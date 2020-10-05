Eary Japanese Photographers Pioneered And Introduced Hand-Colored Photography To The World
The best hand-colored photos of the 19th century came from Japan after the island nation was introduced to the wonders of photography by European visitors.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver details the numerous ways Trump's campaign and the effects of the pandemic will destabilize the upcoming election.
Twenty years later, versions of Clint Mansell's "Lux Aeterna" can still be heard in sports games, trailers and ads, thanks to "Lord of the Rings."
Composers like Eímear Noone and Manami Matsumae created some of the most iconic songs in games that have defined the industry.
2020 is the terrible gift that just keeps on giving.
Saturday was the first acqua alta of the season for Venice. It was also the day when, after decades of delays, controversy and corruption, the city finally trialled its long-awaited flood barriers against the tide.
Smoke, harmful to wine grapes, has blanketed much of the West and fires have charred more than 4 million acres in California so far in 2020, more than twice the previous record for any year.
Criterion's boutique streaming service is reminding us this Halloween why the '70s were a golden age for horror cinema.
For some on social media, finding the cleaning product has become like winning the lottery.
Concerns are growing that adversaries will take advantage of the White House's lack of transparency to sow mischief.
It's just apple juice in here. Don't worry about it, pal. Apple juice.
"Pax was doing math in homeschool where they're learning to count money. He recognized that the math question had a familiar name, Jayden, which is also his cousin's name."
You've heard of the light bulb and the telephone, but what about Thomas Edison's terrifying talking doll and Alexander Graham Bell's metal detector?
Learn about risk factors and common traits.
With both a cold and hot compartment.
During times like these, it's important to remember to step back and social distance.
It's still a way off, but a feasible, fast, at-home SARS-CoV-2 test is on the horizon.
Zealandia sank into the sea 60 million years ago, but its legacy lives on.
When life gives you a trampoline, make it bounce.
Britain's mysterious underground tunnels have been a source of fascination for decades. Yet, until recently, authorities have remained conspicuously secretive about them.
In the face of a potential natural disaster, why don't we all try to chill a bit?
Humanity's most recent common ancestor and so-called genetic isopoint illustrate the surprising connections among our family trees.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone once again prove that laughter is the best medicine.
2020 has been rough and this short, a love letter to the World War I movie "1917," brilliantly captures how chaotic and unsettling this year has been.
Satellite navigation systems keep our world running in ways many people barely realise, but they are also increasingly vulnerable. What could we use instead?
Scientists at the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are working on a project called SPARC, which if they are successful could deliver the world's first fully operational thermonuclear fusion reactor.
You start with "I'm good" and you end with being very well-acquainted with the mental pit of despair that never seems to go away. But no, it's okay, we're good, really.
We share some of the best revelations from James Hibberd's massive new oral history of HBO's "Game Of Thrones."
In this economy, some gamer girls are offering to play video games online with lonely strangers for cash.
To find out who stole a cookie, YouTuber Tom Scott decided to employ inventor Helene Adelaide Shelby's lie-detector skeleton that she patented in 1927.
The president's recklessness at Walter Reed has Don Jr. pushing for an intervention, but Ivanka and Jared "keep telling Trump how great he's doing," a source says.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Michelin-starred restaurant Birdsong's spicy fried chicken sandwich, sold through its casual spin-off Birdbox, comes with the claw still attached. Critic Soleil Ho met it, shook its hand and then bit right in. Here's how it tastes.
The Badger State is designed to keep Republicans in power, at the expense of the minority vote. Can Joe Biden overcome these structural disadvantages?
Fleetwood's video is a recreation of the viral video from TikTok user Nathan Apodaca that featured Apodaca drinking cranberry juice while skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams."
Seriously, what's he doing there?
More than 7,453,700 people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 209,600 have died, according to a New York Times database.
YouTube channel City Beautiful
digs deep into all the problems with Money Magazine's "Best Places to Live" lists.
Amid extraordinary national uncertainty, the show's season premiere offered up normalcy. It should have torn up the rule book.
An avalanche of US grants and loans helped the wealthy and companies that laid off workers. Individuals received about one-fifth of the aid.
The music industry in 1977, dominated by vinyl sales, looks a lot different than the music industry in 2020.
From the Trojan War to Shakespeare, the oft-ridiculed archetype has always had much darker implications.
Not only can you get up to seven and a half hours on a single charge with these superb wireless earbuds, but they're currently $30 off at Amazon.
