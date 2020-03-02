This Close-Up Drone Footage Of A Volcano Erupting Is Extraordinary
Despite the fact that the eruptions from the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia eventually hit and knocked out this drone, the operator was able to retrieve the footage.
Despite the fact that the eruptions from the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia eventually hit and knocked out this drone, the operator was able to retrieve the footage.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
"President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don't believe in science," Bennett's Pence said. "I have to admit, this disease has been quite a test of my faith."
Practical? No. Dangerous? Yes. Fun to watch? Also yes.
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.
We're going to guess that this violates the warranty.
On Twitter, SpaceX founder Elon Musk joked that "It's fine, we'll just buff it out."
If the epidemic of self-delusion surrounding WeWork's potential can be traced to anyone, it is Rebekah.
Former California congresswoman Katie Hill's rise to Congress heralded the arrival of a new and modern political generation. And then intimate photos of her and a campaign staffer leaked.
"Two percent of people is a lot when you're talking about those people dying. Think about it this way: two percent of people disappearing was literally the premise of 'The Leftovers'."
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.
In recent years, the scientific community has become understandably excited and skeptical about claims that a particular concept — the Alcubierre Warp Drive — might actually be feasible.
The lions and leopards of Gir National Park, in Gujarat, India, normally do not get along. But about a year ago, a young lioness in the park put this enmity aside and adopted a baby.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
Some of the smartest people I know are getting ready for a crisis.
Despite the fact that the eruptions from the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia eventually hit and knocked out this drone, the operator was able to retrieve the footage.
Meanwhile, his older dog friend is very confused about what's happening.
Complete with blueberry bogs and a campfire.
Get cooking with Nancy Singleton Hachisu's top-tier Japanese cookbook.
Have you heard of Orbeez, the super-absorbent polymer balls taking over the internet? Well, before you rush out and buy some, watch this cautionary tale.
Lost, wet and alone in a freezing, snow-covered landscape, an Icelandic fisherman's story of survival against the odds reveals the human body's remarkable ability to adapt to the cold.
When your pets want your attention, sometimes they go for the extreme.
James Lipton, the elegant, articulate wordsmith and theater academic whose desire to give his acting students a greater insight into their art led to the popular Bravo series "Inside the Actors Studio," has died.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
We're going to guess that this violates the warranty.
I had come to this place in rural North Carolina for Prepper Camp, a three-day weekend gathering that would draw twelve hundred people to learn how to survive what they call The End of the World as We Know It.
In late 1918 the world's greatest killer — Spanish flu — roared towards Gunnison, a mountain town in Colorado.
On Twitter, SpaceX founder Elon Musk joked that "It's fine, we'll just buff it out."
A chair that twists you into a pretzel, a stool that looks like a giant slinky and a desk that turns into a reclining bed. Designers believe they have cracked the code to the perfect office chair.
We've seen the face of true happiness, and it's this pup playing with a big, blow-up ball.
30 years later, there's no doubt that the quirky looking Pontiac Trans Sport is the coolest GM minivan ever. But what many don't realize is that the absolute Holy Grail version of the Trans Sport was offered only in Europe.
One investor may fly to Idaho with or without family. A doctor in a Colorado ski town is soothing wealthy clients who want a cure. And one New Yorker called up the hospital with his name on it.
"This next one was shared by rapper Ice-T!"
What could possibly go wrong?
This month, we look at Cybertruck toys, Alexa-powered kid kitchens and a CEO's Mountain Dew obsession.
Practical? No. Dangerous? Yes. Fun to watch? Also yes.
GardaWorld built an armored truck empire while taking shortcuts. Mayhem followed. An investigation by the Tampa Bay Times
How Trump destroyed his enemies and bent the government to his will.
Welcome to an industry filled with 21-year-olds, open bars, and very little business experience.
The rules of photographic composition are very complex and hard for a beginner to approach — YouTuber and photographer Jamie Windsor breaks down eight simple ways to get started.
You'd think all sheep were docile and not that into parkour. You'd be wrong about this particular sheep.
Four of the world's top runners reveal how they prepare for grueling races, both mentally and physically.
With extraordinarily patience, Ben Krasnow demonstrates how carbon nanotubes self-align into a thread.
In this sprawling, mostly desolate state, there is perhaps no more concentrated a dose of pure Nevadan oddity than the stretch of US-95 that winds northwest from Vegas and Tonopah.
In the United States, with all the problems around election safety and hacking, elections don't have room for human error caused by poor design.
Eion Colfer's popular book is finally getting a film adaptation. "Artemis Fowl" comes to theaters May 29, 2020.
Photographing the jewel-toned waters jutting up against beaches and the salt-speckled lagoons, Tobias Hägg frames some of Earth's most striking landscapes.
Brianna Jaynes asked for help for her drug addiction. Then Florida's rehab industry exploited her for profit.
Just a regular, non-stressful day at work.
The changes in the primaries that made it harder for the South Bend mayor to succeed also constitute progress for his party.
We thought sheep were pretty chill animals. Turns out they can be very much the opposite of that when they're in the mood to butt heads.
NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, voiced their opposition to the proposed collective bargaining agreement.
I was unusually devoted to an eco-friendly brand of toilet paper. When it disappeared from the market, I had to know why.
Mr. Bobby Cat is as chill as a cucumber watching his favorite cartoons in a comfy chair.