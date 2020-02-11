Eminem's 'My Name Is' Mashes Up Perfectly With Inigo Montoya's Famous Line In 'The Princess Bride'
Turns out all you need is a rubber band and tape.
17 years ago, the final conversation this couple ever had was accidentally recorded.
The C-130 Hercules cargo plane was built from foamboard, carbon fiber tubes and… zip ties.
Over the weekend, Steamboat Springs, Colorado was treated to the explosion of a truly massive, 62-inch firework. It was big.
Storm Ciara has caused many flights in the UK to be cancelled, and you can really see why from this video of a plane trying to land in Birmingham Airport against the rocky winds.
Unfortunately, unless your CEO is looking to drop $6,000-plus per unit, you probably won't be getting one over you desk.
How libel law is being turned against MeToo accusers.
Pvendor, RIVMOUNT, FRETREE and MAJCF. Gloves emblazoned with names like Nertpow, SHSTFD, Joyoldelf, VBIGER and Bizzliz. Amazon is causing us to drown in trademarks.
Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Kobuchar are all surging ahead of the "first in the nation" primary.
Why is it always pickup truck drivers?
Every year, thousands of children are removed from their homes by officials who fear for their safety — only to be returned within days. It "felt like being kidnapped," one said.
Harvey Weinstein was "wonderful." Woody Allen was a "friend." Why do so many people lean on anecdotal character evidence to undermine victims?
After five years of planning, kayaker Dane Jackson successfully took on the Salto Del Maule in Chile.
For over a decade, photographer Motoyuki Daifu has been documenting the lives of his loved ones, seeking out quiet moments of magic among the mundane.
The father of a former Sarah Lawrence College student has been charged with sex-trafficking her classmates, according to a federal indictment released Tuesday.
In a flash of inspiration, Ariel Avissar synced Inigo Montoya from "The Princess Bride" with Eminem's classic hip-hop track.
The movie about elites hunting blue-collar workers, which was due to be released in late 2019 before being postponed, is finally coming to theaters in March.
Following a series of secret tests, Airbus has revealed a futuristic "blended wing" commercial aircraft design that promises to cut fuel consumption up to 20%.
What's the point of this? Why were they setting off an explosive? Does it really matter when it looks this cool?
Mary McConnaughey was watching from her car when the rocket exploded on the beach.
We couldn't have imagined a better plight.
Some dogs hate bath time. Not this corgi, though.
Curbed dug deep into different criteria — like jobs, housing costs, and walkability — to find the 10 best cities to live in right now.
Amanda Coffman, a Shawnee Mission School District teacher, made her disappointment with the board loud and clear in regard to contract negotiations: "Talking to the board or the administrators in this building is like shouting into the wind, and I won't waste my breath."
Anderson's aesthetic is a lot about reinforcing a gilded white bourgeois sensibility, even when he's basically making fun of it.
Once he noticed an American Sign Language interpreter parked close to him, Robin Williams, like many other comedians, had a habit of getting crude with them.
We sincerely hope this guy is okay after this crash, but we also cannot stop watching him appear to levitate across the sidewalk, leaving his skateboard behind.
A hundred years ago, a "criminalist" deciphers the story behind a murder from a single ear.
Imagine walking into your local grocery store and seeing two virtually identical cartons of milk. The only discernible difference is that there's a tiny tag on one carton saying the milk is sold by a third-party seller. Oh, and it might have rat poop in it.
Our efforts to fight poverty are often based on the misconception that poor people must pull themselves up out of the mire. But the relentless struggle to make ends meet has serious effects on the brain. Poverty is not a lack of character — it's a lack of cash.
Several urbex YouTubers go inside a legendary abandoned luxury hotel on Hachijo Island.
For years, Matthew Gebert flew under the radar, both at State and in his quiet Virginia suburb. Now, coworkers wonder: how the hell did he pass security screenings? And are there others?
On the remote Purple Sands Beach, the sand can appear in a spectrum of chromatic hues, ranging from lavender to magenta and sometimes even pink.
On July 10, 2014, Cody Roman Dial, the 27-year-old son of explorer Roman Dial, entered the coastal rainforest of Costa Rica's Corcovado National Park to begin a solo, multi-day hike. He never came out.
Greyhounds are the fastest dogs in the world, but how does their speed compare to that of cheetahs, the fastest felines?
The history of the search for extraterrestrial life is a good way to understand the unintended consequences of fence-building and boundary-setting in other disciplines.
Students at Lambda School, a coding bootcamp that famously allows its enrollees to defer tuition for an income-sharing agreement say the program hasn't delivered on its promise.
Andy Varipapa was a professional bowler renowned for his trick shots, and in this video, you can really see why.
IKEA plans to invite 20 contest winners to spend the night at one of two stores in Brooklyn and Costa Mesa.
A 45-year-old bridge in in Penang, Malaysia almost collapsed when a truck smashed straight into it.
"Home Alone" actor Macaulay Culkin discusses life today, his relationship with girlfriend Brenda Song, taking drugs and how he and his brother Kieran Culkin reacted to their sister's death.
A startup called SpinLaunch wants to do away with costly launch rockets. Let's look at the physics.
"It was just a bit of brown, and then I saw his face, I was down on the ground — that quick."
The Astor Place Opera House Riot of 1849 combined two of 19th-century America's favorite pastimes: going to the theater and rioting.
For more than half a century, governments all over the world trusted a single company to keep the communications of their spies, soldiers and diplomats secret. There was just one problem.
A snake enthusiast on Instagram demonstrates what it looks (and sounds!) like when one of these scaly serpents sheds its skin.
DNA synthesis is driving innovations in biology. But gaps in screening mechanisms risk the release of deadly pathogens.
Rogan's man cave is said to be less friendly toward women. But you don't become one of the world's most popular podcasters without some ladies going Rog.
Let's just say there is one glaring error in her theory.