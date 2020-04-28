This Mashup Of Dua Lipa's 'Hallucinate' With The BBC News Theme Seriously Slaps
Breaking news: this mashup is unexpected, but fantastic.
The nuances with which he delivers all these impressions is seriously impressive.
From the car in "Ghostbusters" to Gipsy Danger in "Pacific Rim," here are the sizes of different vehicles in popular culture compared.
We've been given wildly differing numbers when it comes to the prediction of coronavirus deaths. Here's the reason behind the discrepancy.
Ah, these were the good old days.
What does this prove? Nothing, really, but it's fun to watch.
The interactive starts with one pixel equaling a thousand dollars, and escalates rapidly from there.
Cuomo has been meticulously chronicling both her and her husband's COVID-19 regimen for her wellness publication. Some of it is a bit out there.
To complete the test, you must meet many requirements, including swimming 500 yards under 12.5 minutes, completing 42 pushups in two minutes and running 1.5 miles in 11.5 minutes. To say it's challenging would be the understatement of the year.
There are far more monitors and controls involved than we anticipated.
For the nation as a whole, cases and deaths appear to have peaked or are starting to flatten. But there is a lot of regional variation.
Meanwhile, the original print, now just a piece of paper with 88 holes and Hirst's signature, is up for auction for a minimum of $126,500.
New office dress code: business on top, party on the bottom.
Capitalism on sea
In their latest project, "A Glittering Eye," photographers Courtney Asztalos and Michael W. Hicks capture a lavish world on the brink of collapse.
Twitter prompt threads can be a deeply tedious affair. But they're not all bad, as Twitter user @tonybonesarelli's thread proves.
Charles Bello tells the story of how he built a sustainable home with his wife completely surrounded by 240 acres of redwood forest.
Financial Times reporter Mark Di Stefano allegedly spied on Zoom meetings at rival newspapers to get scoops on staff cuts and furloughs due to the coronavirus pandemic — and did a comically bad job of covering his tracks.
Murph the Surf's savvy on a longboard earned him trophies. His burglary of the Natural History museum in New York earned him headlines. And his brutality on a Florida boat 50-odd years ago earned him a lifetime in prison. Now: What does penance get you?
For eight American billionaires, their fortunes have ballooned by at least $1 billion during the pandemic.
The immunity tests were supposed to be a "game changer," but they are instead revealing that the majority of Americans are still vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.
There's been a bit of a shortage in recent weeks, but the Switch Lite is back in stock — at least for now.
The former Senate Majority Leader says the "American people deserve to be informed" about UFOs.
Dynamic pricing algorithms on Amazon aren't just about supply and demand.
Ryan and Savannah are engaged, but haven't been able to even hold hands since the border closed.
Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer has since resigned from the commission after throwing his cat in the air and drinking during a Zoom meeting.
Take a look at this fascinating flying wing that would impact future Allied technology.
Epidemiologists aren't surprised that virus was spreading in the US in early February. But those early days offer lessons for how to catch the next wave.
If not read correctly, the most popular and widely disseminated COVID-19 chart can be misleading.
Bill Gates saw the coronavirus coming. Here's his plan to beat it.
Unlike many early rural hot spots that shakily weighed difficult decisions between a few positive coronavirus cases and spring-break income, residents in Gunnison Valley knew exactly what to do.
And the moment is made even more surreal by the fact that it happened on the set of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
A toxicologist breaks down what happened to a TikToker's body after he tried the viral nutmeg challenge.
Yemen was like a home away from home for me — until the day I was nearly abducted in broad daylight, and narrowly missed suffering a grim fate similar to other journalists drawn to covering, and living in, the Middle East.
This pride of lions got the surprise of a lifetime with this encounter at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Recent epidemics provide clues to ways the current crisis could stop
The multimillion-dollar lad mag has survived by cultivating a legion of fans who don't want to feel bad about their taste. Now, the founders are trying to grow up — without losing what made them successful.
You've got places to be, but you're also driving in a low-riding McLaren 600LT and it's absolutely sheeting rain outside. What should you do? Not what this guy did, that's for sure.
The data visualization team at Visual Capitalist charted a map of the most expensive cities in the world to live.
Even though Pixar's bent was to humanize non-human characters, the premise of "Ratatouille" was based on something inherently disgusting: what if a rat made your dinner?
Wuhan-based virologist Shi Zhengli has identified dozens of deadly SARS-like viruses in bat caves, and she warns there are more out there.
As weird insects go, this one is incredibly mesmerizing to watch.
What's the best vehicle to have in a doomsday, apocalypse or end-of-the-world scenario? We asked a group of car experts who picked SUVs, RVs and more.
On Twitter Sunday, Donald Trump said journalists investigating his administration should have their "Noble" prizes given back. CNN TV journalist Don Lemon's response to that is what we're all feeling at this point.
It's one thing to put HBO's shows on a broader platform, but HBO Max is also diluting its brand.
"They don't seem to be worried, even though when I started coming into the Hamptons, I had a cough."
Unfortunately for Sarah Jett Rayburn, she may never live this down.
Valves will keep you more comfortable, but endanger those around you.
Georgia is one of the first states in the country to significantly ease social distancing restrictions.
It's not every day that you get to capture beautiful moments like these dolphins swimming though bioluminescent algae.