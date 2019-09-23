Recommended

THE PEGGY SHOW

si.com
The same people who years ago entrusted Peggy Ann Fulford with millions — from Ricky Williams to Dennis Rodman to Travis Best — wince today at the mention of her name. They'll tell you how she left them broke. How she's a "chameleon ghost witch." How she's a forgery of the American Dream. And every athlete's worst nightmare. 
