Enjoy The Best Musical Moments From '8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown'
Channel 4 has compiled some of the funniest musical moments from the "Cats Does Countdown" gang for your viewing pleasure.
Channel 4 has compiled some of the funniest musical moments from the "Cats Does Countdown" gang for your viewing pleasure.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
EVO 2022 starts today, so what better way to celebrate than to watch one competitor lose because he stood up from the match too early. Hilarious and sad at the same time.
A conspiracy-monger at last faces the consequences of warping the facts.
Cracked.com's Roger Horton explains why you'll never own your own home.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
We love trying snacks from around the world, and these well-liked snacks from Turkey are no exception.
Bill Maher summarizes how Joe Biden absolutely crushed it this week after testing positive for COVID.
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
"I started hysterically crying—sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air," McCain recounted to the masses for some reason.
MayTree turns the popular children's television show theme song into a banger.
Madison County schools and the sheriff's office to add AR-15 rifles in the schools to enhance security. Here's what's happening.
Indiana's near-total abortion ban, signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, takes effect Sept. 15. Exceptions for rape and incest remain in the law.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Corporate mergers are bad, and we should feel bad about them.
TikTok is making way for new fan communities that are growing independent of decades-old websites, but legal troubles remain constant.
Get lost in time with this footage from the 1990s, via the Kinolibrary archival library, of a Russian supermarket.
John Leguizamo took to Instagram to speak out against the recent casting of James Franco as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in the upcoming independent film, "Alina of Cuba."
Americans love it. But the science is getting even weirder.
Mike Ehrmantraut presents how to make the quintessential easy lunch.
The former "iCarly" actress opens up about her abusive mother, struggles with eating disorders and her Nickelodeon child star past in her memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died."
The documents drive home the extent that Depp's team relied on misogyny to attack Heard—and celebs who supported him are quietly distancing themselves.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
"Remember, you have to get all your stuff done before we go to Hawaii!"
Collision near the home of actor known for films including "Donnie Brasco" left her vehicle "engulfed in flames."
Check out these cute and tasty ways to enrich your little pet's life.
This summer DIY artist Handy Geng wanted to make sure the youths in his neighborhood had a next level water fight.
Plus the number one thing to avoid when crafting your profile.
Yes, the main characters have great chemistry and that one song is super catchy, but is that enough to make up for the rampant pro-military messaging in "Purple Hearts"? Uh, no.
Roy Wood Jr. played the "bailiff" in the Alex Jones trial and had a field day at the conspiracy theorist's expense.
"It's just business." You hear it whenever some marginalized community loses a necessary service, or when a sick person is denied sorely needed coverage for their health, or when a laborer's basic humanity is impugned.
There are countless online comics, but exceedingly few are truly transcendent. "PBF" subverts expectations in hilarious ways, and uses surrealism like a surgeon uses a scalpel.
Britney Spears's signature song sounds amazing on a random electronic orchestra of tech appliances and electric toothbrushes.
PC Magazine rounded up some current technologies Hanna-Barbera accurately anticipated when the show was created in 1962. They knew what they were doing, those writers.
Weatherman Greg Dutra, from ABC 7 Chicago, had the funniest "eureka" moment on live television.
Étienne Klein's tweet was liked and retweeted thousands of times before he revealed he was trolling and the photo showed a slice of sausage, not Proxima Centauri.
Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's graphic comic "The Sandman" is visually stunning and features a strong cast, but it struggles to bring the sprawling story to the screen.
Mark Hamill got another opportunity to work at Jack In The Box's drive thru and this time, his boss was happy he did the funny voices.
Sam Alvey hasn't won a UFC fight in four years. But he's married to an "America's Next Top Model" winner, has six kids and 57 pets, including a one-eyed hairless rescue cat.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the tragedy.
Former F1 world champ Nico Rosberg got a tour of the Rimarc — an EV hypercar company — facility and purchased their Nevera (touted to be the fastest production EV) model.
No one enjoyed seeing the baby that looks like Woody Harrelson more than Woody Harrelson himself.
"Walking away from my engagement meant exchanging the delights of a bride for the embarrassment of a deserter."
The pilots of Transair Flight 810 realized they lost all of their engines while flying over open ocean.
Cocktail lounges, five course meals, caviar and an endless flow of champagne: life on board airplanes was quite different during the "golden age of travel," the period from the 1950s to the 1970s that is fondly remembered for its glamor and luxury.
Have you recently noticed the uptick in Genesis cars on the road?
When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, they were seriously outgunned, outmanned and outspent. How were they able to survive against seemingly unsurmountable odds?
When mainstream media outlets decide to interview right-wing trolls like Jones, they're paving the way for the fringe's future success.
The way Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden announced the deaths of terrorist chiefs revealed much about their own leadership.