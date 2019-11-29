Durham's Infamous 'Can Opener' Bridge Was Raised Eight Inches To Avoid Accidents. Evidently, It Wasn't Enough
The can opener strikes back.
A YouTuber challenged himself to create the new Tesla truck in Blender and pulls it off with hilarious results.
We sincerely hope that the injuries from the incident were minimal.
Spooky stories to pass down to your kids so that they don't become total monsters.
From "Seinfeld" to "Game of Thrones," here are the most popular TV shows from 1986 to 2019, based on audience reports, one week of reported statistics for downloaded copies (pirated), one week of streaming services viewership.
Turns out there's a phenomenon called "sensory-specific satiety." Here's how it works.
Research proves what is obvious to anyone who has been online in the past decade: we're more selfish, less self-confident and more socially isolated.
Happy Black Friday! There are tons of bargains available right out of the gate, and we're on the lookout for the best ones.
Now you see it. Now you don't.
There's no shortage of natural beauty in Hawaii, from aquamarine beaches to majestic volcanoes. But to see it you have to look past all the human-built junk in the way: 46-story condos, 12-lane highways, and concrete viaducts blocking out the sun.
Rowan Winch is 15. He's a businessman.
The air conditioner is nearly 100 years old, and yet it hasn't evolved much — the technology is essentially the same as it was the day it was invented.
Peter Neff, a glaciologist, drops a piece of ice down a deep borehole and the sound it makes when it hits the bottom is incredible.
Why do Apple products always seem exorbitantly priced? There's a reason for that.
Harris is the only 2020 Democrat who has fallen hard out of the top tier of candidates. She has proved to be an uneven campaigner who changes her message and tactics to little effect and has a staff torn into factions.
John Boyega confesses that he accidentally leaked the script.
Are you doing aluminum foil wrong? Will worms eat your leftover flesh sack when you die? Let's find out the truth.
A man fell off the platform at a Buenos Aires subway stop after he was distracted by his cell phone.
There's a mole on Mars that's making NASA engineers tear their hair out.
I decided to give up on chasing natural sunlight and make my own instead.
YouTube personality Brad Leone discusses the most overrated Thanksgiving food and gets visibly clammy from the hot wings.
A study of people's minds as they take DMT reveals a curious commingling of brain patterns.
Legislative paralysis gripped Capitol Hill well before impeachment started.
Officials at the Indian Council of Medical Research have completed clinical testing of a new male contraceptive, a nonsurgical vasectomy called RISUG.
Who among us?
Scientists have discovered the black hole LB-1, so massive that it shouldn't exist.
Entrepreneur Sarah Kauss built a thriving $100 million business — but she never imagined the hell she'd find on the other side.
The mayor of Charleston, W.Va., wanted her city to be more welcoming to all faiths and people, so she changed an annual celebration to the "Winter Parade." It didn't last long.
You don't want to fall out of a window, but if you had to, how far could you fall and still survive?
A glamorous socialite, fashion columnist, pianist and mother before the war, she became the only woman to head an underground resistance network against the Nazi Occupation in France.
Mysterious 609-million-year-old balls of cells may be the oldest animal embryos — or something else entirely.
Back in 1992, 12-year-old Severn Suzuki attended the UN Earth Summit and spoke of the need to save our planet.
Details were unclear. The declaration came on an unannounced trip as the president seeks to highlight a record of achievement while he campaigns for re-election.
Ive led Apple design since 1996. His last day at Apple was a bit of a mystery.
An op-ed in Scientific American is the latest jab at the woman who calls herself Twitter's resident gynecologist.
In hardluck Youngstown, Ohio a reporter covers one last big story for his hometown newspaper.
Simone Giertz, the creator of the "Truckla," films her reaction to Elon Musk's Cybertruck presentation and it's…uhhh…
Amid a lot of great causes and a few places where your money won't make it where you want it to, here are some good places to give.
Multiple worlds, armored bears, dust, daemons. "His Dark Materials" can be pretty confusing. We're here to open up the alethiometer and answer questions about what the crap is going on.
The science of potatoes in their finest form.
Since January, ICE has arrested about 250 students who were enrolled at a fake university in Farmington Hills set up by ICE to lure in students.
Why faceless wooden dolls work best to get kids out of their shells.
"I didn't know I was sad, but it turns out I was."
When violence is directed at those Trump's supporters hate and fear, they see such excesses not as crimes, but as virtues.
If you had to assemble a crew of film astronauts to usher you safely to the moon and back to Earth, who would you pick to accompany you on this mission?
For most of history, they marked sovereignty or self-determination. Now their purpose seems to have changed.
The neuroscience of gratitude and how to cultivate it through journals, letters, visits and experiential consumption.
There is little question among psychologists about the benefits of early detection of autism. Yet many children still slip through the cracks.