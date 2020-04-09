Here's What Happens When You Activate An Airplane Emergency Slide On Its Own
It's a small box, how much emergency slide could it possibly contain?
The 1,200-foot Milano Bridge swung wildly through the Busan Port in South Korea, knocking a gigantic gantry crane.
Music-loving adolescents in Huntsville, Alabama have fun with a video camera in 1989.
Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world, was supposed to be a symbol of China's economic success but ended up becoming an albatross.
The Action Lab demonstrates how inertia and air resistance affect the trajectory of a ball fired out of a toy gun.
A stay-at-home order isn't going to stop Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, a San Francisco-based folk rock music group, from creating one of the best music videos we have seen recently for their song "Phenom."
Here's also what happens when your pour super glue on graphite and baking soda.
How to increase happiness, according to research.
Cross-country Cannonball record purists are criticizing the run as grossly irresponsible while the nation deals with an emergency of unseen magnitude.
European starlings are astonishingly good at mimicking sounds. This intrepid wildlife rehabber taught it to say words related to its introduction to North America.
National economies collapse; species go extinct; political movements rise and fizzle. But — somehow, for some reason — Weird Al keeps rocking.
Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee. Here's who could fill out the ticket.
Being inside a nest of baby snakes: bad, gross, no thanks.
Filming a nest of baby snakes from a safe distance: good, very cute, more snakes please.
The politically opposite neighboring states have had two different approaches to tackling the spread of COVID-19, and, some residents fear, two drastically different outcomes.
In this viral logic puzzle, you have to open a lock using five numerical clues. Here's how to solve the riddle that's stumping the internet.
Even though a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed in record time, that's not going to be fast enough to deal with the current crisis. What are the different timelines for the most effective ways to defeat the coronavirus?
While Boeing has received plenty of scrutiny for its bad code, it's the Max's computing power — or lack thereof — that has kept it on the ground since then.
Credit to the CGI master out there making the most of quarantine to mess with our heads. On the other hand, with the way 2020 is going, it's hard to say UFOs would be a big surprise.
The UK government has high hopes for antibody tests that will tell us who may be immune to coronavirus. But no test has proved itself yet and they are wrought with other problems.
A new study is the latest to show how indistinguishable false memories are from real ones. People who watched someone else recount a supposed recollection were unable to tell that the memory was false with any better accuracy than chance, the study found.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
After a little trial and error (and a lot of rosin), Tyler Larson creates some beautiful music with a violin bow and a guitar.
The 1995 animated musical's cast and crew on how their scrappy little production — "It wasn't even a B movie. It was a C movie" — beat the odds to become a beloved cult favorite.
Daniel Kish has been sightless since he was a year old. Yet he can mountain bike. And navigate the wilderness alone. And recognize a building as far away as 1,000 feet. How? The same way bats can see in the dark.
Turns out the key to cutting vegetables quickly does not lie with the knife at all.
The sudden shift in the way Americans shop is stunning.
While it hasn't officially been documented, the CDC says it's possible coronavirus could be transmitted through surfaces. Here's some steps to keeping it out of your house.
I spent one week using binaural beats and came away unchanged.
Proper contact tracing might be impossible without Apple and Google's support.
Neil Barofsky, the former inspector general for TARP, tells Brian Williams, that the coronavirus relief bill runs risk of fraud without oversight.
There is a simple explanation for why Sen. Bernie Sanders, who officially suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, lost the Democratic nomination: Former Vice President Joe Biden trounced the Vermont senator when the race narrowed to a one-on-one contest after Super Tuesday.
The big top came to Peru, Indiana in the late 19th century. It never left.
The CDC's messaging about masks has been confusing, Dr. Seema Yasmin explains the guidance given about masks during the coronavirus outbreak.
Contestants on Italy's version of "Big Brother" had a jump-start on life under quarantine. Now they return to a world both familiar and alien.
Debes Christiansen adapted his salmon-testing lab to test for disease among humans.
Desperate times call for desperate trends.
The Olsen twins are the only ones who don't make an appearance, but that's honestly fine.
My dad didn't really say anything when we arrived at Bhagavan's compound, where beautiful women wandered around with tigers on leashes. But I was blown away. It was absolutely stunning.
Automobile benchmarking company Munro & Associates is well known for having criticized the Tesla Model 3, with founder Sandy Munro calling the car's quality flaws similar to "a Kia in the '90s."
Two communities — one in Canada, one in the US — share both a border along the St. Marys River and a toxic legacy that has contributed to high rates of cancer. Now the towns are banding together to fight a ferrochrome plant planned to process chromite from Ontario's Ring of Fire.
It's not meant to be definitive, but there are symptoms of COVID-19 that are unusual for people suffering from allergies or a regular cold.
Withers had come to music from the margins, and, in many ways, that's where he stayed.
Self-isolation brings on bouts of touch hunger.
There's finally an explanation to the seemingly incomprehensible viral video.
There's a virus going around, so who wouldn't want to boost their immune system with vitamins, exercise or whatever foods or supplements might help? But the whole concept is kind of broken.
Mapping out how much other nations were spending on their economic relief plans.
Here's what the styles of players like Steph Curry and LeBron James would look like if they were on the soccer field.
If there is a way to stop COVID-19, it will be by blocking its proteins from hijacking, suppressing, and evading humans' cellular machinery.
Workers at Kimbal Musk's Next Door had something called the Family Fund, a pool of money they contributed to out of their paychecks, for use in times of crisis. Then a crisis hit. And the Family Fund wasn't there for them at all.
First of all, you can't just open the hatch when you're trapped at the bottom of the ocean. But there is a way out — it requires physics and some audacity.
