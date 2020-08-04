ESPN Reporter Doris Burke Dunks On Ex-Husband During Pelicans-Grizzlies Game
Doris Burke delivers a hilariously personal zinger during a game.
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
The skewed version of history that is being taught in American schools doesn't acknowledge how white supremacy has ben part of American history since its founding.
A 200-watt laser is basically a death ray.
Because, you know, waterskiing is not challenging enough on its own.
You never realize the importance of certain roles in moviemaking until you're missing them on set.
Obinwanne Okeke was supposed to be a rags-to-riches Nigerian success story. Then the feds followed the money.
How sustainable is the pension fund system in the US and how does it compare to the pension plans of other countries?
The source of the explosion was allegedly caused by "confiscated high explosive material" near the port in Beirut.
Teens on TikTok have begun mercilessly mocking the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" playwright.
Trend reverses progress over several generations, study finds.
More than 200 people were arrested in New York City on the night of May 29-30, including Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis, who were charged with seven federal crimes after being accused of throwing a Molotov c ocktail at an empty NYPD car.
According to Trump, an obscure housing regulation is supposedly ravaging the suburbs. It's not.
Joe Hanson goes deep inside Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier to understand how it gets its extraordinary hue of blue.
The summer heat can be worse based on the neighborhood you live in. Grist's Rachel Ramirez explains how racially segregated neighborhoods in cities like Portland are faring against rising temperatures.
An inside look at the most "Noughties" movie ever made.
It's sheer, unbridled delight in its purest form.
Three strategies to turn your adversaries into allies.
"Ratched" premieres September 18 on Netflix.
How bad has COVID-19 devastated the economy in the United States? Here are some helpful charts to make sense of the situation.
"Just months before the end, after we've lost the outer planets to the great and growing blackness, the Earth drifts away from the Sun and the Moon from the Earth. We too enter the darkness, alone."
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis just reported the United States's GDP underwent a 32.9% decline. Now what?
Fueled by his passion for history, photographer Drew Gardner recreated portraits of some of the world's most famous historical figures, featuring their direct descendants as models.
We were two or three weeks into building a cabin when the first two-by-four became the target of a sudden, white-hot flash of anger.
This poor puppy messed with the wrong full-grown dog.
At a pivotal moment in Baltimore's history, one cop ran his squad like a war machine. The corruption and abuse would soon spread.
Gold medalist Katie Ledecky demonstrates how to swim the length of a pool without spilling a full glass of chocolate milk.
There is no one definitive experience, but the stories of these men and women matter deeply.
Donald Trump dumped $400 million into his clubs in Aberdeen and Turnberry. Now, lawmakers in Edinburgh want to investigate him for money laundering.
The Democratic representative hasn't come up with a good rationale for challenging progressive Senator Ed Markey in Massachusetts. But with a name like his, it may not matter.
Everyone just seemed a lot happier in that decade.
A Lithuanian man who disappeared in Britain almost five years ago and became the subject of a murder inquiry has been found living in dense undergrowth.
This couple went a little too deep into the Hydroxychloroquine dark web and it melted their brains in this hilarious sketch.
Detailed computer simulations have found that a cosmic contraction can generate features of the universe that we observe today.
Tim Maughan's disturbing future predictions have had an unfortunate habit of coming true.
It's funny because it's sadly true.
I reached out to Monroe over Twitter because I wanted to know what drove him to make the maps, how he was able to make them visually appealing, and how he thinks his maps fit into the larger QAnon project.
Murders are up in big cities this summer. Here are seven possible reasons why.
A hilariously diabolical amusement park owner made a maze that guests can't escape.
Shared exclusively on Dazed, peep the first stunning images from the book of IRL locations with Anderson's aesthetic, and an extract from the beloved director himself.
Thousands of migrant children have been expelled by the Trump administration since March. Some have been held in hotels without access to lawyers or family. Advocates say many are now "virtually impossible" to find.
Motores Patelo builds a metal drone that is too heavy to fly but looks awesome.
Three men stuck on tiny Pikelot Island after their boat ran out of fuel and strayed off course spotted by Australian and US military aircraft
When a baby is born on an international flight, where the plane is registered and the airspace it's in can determine the child's citizenship.
The Hacksmith put two jet engines on the back of their canoe and had the time of their life.
My biggest fear was the bathrooms.
The notorious subreddit trafficked in violent rhetoric, growing a prodigious following over five years. Here's how — and why — Reddit finally shut it down.
The best safety videos are the ones that incorporate MC Hammers' "Can't Touch This."
After leaving the Children of God, I was so proud to join the Army. But then I had to ask myself: Was I trading one culture of blind obedience for another?
A book by Seyward Darby reveals how white nationalist women weaponize motherhood to mask their hateful message.
