Engineer Explains What Will Happen If The Largest Water Reservoir In The US Goes Dry
Lake Mead provides water to Arizona, California and Nevada — Grady Hillhouse explains how catastrophic things will be if it runs dry.
Lake Mead provides water to Arizona, California and Nevada — Grady Hillhouse explains how catastrophic things will be if it runs dry.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
"I will say it's a fitting drink for her because Diet Dr. Pepper is the soda you have when there's nothing else left in the vending machine," Meyers quipped. "Just like Sidney Powell is your attorney when there's nothing else left at the lawyer store."
Taking the kids to a baseball game, a movie, or Disneyland is a bigger financial commitment than it used to be for middle-class families.
Lake Mead provides water to Arizona, California and Nevada — Grady Hillhouse explains how catastrophic things will be if it runs dry.
Thanks to Iceland's reforestation efforts, its forest and scrub cover is six times larger than it was in 1990.
Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Microsoft have all taken different paths to become the biggest technology companies in the world. Here's what their share price history looks like in a chart.
Joe Rogan told Tom Segura how he really felt about the former president and his alleged use of performance enhancing drugs.
O'Brien's longtime assistant, Sona Movsesian, on smuggling her boss to work (and making him watch "Bad Girls Club") during the "Tonight Show" debacle.
This week, the least helpful in-laws in memory, a man who is marrying his daughter's friend from middle school and wondering about estate planning and a boss who's very invested in an employee's breastfeeding plans.
We can't stop smiling at Drew Barrymore basking in joy amid this summer shower.
The science and design choices that bring the universe to your eyeballs.
How food and beverage brands are grabbing your attention with high-profile collaborations.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Dana Carvey busted out his best Joe Biden impression to explain what happened when he greeted the Saudi Arabia crown prince during his guest hosting stint.
For 50 years, Rachel Robinson has preserved the memory and legacy of her husband, Jackie Robinson. In celebration of her 100th birthday this July, her son David honors her activism and the impact she's made on her children and generations to come.
In March 2020, at Toronto Pearson Airport, a Boeing 777 was preparing to take off when they realized something was horribly wrong.
Redfin data shows that Miami is still hot property, the Nor-Cal exodus is kind of real and that New York City is back.
At least 22 people across the US have been arrested for hacking gas pumps to discount their fuel.
Desus and Mero announced they were breaking up their comedy partnership and ending their Showtime late night show. But their legendary appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Catchphrase will live on forever, much to the chagrin of Taylor Swift's fans.
A vibrant community of BMW "coders" has modified the luxury vehicles for years. Now they're ready to unlock BMW's controversial heated seat subscription.
A WarnerMedia report reveals that bots and other inauthentic users bolstered the fan-led campaign for director Zack Snyder's "Justice League" do-over.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Stephen Colbert thinks the Secret Service has a lot explaining to do about their inconsistent stories about why they can't give text messages to the January 6 Committee.
What is the point of the January 6 committee? Will Trump face any consequences based on what it finds?
You can get started a lot easier when you have a clear visual of what's going inside of this clear lock.
Here's why you might want to avoid the Idaho section of Yellowstone National Park.
"Don't sweat the small stuff" is actually great advice.
Fox News interviewed Arizona Republicans ahead of Donald Trump's visit to the Grand Canyon state, and many revealed they've grown disillusioned with the former president.
They thought it would be the ticket to a better life, instead the crypto crash has left them in financial ruin.
"After my sort-of scientific test yielded some interesting results, I hit up a psychopharmacologist for an explanation."
Real Science's Stephanie Sammann explains why deep sea ocean creatures tend to be exceedingly larger than their shallower-water counterparts.
In West Virginia v. EPA, the conservative justices acted like they were handing power to the people, but in reality they were giving it to themselves.
The Cairn of Barnenez, found in Brittany, France is arguably the oldest surviving building in the world, depending on how you define a building.
Witness the spectacular capability of the James Webb Space Telescope when you start zooming in for a straight minute starting from a dark spot near the nebula.
David Sinopoli had never been considered a suspect until a genetic genealogy researcher determined the possible killer's ancestors were from southern Italy.
Extreme temperatures in India and Pakistan, which were made 30 times more likely by the climate crisis, have destroyed livelihoods and had deadly consequences.
Aaron Boone was not happy with this umpire's strike zone and chewed him out in the most colorful tirade.
If gas prices are plummeting, why is inflation rising? If jobs are growing, why is GDP falling? If everybody's on vacation, why are consumers miserable?
Sure, you could just have a plain bulb lighting up the bathroom and hallway, but what fun is that? We want glowing shrooms!
The veteran actor explained how she invented the gym playlist, revealed how she's trying to end the fossil fuel industry once and shared how it was working on set with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
When toy-maker Dan Polydoris was going through the darkest time in his life, he channeled all of his feelings and pain into a humorous character everyone can relate to.
Lucid's 2022 luxury EV sedan is here. That means that you don't have to settle for Tesla's anymore.
Dr. Chris Raynor, an orthopedic surgeon, breaks down why the most intense bodybuilders are dying in their efforts to transform their bodies.
Another day on normal island.
Used Teslas are still one of the most expensive vehicles in the US, and the Subaru Crosstrek is America's hottest car right now.
This 3,645-foot water slide at ESCAPE Penang in Malaysia is not for the faint of heart.
The UK's housing stock must be resilient to rising heat levels, experts warn, with retrofitting of older properties also needed.
A fixture of housing was deemed uncivilized — and erased. No more.