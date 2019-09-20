Here's The Trailer To The Next Pixar Movie That Might Make You Cry: 'Elemental'
Ember, a fiery young woman, and Wade, a go-with-the-flow guy, team up for an adventure. The film comes out June 16, 2023.
The voice of Batman for multiple generations, Kevin Conroy, recently passed away. This is what comic fan and director Kevin Smith had to say about their friendship.
20 motorsports drivers, experts, and execs lay out the inherent sexism women face in Formula Racing — and the series' weak attempts to do anything about it.
In 1996, Bret Hart got a message before the Survivor Series PPV. That message was "3:16 is coming for your ass".
Stephen Curry, Shaq and Naomi Osaka are among those named in a multimillion dollar lawsuit.
In 1983, Cosmo captured a tragic tale of sex and murder among the wealthy class in Brazil. The scandal that followed changed the way a nation regarded crimes of passion.
Qatar '22: the winter World Cup no one wanted, while ambassador David Beckham pretends that everything's cool. Just tell that to the queer fans on the ground.
Let other people worry about menus, pests and travel backup plans. Give yourself the gift of "Someone else will take care of this."
Qatari official have since apologized to Danish reporter Rasmus Tantholdt, who spoke about being harassed and threatened while working the World Cup in Qatar.
The world's best vocal mimics put human talents to shame.
Star Anya Taylor-Joy, director Mark Mylod, and consulting chef Dominique Crenn on building the world's creepiest restaurant.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Back in the '90s McLaren engineered a "brake-steer" system, giving them nearly half a second every lap, but were found out when a photographer spotted the glowing disc brake and took a peek inside the cockpit.
Because "anything that can go wrong, will go wrong", it's recommended you get insurance for all your trips, from the weekend getaways to the long, business-related ones.
From flogging to half-hanging, the punishments exacted on Victorian criminals were beyond brutal.
Investors and startup founders are desperately trying to convince us that web3 is the next logical phase of the web. Is it?
"They've gotten worse over the years."
Back when the two were filming "Twins," DeVito reportedly once got Schwarzenegger stoned with a cigar with marijuana inside. And now recently at a "Twins" sequel event, Schwarzenegger tried to prank DeVito back with a similar cigar.
A small, loosely connected group of investors and researchers saw early signs of a scam at FTX.
The environmental movement has a buzzword problem.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Neil Young told Howard Stern what made him pull the plug and ditch Spotify — even if it meant forgoing millions of dollars.
The star quarterback has given paltry amounts to his own charity, but the foundation gives big to his for-profit company.
Shopping for someone with exquisite taste? Here's a few of our favorite high-end gifts.
This comes from the Critics Choice Awards, where director Jordan Peele surprised Rising Star Award winner Brandon Perea with a fun video of how he got told he was cast in his latest film.
This is your chance to own one of the most iconic movie houses of all time.
Biden wants to reevaluate Saudi Arabia policy. Here are four questions to guide the review.
Jared Owen's comprehensive 3D visualization of the Titanic takes you inside the world's most famous shipwreck — from the engine rooms, to the secret rooms, here's everything that was on board.
In 1996, the soda juggernaut attempted to win the "Cola Wars" with a sweepstakes that "jokingly" included a plane as a prize. Then a 20-year-old student called its bluff.
How does the second mainline Pokemon game released in this year compare to the first one? Here's what the critics have to say so far about "Scarlet" and "Violet."
Four friends take a trip out to Houston thinking it might be Tom Brady's last hurrah. Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, the film releases in cinemas on February 3, 2023.
Thanks to some conveniently located paparazzi, the new pair made their debut…in matching gray sweatpants.
Danny DeVito and his daughter have delightful (and horrified) reactions to various tattoo incarnations of the living legend (and the actor would like you to know rum ham is delicious.)
You might be surprised to learn how many people get behind the wheel after a few drinks.
They can have side effects. But here's what else to consider.
This is how Disney bungled their 2013 adaptation of "The Lone Ranger" starring Johnny Depp.
Don't let your unused wine go bad — keep a little protection ready to go.
This week, in addition to Taylor Swift tour ticket purchase chaos and WWIII trending on Twitter, we've also got some truly surreal clips of Kamala Harris on the TL.
It's no wonder he broke his tooth on a lentil.
Young mother rents a house near Milwaukee. Previous tenant tells her, "Baby, they shouldn't have let you move in."
People who rely on the drug have been struggling to fill their prescriptions for months.
Former president Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.
These people aren't feeling too positive about the direction their countries are headed in.
Welcome to World Cup Rank. With the tournament about to kick off, we've asked our experts to rank the 50 best players featuring at Qatar 2022.
You're guaranteed to go on a journey into outer space, the depths of the ocean, and back in time with this music video. And that's before the drugs kick in!
Dozens of national feminist organizations spoke out in support of the actress. Where were they in May?
It's not just that it's the home of long essays about how his marriage taught Kevin the value of perseverance in the tech world. Though that doesn't help.