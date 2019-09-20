Emotional Italian Firefighter Cries After Saving A Kitten
He's overtaken by emotion, and we can totally relate.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
From El Paso, Texas to Naco, Arizona, the border wall Trump built has done more than just physically divide the region. It's upended many lives.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
There's a reason why this chemical can be used in weapons, and why it's so terrifying.
The company that helped popularize open office plans and lavish employee perks is trying to reinvent office spaces to cope with workplace sensibilities changed by the pandemic.
After its first attempt to penetrate the rust-colored Martian surface in 2019, NASA's "mole" sent a signal back to Earth. It was not good news.
We still can't believe that jet suits are a reality in our lifetime.
Forty-one years after his debut in the "Guinness Book of World Records," Ranger Roy Sullivan continues to hold the dubious distinction of being struck by lightning more than any known person. Not twice. Not three times. Seven times.
No official cause has yet been established for the destruction of an Indonesian submarine with 53 people aboard earlier this month, but some speculation has zeroed in on an undersea phenomenon which has been noted by submariners since at least World War II, though it has become better understood only in recent decades.
The 516 Arouca bridge is 1,692 feet long and is not for the faint of heart.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
A woman who spent nearly two years confined to a room talks about how she got involved with NXIVM and her first sexual encounters with Keith Raniere.
The Action Lab tries to stop water from expanding while freezing, but the experiment doesn't go through as planned.
The evolution of the slur's use — and the taboo around it — tells a story about what our culture values.
It was the scorn of his contemporaries that drove Heyerdahl on his preposterous journey.
"60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker is the seventh guest-host as "Jeopardy!" looks for Alex Trebek's replacement.
Grégoire Blanc demonstrates 10 different creative ways to play the saw and it will boggle your mind.
I talked to The OC's costume designer about Seth Cohen's immaculate fits.
The first known case was in 1979. Eija-Riitta had seen the Berlin Wall on television at the age of seven and, struck by its long, parallel lines, fell in love.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
An easy-to-understand explainer about the tipping points we need to avoid to preventing climate change from going out of control.
After his parents fell seriously ill with Covid-19, Ajay Koli went on a desperate hunt for oxygen and medical care. His experience is all too common in India as the pandemic spirals out of control.
Calvin Eng of Bonnie's in Brooklyn turns the famed fast-food burger into a Cantonese char siu dish by barbecuing pork and adding a red-colored sauce.
The famed TV artist was one of history's most prolific painters. But you're not likely to find his work on the open market.
The first major interview with one of the most revered comedy writers of all time.
"You can boo all you like," Romney said. "I've been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012."
The house seemed to be under siege from itself.
In today's internet rabbit hole adventure, I ventured far from home and ended up on a Serbian website for filming locations. To my surprise, one of the locations for hire just so happened to be an ex-dictator's private luxury train.
Parking takes up way too much space in American cities — one garage in Des Moines found itself 92 percent empty during the day. How did things get so bad?
App delivery workers for DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and other tech giants are fighting for a living wage, employment status, and the simple right to pee in privacy.
If a boat is foundering, you dry-dock it for repairs. Likewise, if you suspect your heart has a hole in it — take yourself out of the world.
Many different factors, including the time you take a nap during the day, affect the quality of your nap.
Apple showed massive growth in Mac and iPad sales in its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday.
Some people are taking their friendships to the next level by saying "I do" to marriages without sex.
Steve Demarest gives a tour of his eco retreat in the Cascade Mountains that's half cave and half megalith.
And why they don't tend to stick around.
As a woman in tech, sometimes you just can't even.
A Republican-led effort to recount 2.1 million ballots from the November election in Arizona is underway. CNN tried to report on what was happening on the ground and it didn't go very well.
The University of Minnesota's path to banishment was long, turbulent and full of emotion.
For decades, thousands of people came to Trinidad, Colorado, to have gender confirmation surgery done by Dr. Stanley Biber.
With awkward mentions of Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey, this segment about Jeffrey Epstein from VH1's "The Fabulous Life Of… Wall Street Billionaire Ballers" is pretty cringeworthy in hindsight.
This is one hell of a coffee table book. Jam-packed with hundreds of these gorgeous shots, you'll want to revisit it time and time again.
To calm Mexico City's elderly, who were arriving "really scared" at vaccination sites, officials cued up the bands and masked wrestlers.
Morgan Freeman has a seemingly inimitable voice, but Frank Caliendo explains why it's not impossible once you practice.