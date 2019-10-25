Drunk Scottish Guy Wakes Up In The Wrong House, Gets The Most Scottish Reaction From Homeowners
If this whole interaction won't put a smile on your face, nothing will.
If this whole interaction won't put a smile on your face, nothing will.
Police are calling this driver "an angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz" after they rescued this family from a drunk driver.
You know this is going to hurt in the morning.
Buzz the sheep dog ain't afraid of a charging sheep.
The late night host gets to meet the "Death Stranding" creator and has a ball at his office.
Had the collision happened, it would have been the deadliest accident in aviation history.
This half-plane, half-helicopter concept fascinated people in the 1950s but why did the idea fail?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It has left the beige-tinted margins and become social media's most glamorous look. But why does veganism still provoke so much anger?
China's Yutu 2 rover came across the shiny material in July. A new photo may give us a better idea about what it could be.
Believe us, Mitch McConnell noticed the snub. As did Chuck Schumer.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Seriously, get home or I'll have you committed."
Even if Pebble the company is dead, it left behind a community that endures.
Are you a morning person…even after the sun ultimately burns out?
If this whole interaction won't put a smile on your face, nothing will.
The disgraced founder got rich selling a shaky business as a values-driven movement.
Here's a fun, personal story about what can go wrong in an otherwise fine UI when things are redesigned.
Were you watching Jackson State take on Praire View in Thursday night #SWACtion? Well, if not, you missed quite a play.
Here's how airline flight maps have evolved over the past century, from exoticizing to stylish to more basic.
In the early 20th century, women's food started being described as 'dainty,' meaning fanciful but not filling.
Can't sleep on planes or in cars? Think again. This memory foam pillow is optimized for travel so you can sleep anywhere. No wonder it earned 4.3/5 stars on 1.3k Amazon reviews. Get it for just $19.99 today.
On Wednesday night, Harvey Weinstein showed up at a variety show hosted at the Downtime Bar in New York City. He was confronted by three women at the performance, who says they were heckled and one of them was eventually asked to leave.
Those GIFs and memes you see littering Twitter might be putting a dent in the armor of the Golden Age of TV.
We have precisely no context for this clip (other than reports that no one was hurt), but it's perfect.
The rhythms of American life changed in the 2010s. How everything from TV to Trump to Instagram messed with your head just enough that time feels like it melted.
A new study finds that even considering other factors, the walkability of a child's neighborhood has a direct correlation to increased adult earnings.
This half-plane, half-helicopter concept fascinated people in the 1950s but why did the idea fail?
The political dividing line in America used to be between Democratic cities and Republican suburbs. Now it runs through the center of the suburbs themselves.
This trivia game from Hygge Games is *just* tricky enough to have us kicking ourselves every time we miss a question.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A dedicated fan redesigned Nintendo's classic Nintendo 64 Zelda game in Unreal Engine 4 and it's a wonder to behold.
Do not avert your eyes from these monsters!
To make the first affordable high-resolution inkjet printer, Epson first had to invent something called Micro Piezo technology.
Following Wednesday's stunt by Congressional Republicans to storm a secure room, Judge Andrew Napolitano explained on "Fox and Friends" it's because of John Boehner that current House rules allow private interviews.
The history of weapons technology suggests that arms often escape the control of their makers.
Millennials aren't big fans of golf, which has significantly hurt the golf course industry. Now communities are debating what to do with these abandoned spaces.
At a "stag and doe," communities come together to celebrate the spouses-to-be — and give them a financial boost.
Obesity is a population-size crisis in Western countries — but it's a problem that may resist population-wide solutions.
Tourists and telescopes have sparked a backlash against American rule — and now the land's indigenous peoples want their state back.
Scientists monitored human waste from 60 million people in 37 countries to discover how the world gets high.
From a naked lady riding a shark to a donkey defecating, there are plenty of weird banknote designs around the world.
In a new report, political scientists say that it's not the recommendation engine, but the communities that form around right-wing content.
From their Disney-inspired creation to the furious pizza wars of the 1980s to their unnerving, dilapidated retirement years, these bots have seen some serious action.
Police are calling this driver "an angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz" after they rescued this family from a drunk driver.
Since its expiration date in 1994, the legend of "the Milk" has been growing over the years. Sort of like mold.
It's scary to watch, but fortunately, no one was hurt.
After a lobbying effort, Dan Gilbert won special tax status for wealthy areas of downtown Detroit — where he owns billions' worth of property.
The Russian navy discovered a handful of yet-to-be-named islands previously hidden under glaciers.
Getting to the bottom (and top) of cannabis in the bedroom.
Eating a handful of almonds, walnuts, and peanuts on a regular basis really may help prevent weight gain, lower the risk of obesity, and boost your heart health.
The Astros got rocked in Game 2 of the World Series, losing 12-3 to the Nationals and falling 2 games behind in the series. But it wasn't all bad for Houston, as they got to witness Simone Biles' ceremonial first pitch.
Glasgow has become notorious for the kind of mental and physical ills that plague city dwellers everywhere. Is urban life itself harmful to humans — or can we rethink cities so that they can help us to thrive?
The new chairman of the troubled coworking firm confirmed layoffs and explained how he plans to rescue the company from distress.
Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, describing herself as "a powerful woman," aggressively and disparagingly told a female reporter that it was improper to write about her husband and threatened to investigate the reporter's personal life.
Rory the Labrador can't process what happened to the balloon in his mouth.
You want to sleep, but it feels like your mind is racing and won't settle down. A neuroscientist shares what's really going on in your brain.
The tech industry may be all the rage now, but being in medicine still pays.