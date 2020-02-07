Elijah Wood Answers The Internet's Most Frequently Asked Questions About Himself
Elijah Wood answers the most commonly searched questions about himself.
A bungee jumper in Russia got a little too excited and jumped early before applying their safety ropes. Fortunately, they were okay.
"Well, well, well, how did we end up here?"
This hilariously persistent dog has the same argument with his owner every night.
"Calling out the devil is one thing, facing him is another."
We can't say we didn't expect this to happen.
You gotta pick on a car your own size, buddy.
As a lesbian, I want so badly to participate in stanning Adam Driver, but I'm immune to his sex appeal. In order to understand all the hubbub about Driver, we must first learn about heterosexual attraction.
Winners: party unity and Amy Klobuchar. Losers: Joe Biden and action on opioids.
As Taylor Swift admits in the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, unhealthy relationships with food can hide in plain sight.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
Two adult film actors play truth or shot with each other and things get a little awkward.
Lucky's, a grocer with a loyal base of shoppers has collapsed, thousands of workers' jobs are up in the air and suppliers have been bruised by the loss of a valuable customer.
How new technologies and techniques pioneered by dictators will shape the 2020 election.
SFX expert Kevin Baillie breaks down the best visual effects nominees and the work that went into them.
Is it the glasses? The cuffed sleeve? The scruff? The perfectly fitted black tee? Either way, we're lusting over the comedian in a way we never have before.
After finding success on television and Broadway, he established a progressive school and later wandered around America as a late-blooming hippie.
Bill Nye the Science Guy was caught getting down with his bad self during New York Fashion Week.
Good reviews are all alike; every bad review is bonkers in its own unique way.
The car guys at Garage 54 discover that liquid styrofoam doesn't look half bad as a finish.
The whataboutism of infectious disease is as dangerous as it is hackneyed.
Because she did the job that a journalist should be expected to do, there's been a frenzied attack on King that reportedly includes threats on her life.
The Democratic Congresswoman shows she hasn't lost a step with her bartending skills since taking office during an appearance on "Desus and Mero" on Showtime.
Three decades ago, Christopher Cunningham was diagnosed with AIDS—yet he's still here to share his story
Once upon a time, nightlife journalist Michael Musto didn't set the strongest boundaries with the boldfaced names he covered.
According to an analysis of Zillow data from the 100 most populated cities in the US, you'll need to leave the coasts to find the cities with the greatest rent increases by percent.
More than 20 percent of our nation's rural hospitals are at risk of shutting down. What is happening to small town America's health care facilities?
Despite what airlines promise, carbon offsets and sustainable fuels won't negate the heavy environmental cost of air travel.
The company said the nine cases are the only times it has ever yanked content because of censorship demands since it began streaming in 2007.
Myths about vaping that are not backed up by scientific research are spreading quick. What does the science say about e-cigarettes and public health?
The app says it uses "bio-metric gender verification software" to determine whether someone is a "girl." But the technology doesn't work if you're trans.
Trying to navigate your way around pizza rats, abandoned mattresses and lots and lots of trash is just a super normal day in New York,
A Lithuanian YouTuber builds his own gun and things don't go as well as he hoped.
Daikaya Group's Tonari opens with square pies and wafu Italian pasta.
Once pigeonholed as "the hottest blonde ever," the star of "Birds of Prey" has become one of Hollywood's most promising producers.
"How many rolls of tape do you think this was?"
A new study from researchers at Harvard Business School and Boston College hints at why buying expensive stuff doesn't make us happy.
What's in a house? Much of the shock and thrill in Bong Joon Ho's genre-flexible movie "Parasite" — nominated for six Oscars including Best Production Design — hinges on the fictional house built by a fictional architect owned by the wealthy Park family.
We have only one question: why?
How do activists go about changing minds? Matt Harnett steals some chickens in pursuit of an alternative future.
Do you know how you feel about Trump? Look at the results of your poll again — perhaps you don't despise him as much as you thought you did.
Just because one is bigger in size doesn't mean that it will prevail.
The script of the 2019 adaptation is the backbone of the movie, placing everyone where they need to be and bending time in a way that's never been done to Louisa May Alcott's classic novel.
A report about snake safety goes awry as reporter Sarah Cawte snapped at her microphone.
As they stole stories from real newspapers, these sites baffled scientists, activists and journalists. Until now.
Often, when signage lights break, the result is something funny and lighthearted. But something decidedly darker emerged in Indianapolis this week.
A man in Astrkhan, Russia, jumps into a frozen river to rescue a dog in trouble.
Two thirds of American gun deaths are suicides. How do you solve a problem hardly anyone talks about?
We're just glad that nobody got hurt in this situation and that the dashcam was able to capture footage of this.
A small subculture of creators on YouTube and Discord are using the classic Super Nintendo game Mario Paint to compose songs.
"League of Legends" player Nathan, who roomed with pros Tailsz, Zig and Adrian, thought he'd struck gold. Instead, he left Robert Morris financially screwed