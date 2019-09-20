An Ex-Drug-Trafficker Reacts To Trafficking Scenes From Movies And TV
Ex-drug-trafficker Pieter Tritton breaks down eight different trafficking scenes from movies and TV, and rates them on their accuracy.
Ex-drug-trafficker Pieter Tritton breaks down eight different trafficking scenes from movies and TV, and rates them on their accuracy.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Jennifer Lawrence remembers when she read one of the most disgusting rumors about herself that probably made her want to take a couple showers.
The change is part of a big workers' rights package signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Ex-drug-trafficker Pieter Tritton breaks down eight different trafficking scenes from movies and TV, and rates them on their accuracy.
Sometime earlier this summer, perhaps just days after she turned 25, Leo DiCaprio broke up with his most recent model girlfriend, Camila Morrone.
Haarlem is to ban most adverts for meat from public spaces because of the food's impact on climate.
California's brutal heat wave led to unthinkable temperatures in the desert valley.
Recovered records include material even senior Biden officials were not authorized to view, Washington Post reports.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Will Arnett is mad that Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman went on vacation without him — even though he was invited, and forgot to reply.
Some educators believe social media can help them engage with students, but it also raises questions around classroom privacy.
Ben Hoare's book "Nature's Treasures" gives us a better appreciation of the wonderful world we currently find ourselves in.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Granting Trump's demand for a "special master" to oversee the case into his handling of classified documents, Colbert says, will hamper the justice department's ability to carry out their investigation.
"When I asked my mother what she would have done differently, her response was fairly simple: She said she wishes she would have dug deeper into what it means to co-parent in a polyamorous relationship."
Actor Kyle MacLachlan steps into the Criterion Collection's film closet and talks us through some of his most-loved movies.
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos who was convicted of fraud earlier this year, is asking for a new trial after claiming that a key witness visited her house unannounced and allegedly said he "feels guilty" about his testimony.
The first known digital token, created to sympathize with extremist views, was reported on over the weekend by the Wall Street Journal.
A delightful outtake from "Mary Poppins" that might put a smile on your face.
The plan — for the next for 10 years — comes amid pressure from business to reduce reliance on China.
Yep, the UK has a new prime minister, for now. But Boris Johnson is leering over her shoulder and won't go away.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Backyard Ballistics comes out against the accusations that his content is fake, and explains how to spot fraudulent content online.
For decades, the government has been carrying out an ambitious plan to mass vaccinate the wild animals by airplane.
Bring your draft beer with you anywhere you go, and really step up your backyard cookouts.
On second thought, let's not go to Point Roberts. It is a silly place.
From koalas to hedgehogs, here are the varied sleeping patterns of 40 different animals.
Mark Zuckerberg went a few rounds with MMA fighter Khai Wu and we're all rooting for him to fully realize his dream to be human.
Electric vehicles are bigger than ever — literally. Here are the models expected to hit the road within the next few years, some by the end of 2022.
Edward Enninful talks to the Cut about his new memoir that sheds light on a "racist, classist industry."
Antony Starr breaks down how he created Homelander's infamous mirror scene.
Everyone loves the guy with the cold drinks.
"You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people."
Floor Jansen, a Dutch singer-songwriter and metal vocalist, opened the Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, on Sunday September 4, with a beautiful performance of the Dutch national anthem.
Open-source investigators, Harry Styles fans and people who simply love drama breaking down, frame by frame, are trying to uncover what exactly is happening here.
The former "Boy Meets World" star's compelling memoir "Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me From Hollywood" is out now. Here, she writes about Hollywood's reaction to her transformation.
The "Star Wars" and "Attack the Block" star sat down for the WIRED autocomplete interview and cleared up a few things, including his height which many people have gotten wrong.
The Tarantula Nebula is 161,000 light-years away and offers glimpses into the universe's cosmic noon.
The intrigue of the Canadian photograph has been around since 2016, an eternity for internet sleuthing.
Surveillance footage obtained by CNN shows a fake 2020 elector entering an elections office in Georgia — on the same day the voting system was known to be breached.
24 comics who industry insiders predict will be tomorrow's superstars.
Both Ben Affleck and Zach Braff lost out to Paul Rudd when it came to casting Josh in "Clueless." It was a breakout role that would lead to a long career of being adored by pretty much everybody.
How Tommy Glenn Carmichael created the ultimate scam device for slot machines.
Maserati is set to kill off its internal-combustion sports sedan in 2024, but the Ghibli Trofeo won't be going quietly.
FiveThirtyEight reached out to every single Republican nominee for House, Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general in 2022 to determine whether they accepted or denied the results of the 2020 election.
Meredith Cohen breaks down the architectural details of J.K. Rowling's legendary school of witchcraft and wizardry.
The company's willful detachment from its biggest star looked untenable.
When Leo Grant Jr. cast his ballot in the 2020 election, it was the first time the 53-year-old had ever voted — an act that made him feel like he was setting a good example for his three sons and fulfilling his role as a citizen.