These Ducklings Seem To Believe This Little Boy Is Their Mother
It's lovely seeing how gentle he is with them.
Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett) interviews Dr. Fauci (Kate McKinnon) and Dr. Birx (Heidi Gardner) about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine and what the roll out strategy is going to be.
Michael Flynn brought his sister to the podium at the Stop The Steal rally and encouraged her to sing a song. What could go wrong?
A family of coronavirus particles (Timothée Chalamet, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, Lauren Holt) have a heated disagreement during a Christmas reunion.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan details how marital troubles seem to be at the core of every "Dateline" episode you've ever watched.
This insane last-second Western Michigan touchdown was too good to be true, and it wasn't, it was ruled illegal and Ball State won the game.
To be this close to victory and to lose it at the last second is pure agony.
Satellites — and drones — were intended to replace it. But the 65-year-old Lockheed U-2 is still at the top of its game, flying missions in an environment no other aircraft can operate in.
Abraham Lincoln, an iconic American hero, could soon be an outcast in San Francisco, his legacy called into question and his name ripped off a high school.
For the umpteenth time, we do not need to know about the upcoming iOS 14.2 update, thank you very much.
A Daily Mail investigation alleges that Andrew did stay at the billionaire pedophile's mansion, despite his previous denial in a BBC interview.
The outcome of the presidential election has been clear for weeks, but on Monday it gets one step closer to being official as the Electoral College meets.
If Jill Biden wants to flaunt her Ed.D., who are we to object?
The uncanny allure of our unlived lives.
Principles of origami are crucial to the design of this line of house designed by the Latvian company Brette Haus.
What do you do after surviving a near-death experience? Visit a dying natural wonder, of course. After his husband suffers a stroke at the age of 40, our writer plans the trip of a lifetime to the Great Barrier Reef — and discovers new meaning in the term "last-chance tourism."
Police are allowed to use "pain compliance." But experts say dog bites are too unpredictable and severe.
"Covid penis" is a real thing, and you don't want it — trust us.
When you get much, much more than you bargained for.
A journey of a thousand Jenga blocks starts with a single step.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Mackie is an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device in the trailer for Netflix sci-fi action film "Outside the Wire."
And what it lost in the process.
"I understand these things, I've lived through it, that's why I open my heart and calendar to a number of people in this situation."
We had no idea the level of artistry and precision that could come from just walking.
One of the perils of working from home is you never know when your mother is going to walk in.
The company behind the long-awaited video game pledged to fix the bugs and crashes after complaints from players poured in over the weekend.
"Evermore" doubles down on what she crafted earlier this year on "Folklore," but treading the same ground gets a bit predictable.
Christmas will hence forth by a holiday of trauma for them.
"After midnight, I was filming a big brown bear digging through our garbage, and our intoxicated guest walked right next to it."
Stay charged up wherever you're headed in the new year. Fingers crossed, we'll actually be able to travel safely soon.
I put Apple's connected fitness service through its paces and came away impressed (but not surprised) — and quite sweaty.
Well, looks like dad needs a nap, kiddo.
Game hardware and laptops both started promising new generations.
When you're stressed, the lies just come tumbling right out.
In calls to allies, Trump has been asking how to navigate the next two years and floated a possible trip to the Middle East.
Safe and effective vaccines are finally here. So are white-nationalist fantasies of using diehard skeptics for their own even more twisted ends.
We had no idea that kangaroos could stand on their tails to begin with.
New research is building on the novel suggestion that our ability to effectively hear something is somewhat influenced by the position of our eyes.
On December 14, 2000, Barcelona agreed a deal that would bring Lionel Messi to Spain and change the course of soccer history. Here's how they did it.
Who needs alarm clocks when you have a husky loose in the house?
"There was one point when my subscription hadn't come because they'd run out, and I panicked, even though I wasn't going anywhere."
Long before he was president, FDR knew that the US's most powerful political alliance is between "the satisfied and the fearful."
The reporting of snow falling in your neighborhood comes with unexpected pitfalls.
Marleen's younger years were defined by secrecy. Now, she's going (very) public.
After changing its policies to ban unverified uploaders and Mastercard and Visa's decision to drop the platform entirely, Pornhub has removed millions of videos.
They say you should drink more water every day. We guess this is one way to do it.
Dozens and dozens of cocktail recipes paired with commentary on some of the most important works of fiction? Sign us up.
"He liked to cuss and he liked the girls."
Producer Frank Marshall says classic cast won't just make cameos in "Jurassic World: Dominion."
Autoimmunity may explain how the virus inflicts such widespread and unpredictable damage.