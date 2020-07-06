Driver Tries To Launch Their Jetski Into Water, Fails Again (And Again And Again)
When things aren't working, it's time to back up and rethink it again.
A man takes matters into his own hands to rescue a cat stuck up a tree.
Here's a vivid demonstration of how masks prevent airborne infections like COVID-19.
A guy animates his girlfriend's hilarious recollection of "The Empire Strikes Back."
David Waldron created a visualization of the "changing geography and changing epicenters of COVID-19."
Owen Morse goes 222.22 miles over California's Owens Valley without stopping.
Helen Newby gets the most out of quarantine time and performs an enchanting version of the 90s classic.
Swedish approach is rooted in history of collective action, in which everyone has a role to play in keeping the country safe.
The president is urging his supporters to change the channel.
You can appreciate animals in nature, but please, please keep a safe distance from them.
Coronavirus was only one of Mary's worries. Her mother had become obsessed with the QAnon conspiracy. And Q always came first.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
It's fish one, get one free.
Aussie filmmaker Natalie Erika James' impressive debut is a spooky exploration of old age and the familial ties that bind.
A breakout protest anthem, the perfect quarantine anthem, a Beyoncé-assisted banger and the other songs we've had on repeat during the first half of the year.
"A Minnesotan never accepts food until the third offer."
It's been awhile since we've seen a good "steamed hams" meme, and this is one, for sure.
The study analyzed 41 possible causes of stress across four categories: work, money, family and health and safety.
Some blind people seem to be able to see without being conscious of it.
James Orgill takes the slime craze to a new level with this latest concoction.
Are social media and selfie culture killing the outdoors? Nah… but as a visit to some overshared spots reveals, they're challenging our notions about whether there's a right way to appreciate nature — and who gets to do it.
A city put control measures in place after one confirmed case of the disease, which caused the Black Death in the Middle Ages.
Here's the quality difference between film shot on a $100,000 camera versus a Samsung S20.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
A worker demonstrates the inner workings of the Glass Crushing & Recycling Line.
Monticello is shrine enough for a man who wrote that "all men are created equal" and yet never did much to make those words come true.
Morricone died Monday in Rome at the age of 91. The Italian cultural ministry confirmed his death in a statement that called him "a musician of refined skill who with his melodies has been able to excite and make the whole world dream."
Will a dusty, old Spilsbury & Tindall broadcast and marine radio work after nearly a century?
They do, they just taste like your great-grandfather's banana (or a pear, depending on who you ask).
Tupelo, birthplace of The King, is the global hub for aspiring Jailhouse Rockers.
A man was delighted to see a pod of dolphins riding a 20-foot wave in Western Australia.
With almost 10 billion records, the data breach notification service shows no signs of slowing down.
The internet is always home to some wholesomeness, no matter what's going on IRL. Here are some of the nicest things to happen on line this year so far.
I'm a second-generation Black activist and I'm tired of being spied on by the police.
How social distancing is drastically changing the way we commute.
"I knew they were going to run into trouble. The question was how much?"
New federal data provides the most comprehensive view to date of how Black and Latino people have been likelier than their white peers to contract the virus and die from it.
Bobby Duke makes a beautiful tiny axe from an old rusty hatchet.
Archaeologists are using canine assistants to uncover ancient remains.
They are a translator you can wear.
Tim Klein and Jason Wells were weekend warriors. They were also two of the best climbers to ever ply their trade on Yosemite's most iconic wall. So the climbing world was stunned when they died on some of its easiest terrain.
Conservationists worry the crustaceans, which are vital food sources for many species along the US East Coast, will decline in number.
Sergey Makhno Architects has envisioned a subterranean concrete home built for enduring the "unpleasant surprises" that may await in the post-pandemic world.
The 2019 horror movie isn't overtly about trans identities. But it depicted my journey perfectly.
This 1986 Pontiac Fiero built to look like a Ferrari Enzo is a crime against humanity.
For years, there's been a lot of talk about the need for more venture capitalist funds to go toward founders who aren't white men — but there's been very little action.
Mabel Garcia went to the only emergency room in Texas County, Oklahoma, which didn't have a drug for heart attacks and strokes. She was airlifted to a larger hospital that gave her the drug she needed, but it was too late. She suffered brain damage.
A whole vision of history seems to be leaving the stage.
The former darling of the VC world was acquired by two Utah companies who plan to run the company very differently.
Cities' geography can aid, underscore or discourage a protest movement's success.
