Engineer Attempts To Hack An Aluminum Foil Airplane To Get It To Fly To Such Great Heights
The Action Lab attempts to take this aluminum foil airplane to new heights.

Danny MacAskill is an experienced mountain biker who seems to fear nothing. In this video he tackles The Slabs in Scotland, an insanely steep, rocky incline.
This extremely fit guy with six-pack abs is trying to sell you on a fitness program. Here's why some people are crying foul.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets to the bottom of the Robinhood controversy over their restriction of GameStop trading.
Donald Trump might be lucky that Rudy Giuliani is not representing him during his impeachment trial.
Louise Linton, wife of former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, lets her freak flag fly in this campy trailer.
We all needed this.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn isn't the first and won't be the last. When the stakes are low and the going gets tough, the weak get deceptive — especially when they think no one will bother investigating.
Cognitive scientist Sian Beilock reveals why we play our worst when it matters the most.

Kate McKinnon interviews politicians, a GameStop employee and other high profile Americans to confirm what we all fear: the system is broken.
Livestreaming has taken over Chinese e-commerce. Now, online shopping giants are trying to replicate the model in Russia.
Although two effective COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed in the United States and others hopefully will be available soon, it will probably take until sometime in mid to late 2021 for enough people to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity and for life to start returning to normal in the US.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Cher take a quick look at everything that's happened since the new year and highlight key cultural events.
Using online DNA databases, Lee and Anthony Redgrave revived a 35 year-old case involving an unknown victim that police misidentified as male.
With six seconds left on the clock and your team two-points behind, who are you giving the ball to? The answer is Dame Lillard.
Just as after the Civil War, desperate attempts to preserve white supremacy are being camouflaged as a valorous fight for a noble end.
The law has powerful provisions to protect animals, but, amid cozy relationships with developers, the US Fish and Wildlife Service rarely acts.
Bats are hosts to a range of different viruses yet they never get sick. Here's why they're so super-immune.
The cultural impetus to hustle is built on decades-old political language. Why not try idleness instead?
The visualization of Marvel movie sometimes begins even before the script is finished.
In his inaugural address, President Joe Biden spoke as if "democracy" and "truth" are naturally allied concepts. But they're not, are they?
Also featuring shots of rural towns taken in passing and photos recreating the moments when people became aware of their blackness and its implications for their reality.
This guy discovered many shows about firefighters were not true to real life so he heroically attempted to make a few corrections.
Dodger Stadium's mass COVID-19 vaccination site was shut down Saturday afternoon as about 50 protesters gathered at the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.
They expected things to work out fine between the insurance company and the hospitals. Then the bills came.

Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Here's a video of future millionaire 'Roaring Kitty' explain why he's bullish on GameStop from 6 months ago.
We've often wondered which founding fathers could get it, and thanks to a Twitter thread by comic book writer Magdalene Visaggio (Kim & Kim, Vagrant Queen), we now know.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Please take your seats and turn your attention to the making of Key & Peele's 'Substitute Teacher,' remembered here by the cast and Mr. Garvey himself.
Outrageous lies destroyed Guy Babcock's online reputation. When he went hunting for their source, what he discovered was worse than he could have imagined.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a favorite question he asks candidates at every job interview to tell whether they're lying. And according to one study, it's actually effective.
The producer and performer distilled speed, noise, melody and clarity, working simultaneously at the experimental fringes of dance music and the center of pop.
A wild brown bear broke into a ski slope and began chasing this poor man down the hill.
This week's characters include a woman whose question to the internet has us worried about the future, an NYU professor who blames the GameStop stock frenzy on horny single men and more.
'To me, the whole populist thing is really a side show,' Wall Street veteran says after private-equity firm Silver Lake pulls in more than $100 million by converting debt into equity and selling the cinema chain's shares into the Reddit-inspired frenzy

The few drivers on this dark, lonely stretch of the Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County pull to the toll booth, hand their dollars to Lloyd Blair and then speed away. None of them knows why the old man sits here.
As crystals' soothing popularity continues, one — carnelian — attracts those in search of self-improvement and positivity. Is it too good to be true?

How to understand what the hell is going on this week.
They are young, they are fearless and they are forcing everyone to pay attention.
The subreddit r/A858 would post out hexadecimal sequences which left the internet scratching its heads. Here are a few theories for what it all meant.
While Facebook and Twitter get the scrutiny, Nextdoor is reshaping politics one neighborhood at a time.
"You feel guilty. My heart goes out to everyone who lost people" to COVID-19, the show's star and creator says.
Marques Brownlee tries to make sense of how there's no gear selector inside the new Tesla Model S by reading an Elon Musk tweet.
It started out as a group of college friends who wanted to help during the pandemic.
Teachers who believe Trump's election fraud lies that brought a violent mob to the Capitol are passing on those conspiracy theories in the classroom — and on to the next generation of voters.
