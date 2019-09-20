Ellen Makes Kim Kardashian West And Her Producer Go Through A Haunted House. It Does Not Go Well
Producer Andy and Kim Kardashian West go to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights for some spooktacular memories and hilarious scares.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The golden boy buried this shot from the logo after a mid-court fumble. Is there anything he can't do?
I'm already counting down the days until the "Hawkeye" premiere.
EIC Nilay Patel says the only drawback is the exorbitant prices — but says they're worth it for the real gear head professionals — and admits that Apple's native chip and software future is still a "bit hazy" right now.
Oliver points out how bad the homeless epidemic is growing in America, points out that it's been on a nationwide rise for a fourth consecutive year and lists how we're making it worse.
There was a lot of advance hype for the FX series "American Crime Story: Impeachment." But it won't be available on any major streaming platform for another 10 months, and that's a problem in 2021.
The Guardian columnist is in a league by himself.
Rittenhouse faces multiple felony charges of homicide and recklessly endangering the safety of others, along with one misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.
Kal Penn speaks on his memoir "You Can't Be Serious" with CBS correspondent Luke Burbank, and about coming out as gay for the first time.
Have you ever had a eureka moment about something you should've known years ago?
The Santa Barbara dorm, dubbed by a local paper as "Dormzilla," prompted the consulting architect to resign.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Louis Rossmann explains how Samsung ruined its customers' smart TV experience with this terrible design choice.
Having a green lawn doesn't make sense in many parts of the country. But that doesn't mean kids have to sacrifice their backyard adventures.
The second baseman and broadcaster recently passed away at the age of 68. This clip will be the thing he's most remembered for.
Columbia is a long-dead car brand. But in the early 20th century, it was a huge deal — and the Victoria Phaeton was almost the Tesla of its day.
This Lego kit has a tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and pteranodon skeleton for about 60 bucks. Our desk needs these now.
The game between SMU and Houston had a crazy ending as Houston upset undefeated SMU in the final minute.
You could talk about it - and tell the other two that you won't have secrets that make one of them feel not great.
Ten years ago, YouTube videos about hunting for Bigfoot in "GTA: SA" were thrilling and terrifying.
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
This dad had the best reaction when he found out his son had inadvertently ordered pizza to their house.
She was right.
From rugged chukkas to hardwearing hikers — Huckberry's own Head of Footwear offers up some of the best men's boots for our favorite transitional season.
For the first time on camera, speaking to paparazzi in Vermont on Saturday, Baldwin said he's been ordered by investigators not to discuss the shooting and that he's cooperating with them.
AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers can find stolen cars, bikes and bags. But what happens when you find the person who took them?
Not only will this hoodie hold up in rain and snow, the graphene and ruco-therm material tag-team here keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
"This is a rabbit hole you want to go down to avoid the question: Did Trump win or lose the election?" Maher pressed the former White House press secretary.
Higher education is one of the most capsulized sectors of the UK economy, and for many it means a struggle to get by.
We've given nature a pretty hard time recently, so plants deserve to be a little rude, honestly.
Emmy-Winner Jake Hamilton talks with legend William Shatner about his happiest Star Trek memory and the Michael Myers / Captain Kirk HALLOWEEN mask legend.
A fridge, toilet seats, and more than 63,000 pounds of trash. That's what a cleanup team recovered in a monthslong effort to chip away at the so-called Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
The 2-time 'Halloween Wars' winner breaks down a variety of pumpkin carving techniques, ranging from simple to incredibly complex.
If you surf the internet, we have some bad news, you are being tracked. Some websites track you with tracking cookies that surveil your browsing activity and then sell that information to advertisers. While other websites aren't so thirsty.
While it has been many years since I have made love to a woman other than my wife, can women's orgasms really have changed that much since I was single?
Who's ready for a wild (albeit ultimately sad) ride? This ride has a steep drop, not for the faint of heart.
As Y2K loomed in the 1990s, a host of filmmakers turned to the stylings of film noir and the storytelling trappings of science fiction to voice their anxieties and skepticism about a technology-driven society.
The Debt Collective, which has focused on other forms of debt, is turning its attention to the crushing financial burden on formerly incarcerated people.
Michigan converted a third down from inside their own 10 yard line when QB Cade McNamara found wide receiver Andrel Anthony crossing over the middle of the field.
How do we choose to give thanks? By finding the most hilarious Thanksgiving-themed swag on Amazon.
Kat Norton is dancing her way to internet fame—but not in the way you're probably thinking.
Instead of sorting cinema's greatest creatures, beasts and killers by what kind of monster they are, IGN looks at how they make you feel. How are movie monsters designed to elicit emotions from the audience?
Roblox is having some server issues.
The secret history of the world's largest nuclear detonation is coming to light after 60 years. The United States dismissed the gigantic Tsar Bomba as a stunt, but behind the scenes was working to build a "superbomb" of its own.
We salute this person who went back and made the music good.
Photographer Marlena Sloss rolled the dice for a permit to hike one of America's best-known rock formations.
Artists like Dave Chappelle don't fear cancellation; they depend on it. What they really fear is irrelevance.