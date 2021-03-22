Zone Out With This Hour-Long Neural Net DJ Set Synthesized From A German Radio Show Archive
This set is a completely synthesized audio and video experience that was made using DJ sets from the HOR archive — a popular German radio station.
Icelandic drone pilot Bjorn Steinbekk flew a drone straight through airborne lava of the Fagradalsfjall volcano.
People are discovering this over-the-top scene from a 2013 episode of truTV's docudrama "South Beach Tow" and are realizing Lakatriona Brunson's performance as "Bernice" deserved an Emmy.
Journalists at the Reykjavik Grapevine visit the new volcano in Fagradalsfjall.
Gracie Scullion said she achieves the lagging effect by first mouthing the first word in an exaggerated way and then adding her own voice only once her mouth is still and closed.
On Sunday, Miami officials announced an emergency curfew in response to the surge of travelers visiting the city to party for spring break.
On August 31, 1997, Alan Light was testing out the new camcorder he had just bought by recording a card game with friends. The mood of the video quickly took a different turn when the news reported Princess Diana's death from a car crash.
Ex-Intelligence Director confirms Navy and Air Force pilots have seen "difficult-to-explain," "hard-to-replicate" objects.
You've heard of bucatini, you've dabbled in orecchiette and you're practically BFFs with rigatoni. But have you heard of cascatelli? We're going to guess no, since it's a brand new noodle.
"That acceleration was not what I would do as a driver."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
We're not quite sure if we're totally on board with the names "Cabbage," "Cowboy" and three fire emojis.
Asexuality is becoming more common — but it still widely misunderstood. Not wanting sex is not the same as not wanting romance or intimacy — something, its advocates say, the rest of us would benefit from learning.
One of the women featured in a 2018 vlog said a former member of Dobrik's Vlog Squad engaged in sexual activity with her while she was too drunk to consent.
From the top of buildings, on chairlifts and through winding paths, watch Valentin Delluc use skis and a parachute to fly across Avoriaz, a French ski resort.
"No one ever calls us on their good days."
The single-shot vaccine was supposed to be the catalyst for the country's return to normalcy. Instead, it's sparking confusion and finger-pointing.
During a live phone interview with former President Donald Trump, Fox News host Harris Faulkner wrongly reported that the Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had resigned.
Messing up our planet is now messing up women's fertility, and men's sperm count and penis size.
The MSI GF65, Acer Nitro, and Lenovo Legion 5 are some of the best gaming laptops under $1000 available in the market today.
The early aughts It girl is regaining control of her own narrative, with a shift to production and her upcoming thriller, "Masha's Mushroom."
The best part of the video is hearing how genuinely excited the kids are to see the zoo animals.
With a struggling economy and few work prospects, Bessemer, Alabama, has been called an "unlikely" place for an epic union battle with Amazon. They don't know Bessemer.
In recent years, the line between who is a pastor and who is a celebrity has been blurred.
Thanks to the impeccable craftsmanship and premium materials, these handcrafted slip-on shoes from Sabah will serve our feet well for years to come.
Not only is this superb skillet about 30% lighter than most cast-irons, but its precision machining makes for an ultra-smooth cooking surface that prevents sticking.
Slide boards have been used by competitive athletes for decades. But thanks to Brrrn, you can now bring out your inner athlete at-home.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka's grandmother tells it like it is.
Rancho Gordo's Steve Sando, a master of heirloom legumes, is a driving force behind the bean renaissance in kitchens across America.
You wouldn't expect this getaway to be successful, but the fish pulls it off.
Dozens of prosperous countries save billions of dollars and hours annually by not requiring residents to fill out tax returns, so what is the United States waiting for?
And it's not just a one-time offer. Vaccinated individuals can go back every single day and continue getting free doughnuts through all of 2021.
It is a dramatic story told in many parts.
The house represents a new form of digital currency.
The iPhone 13 lineup may hit it late September, and Apple is reportedly making a lot more of them.
Test-driving a batch of posture-enhancing devices that are supposed to make you stand tall.
When it became clear in early 2020 that the Sars-CoV-2 virus posed a pandemic threat, researchers who'd been exploring an innovative way to make vaccines saw an opportunity. But because the technology is so new, these vaccines are particularly vulnerable to disinformation campaigns.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A tiny component has the potential to revive a smart-home strategy that has trailed Amazon and Google.
Hopefully, the mom is okay, but this was just the unluckiest of timings.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X are extremely hard to find, and the supply chain doesn't seem like it'll improve any time soon. As such, some folks are looking to spend some stimmy on pre-built gaming PCs.
The pandemic brought the business opportunity of a lifetime to Puritan Medical Products of Guilford, Maine. But even a $250 million infusion from the US government has done little to quell an epic family feud.
In 2016 a US Navy Parachute team called The Leap Frogs descended into Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tennessee, during a college football game as a part of Navy Week.
There's lots of pressure to live up to certain life achievements on a strict timeline. But those milestones are often arbitrary — and way more harmful than we realize.
A breakdown of everything you need to know about blood-flow resistance training, or BFR.
Taxpayers pick up the tab for employees at big companies whose paychecks won't cover basic necessities.
"I was by myself in a country that felt huge and overwhelming. I felt tiny, and Abhi was my anchor."
Oliver breaks down the business of plastic recycling and explains why certain plastic objects don't get recycled, and how they might even end up back on our plate.
Andrew Lloyd Webber, O.J. Simpson, Dolly Parton, oh my.
The new doc "The Lost Sons," premiering at SXSW, examines the case of Paul Fronczak, who was snatched from a Chicago hospital as a baby and then found in Newark — or so they thought.
The waste in New York City has a surprisingly convoluted journey before it is burned to create electricity.