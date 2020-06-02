Watch An Eagle Swoop In To Steal A Hot Dog From A Person's Hand In Slow Mo
No hands or eagles were hurt in the making of this video. Can't say the same for the hot dog.
All Japanese beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is kuroge wagyu.
"'I can't breathe. I can't breathe.' George Floyd's last words, but they didn't die with him. They're still being heard, echoing all across this nation."
Jeeya, the pup, was successful in the end. But not without breaking a sweat.
Where there's an engineer, there's a way.
It's been nearly 20 years since the "Lord of the Rings" franchise began, and it's a wonderful, heartwarming experience watching the cast get together on Zoom.
Aerogel is a material that is 99.8% air and is one of the world's lightest solids. How well then would a material like this fare against a hydraulic press?
Protests against police violence are calling for reform. Here are eight concrete ideas.
President Trump retreated underground amid Washington, D.C. protests. But how far down did he actually go?
Cardi B's unique vocalizations match up really well when synced up with Star Wars footage.
Why is it so weak in the South Atlantic and should we be worried?
The rise of new technologies often brings up fears.
Cities like New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis keep piling money on police departments.
It's worth remembering that medical professionals and officials were successful in limiting the spread of the earlier SARS and MERS viruses. Why did COVID-19 instead become a pandemic?
Let there be light, until there is not.
You. Shall. Not. Pass.
The perpetual scapegoat for unrest.
A news crew in the Van Nuys neighborhood in Los Angeles captured a wild sequence of events yesterday.
New evidence suggests that a mass extinction on the planet is picking up speed, with hundreds of species, if not more, at risk of becoming extinct.
It's a question that has been in our minds since the coronavirus pandemic began: when will it be over?
These women and men did not choose to be violated, but they now choose to speak about what happened.
The nationwide protests against police killings have been called un-American by critics, but rebellion has always been used to defend liberty.
According to the driver, Tesla's autopilot was activated but the car failed to identify the overturned truck ahead as an obstacle.
If the numbers are to be believed, it's a steal of a deal for Spotify: for $100-$200mm they secured the largest podcast audience in the world.
Since January, scientists have published more than 700 studies to figure out the molecule's link to risk for the disease — and to find possible treatments.
Sometimes you just have to go with the flow.
The plaza between St. John's Church and Lafayette Park was full of people nonviolently protesting police brutality late Monday afternoon when U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops, with the use of tear gas, suddenly started pushing them away for no apparent reason.
Walking along the trail, you'll pass houses with their roofs caved in, Buddha statues staring at you from empty windows and other spooky scenes.But not everything on the island has been abandoned to the elements.
YouTuber Rich Rebuilds documents the process of him assembling his DIY electric vehicle and taking it on a test drive.
How two kids from London, Ontario birthed the most unique goal in hockey's history.
Racism permeated the culture of the department. But there are ways to change that culture that other cities can copy.
Well, this is one way to show your appreciation of the music.
From a combat vehicle shaped like a tortoise to a glider tank that would shed its wings, here are 21 tank and proto-tank concepts that didn't really work.
With massive installations, Christo encouraged viewers to "perceive the whole environment with new eyes and a new consciousness."
Editors are pivotal in the filmmaking process, and yet praise for their labor and creativity often goes unsung.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, three Chinese teams reached the top of the world.
In the US, the police are the answer for everything. To an overdose, a noisy party, a counterfeit bill in a shop. They are the first and often the last resort for any complaint, no matter how petty. There's no end to the responsibilities with which we have charged them, and no end, seemingly, to the tolerance they enjoy from the state.
There's a fascinating history behind the pipe symbol bars on our keyboards.
Our "hidden enemy," in plain sight.
For North Carolina researchers, every starter is more data.
You can spend a lot of money buying a sim rig, or you can try to do what this man has done here.
Disproportionate use of force can turn a peaceful protest violent, research shows.
Scientists have discovered more evidence about a strange and worrying feature of the coronavirus.
"I'm getting too old for this sh*t."
Where does the classic American lawn come from? The answer lies with one of the famed fathers of urban architecture.
Trump defenders, here's your chance: Tell us why this response to Covid-19 merits a second term.
If there's anything more satisfying than clearing one's yard with a weed eater, it's watching a weed eater work in extreme slow motion.
Arguments about player salary could derail plans to start the 2020 season.
Six years after nationwide protests against police violence captured the country's attention, the recent killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd have put the issue of police violence back into national focus. Many are left asking what if anything, has really changed?
