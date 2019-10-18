Drunk Couple Find Out The Hard Way That It’s Very Difficult To Climb Stairs When You’re Drunk
You know this is going to hurt in the morning.
His backyard is ruined and the ants might be dead, but at least his dogs are okay.
Cats are pretty smart, right? Turns out, not so much when they’re up against a transparent barrier made of plastic wrap.
For the past 15 years or so, Rudd would play a clip of “Mac and Me” instead of the project he was promoting when he was on O’Brien’s show. The time, however, Rudd decided to do something different.
White bellbirds reach about 125 decibels on average, researchers have found.
Gunnar the Golden Retriever is one smart dog.
It’s not the impression we were expecting, but it’s the uncanny impression we need.
From Rick James on a couch to enjoying a "Lazy Sunday" at the movies, these are the sketches that helped shape our comedic sensibility.
Single-family zoning hurts a lot of people. In Minnesota’s largest city, reformers put them front and center.
The Astros got rocked in Game 2 of the World Series, losing 11-2 to the Nationals and falling 2 games behind in the series. But it wasn’t all bad for Houston, as they got to witness Simone Biles’ ceremonial first pitch.
Had the collision happened, it would have been the deadliest accident in aviation history.
There are potentially tens of millions of subscribers out there for Netflix — who already use the service via someone else’s login. Can it get them to pay up?
Starting in the 1970s, “pardon my French” been an increasingly popular way to ask others to excuse your uncouth language.
During his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Zuckerberg struggled to answer many questions.
One education consultant likened signing up for WeGrow to “a deal with the devil.”
One of the most popular skin care products also contains one of the most controversial ingredients.
Bathroom stall doors don’t go all the way down to the floors of public restrooms. This has left many feeling uncomfortable but it is designed that way for several important reasons.
Doctors have now treated several patients with CAR-T, the new cancer gene therapy — but have also had to scramble to manage side effects.
Buzz the sheep dog ain’t afraid of a charging sheep.
As hospital patients in Venezuela found out earlier this year during a five-day nationwide blackout, power cuts do more than just turn out the lights.
At Newsweek, the headline can dictate the news, instead of the other way around.
Red Bull Leipzig met Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday and left with a victory, thanks to this absolute stunner from Marcel Sabitzer.
Apple’s fifth-generation watch finally adds in a key feature, but at the expense of battery life.
The most popular websites on the internet have evolved considerably over the past 23 years.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let’s face it — true.
GOP lawmakers stormed the impeachment proceedings this morning, protesting the fact that they were taking place behind closed doors.
The incident, involving a Muslim man and two family members, saw CBP stretch the law “beyond recognition,” said a civil liberties attorney.
Venture capital subsidizes unprofitable businesses like WeWork and Uber. Society pays the price.
“We’re building a beautiful wall — a big one that really works.”
The life and times of a stock-car-racing announcer.
It’s the spider’s bathroom now. Go find your own.
“Rome, Forum, Boeufs.”
Making too much of those who achieve success early can make it seem that the rest of us are destined to be also-rans for the rest of our lives.
Not only can rats can learn to drive tiny cars around an arena in exchange for food, but their hormone levels suggest they find driving relaxing.
Waste-to-energy is a broad term whose umbrella covers a number of technologies — each of which, depending on whom you talk to, has its own drawbacks and potential.
Boeing’s now-infamous 737 Max was grounded around the world back in March. Assumptions at the time were that the worst-case scenario might keep the planes on the ground for a few months, and cost Boeing around $5 billion. Well, here we are seven months later. The 737 Max remains on the ground, in what is now arguably the biggest crisis ever for the century-old company.
A HuffPost investigation found that the military routinely ignores domestic violence by service members, with devastating consequences.
This guy breaks down the different types of generic corporate music — and pulls back the curtain on the hilariously predictable formulas they’re based on.
Robert Eggers's debut feature 'The Witch' ends with a demonic goat asking, "Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?" His new film, 'The Lighthouse,' answers that question with a resounding "no."
When Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy last month, the fast fashion chain described its history in documents that read, at times, like a pitch for a memoir or a Netflix special.
To assess the deal, you have to look at its components.
Steven Pinto and Daniel Paniagua of Studio Neuro — which helps people with disabilities enjoy things many people take for granted — helped built this skateboarding rig for a boy named John. His mom helped him enjoy skateboarding for the first time.
Since “Joker” is more of an intimate character study rather than a CGI spectacle, Warner Bros. was able to control costs in addition to raking in cash.
How a covert US Army intelligence unit canvassed war-torn Europe, capturing intelligence with incalculable strategic value.
Something is growing inside that fruit fly in your kitchen.
Proponents of high frame rates believe that it provides clearer, smoother, more realistic images onscreen. Too bad the tech ended up killing Will Smith’s movie.
Young adults are turning into plant parents as a manifestation of deep mourning over the planet they are inheriting
If you’re a frugal flyer who doesn’t mind paying less for no checked bags (or sitting in the middle seat), it’s a great deal.
Leggings could never.
Edison’s public image has taken plenty of hits in the last few decades. Can a more complex view of his life redeem his polarizing reputation?