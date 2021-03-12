Earnest Russian Couple Have The Most Wholesome Reaction To Receiving Gifts From Fans In The US
YouTuber Dan Sheekoz and his wife were very excited to receive a gift that had traveled 6,000 miles from Russia to the US.
After the Fox News anchor said Joe Biden's attempt to make the armed services more accessible to women was making a "mockery of the US military," Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott Stalker hit back in a video.
Engineering is the most frequent undergraduate degree of the Fortune 500 CEOs. If you want to run a company, this could be the major for you.
America may be the richest country in the world but we have the least efficient health care system, work more hours and are provided with the least amount of benefits of any of the developed nations.
It's funny because unfortunately, this might be what bookshop owners and clerks do have to face every day.
Japan's Kaguya lunar orbiter captured this extraordinary footage of the Earth rising over the moon back in 2008.
Both countries may speak English and are close neighbors, but there's still a ton of differences between the two.
This week's characters also include an alt-right social media platform that tried to turn satire into reality, a fast food company with the worst possible tweet on International Women's Day and more.
Twitch and YouTube chess star Levy Rozman has faced over a week of sustained harassment after calling out an alleged cheater.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Andrew Cuomo's governorship has been defined by cruelty that disguised chronic mismanagement. Why was that celebrated for so long?
The lunar ark would store 6.7 million Earth species, including humans.
Actress and comedian Mary Elizabeth Kelly shows off accents around the world, from English to French to Russian.
For this year and next, the stimulus bill boosts subsidies for nearly all those buying their own coverage, making insurance free for more people and giving higher-income people discounts for the first time.
Therapists are joining TikTok en masse to destigmatize mental health, but other creators are joining in the discussion and causing dangerous confusion.
Today marks the anniversary of Sergio Flores helping deliver numerous "Careless Whisper" saxograms to unsuspecting listeners.
Zebra mussels showed up in imported aquarium accessories across 32 states. Ecologists want your help killing them.
100 million subscribers agree.
It might be good to know the next time you go overseas which countries don't get along with each other.
I'm still waking up from seizures thinking that if I didn't hit my head that hard I'll just risk it.
They've become a major military player — and maybe a substitute for strategic thinking.
It's not easy having an 18-month-old baby in your bed.
Michael Phelps popularized it five years ago. Now The Rock's posting about it on Instagram.
If you want to keep your consumption private, this stealthy flask is also a fully functional flashlight.
Who wouldn't mind keeping things a little lighter these days? With warmer temps on deck and the backcountry beckoning you forth to recharge, take a lighter approach to the gear you carry, too. Walk with us.
There are few things we want more than these framed classic photos hanging on our office walls.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Researchers claim breakthrough in study of 2,000-year-old Antikythera mechanism, an astronomical calculator found in sea.
"If I cry and ya'll say April Fool's, I swear to God."
A gene therapy injection eliminated pain in mice. "CRISPR Could Switch Off Chronic Pain Without Opioids" is published by Emily Mullin in Future Human.
One of the hazards of working in the Arctic is you might attract the attention of polar bears.
George Floyd's family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city of Minneapolis and the four officers accused in his death.
As China's science fiction authors are elevated to the status of oracles, Qiufan's career — and his genres place in society — have gone through the looking glass.
We did not see that response coming.
Unfettered genius. Unpredictable rages. Here's what it was like to work at Tesla as Model 3 manufacturing ramped up and the company's leader melted down.
There's something sweet about the way the fawn and the dog interact upon seeing each other for the first time.
You should have seen my mom's Twitter page before it got suspended. Maybe you did. Maybe you were one of the 85 accounts that followed her. If so, I imagine you were probably very confused.
Understanding why, and what may be coming soon.
Noah Lalonde does a hilarious impression of Leonardo DiCaprio as a waiter being offended by your "Titanic" joke.
How emulation of a Sega classic brought me back to my childhood.
In a recent BBC interview, grifter queen Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, admitted that some of her crimes have paid off "in a way."
The Skunk Lock might seem hilarious but you perhaps should consult your local laws.
Old beefs about mask-wearing and traveling are about to rear their ugly little heads.
The next big software update will allow you to use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone and bring Fitness Plus to more screens.
Professional wrestlers takes matters into their own hands to enforce the mask rule at the Central de Abastos market in Mexico City.
One of the main characters on Twitter this week was the pink-necked green-pigeon, a photo of which went viral. Yes, it's real. Yes, it's stunning.
We talked to writer-director Anthony Scott Burns about the glowing-eyed men in our dreams, sleep paralysis, "Twin Peaks" and his film's divisive ending.
Johnny Harris explains that instead of learning a language by studying its grammatical construct, it's more helpful to memorize the 1000 most common words, just like traversing a different path on a video game map.
"The infrastructure we have built right now really isn't ready."
Information systems evolve. Why don't corporations?
Many of the most well-known actors in the United Kingdom seem to come from richer backgrounds.
There's an entire underworld of weird porn stuff on YouTube, and it's up to dedicated groups of online vigilantes to destroy it.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
Nike the Labrador has a life of his own as seen in this cinéma vérité of him being left to his own devices.