly half a trillion dollars. Most ideas to increase compliance are more stick than carrot — scary letters, audits, and penalties. But what if we gave taxpayers a chance to allocate how their money is spent, or even bribed them with a thank-you gift?