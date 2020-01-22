Guy Builds A Drone Made Almost Entirely Out Of Lego Parts And It Actually Flies
The only parts that are not made of Lego are the battery, radio receiver and flight controller.
Is this the first bowls highlight you've ever watched? Probably. Will it also be the last? Probably. Is it worth it? Definitely.
A cobbler restores a severely damaged Ferragamo Loafer to look totally new.
There's dancing to music and then there's this.
"Say that again to my face, human."
To see the snapping in action, skip to 1:37 in the video.
Imagine the cutest thing in the world. And then multiply that by 3,000.
Sometime this week, you might walk outside in broad daylight, look up at the sky, and see a luminous orb as bright as a full moon. Only it wouldn't be the moon. It would be something far more explosive: the dazzling aftermath of a cataclysm hundreds of light-years away — the supernova of Betelgeuse.
Is "Picard" worth the $5.99 CBS All Access subscription, or is this a missable entry in the Star Trek canon? Here's what the reviews have to say.
Elina Svitolina's backhand shot against Lauren Davis at the Australian Open was basically impossible to return.
According to this informal survey done by Instagram account @matsurelee, everyone, um, apparently hates California?
Over a decade ago, Huntington, West Virginia, endured a dose of civic fat shaming when the city was labeled the most obese in the nation. Here's how the city turned it around.
It has nothing to do with World War II.
Matt MacMillan came to the stunning realization that his son's baby talk made an excellent instrument.
Experts say the man's brain, found in the Roman town of Herculaneum, was affected by extreme heat.
In 1995 Pepsi ran a promotion where people could collect Pepsi Points and then trade them in for Pepsi Stuff. A T‑shirt was 75 points, sunglasses were 175 points — and apparently a military Harrier Jet could be yours for 7 million Pepsi Points.
"Carpool Karaoke" is not what it seems, according to Zoli Honig, who captured video of James Corden riding around with Justin Bieber for a upcoming episode.
In 2009, personal-finance behemoth Intuit bought Mint, an impressive startup. And then it let its $170 million acquisition wither on the vine.
The sci-fi thriller looks terrifying and weird and we're all for it.
We've rounded up some of the weirdest — but useful — products we've found on the web in 2020, all of which are on sale now.
Bridgestone's airless tires use a web of recycled thermoplastic instead of pneumatic pressure to keep a vehicle rolling. These new tires have been tested to hold upwards of 5000 pounds each, and provide a major benefit to truckers as they never lose pressure, and are completely puncture proof.
For the better portion of my life, I (like 99.9% of people reading this) have had issues with body image. So I did the only thing I could do: I tried on everything I owned, and donated everything that didn't fit.
The "Mythbusters" host is like a kid in a candy shop when he gets his hands on this Boston Dynamics robot.
It was the strangest kidnapping case Western New York had ever seen, and it all tied back to a Super Bowl squares pool, an unexpected game and the one man who got in over his head.
Including a transatlantic thriller starring Jude Law, a family drama from Miranda July and a portrait of up-and-coming performer Taylor Swift.
The no-frills airline defies every rule of branding — and is wildly profitable.
In the last few years, the use of 3D printing has exploded in medicine. Engineers and medical professionals now routinely 3D print prosthetic hands and surgical tools. But 3D printing has only just begun to transform the field.
In a video that's making the rounds on social media, Prince Charles appears to noticeably snub Vice President Mike Pence at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem. But there's more to the story.
Clearview AI has built a database of billions of photos that it says can reveal just about anyone's true identity. But there are troubling questions about its past.
Behind the scenes, a small team of FBI agents spent years trying to solve a stubborn mystery — whether officials from Saudi Arabia, one of Washington's closest allies, were involved in the worst terror attack in US history. This is their story.
In the Philippines, parts of the landscape near Taal have gone completely gray, covered in a blanket of volcanic ash.
Stumbling across an exciting new way to eat eggs can be the difference between making time for breakfast and skipping it entirely.
"Ocean's 11," this is not.
The pressure to hit adult milestones is out of sync for many of today's 30-somethings.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
65 buses of the Hudson Bus Lines had their roofs cleaned in two hours.
Tinder will soon be adding a "panic button" and check-in system that will be able to track users' dates for safety purposes, but at what cost to users' privacy?
I discovered that we're building a digital surveillance state much like the one in China.
In the past half century, the number of bathrooms per American has doubled.
A very ambitious puppy ended up stuck inside the stuffing of a giant plush toy.
Camp Artek is known for its sun, fun and socialism.
It's an odd time to be an office-rental company.
A Chinese man built a custom 6×6 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Power Wheels-esque toy car for his son and it looks awesome if not completely dangerous.
Master cave diver Jill Heinerth offers some lessons from 30-plus years of surviving underwater emergencies.
That so many in the pundit class promote a candidate credibly accused of being an abusive boss says a lot about their regard for ordinary people.
When life gives you a spinout on an icy road, turn it into a 360-degree overtake.
Fertilizers are contaminating and warming the planet. Regulators haven't acted on decades-old warnings.
It's been 20 years since the tech billionaire bought the Dallas Mavericks, a timeline that has seen the 61-year-old evolve from a disrupting force into one of the league's most formidable constants.
We didn't even know there were so many ways you can cook a chicken.