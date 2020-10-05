Driver Narrowly Escapes Getting Hit By Truck While Repairing Vehicle In The Middle Of The Road
While fixing a vehicle in the middle lane, the driver noticed a truck heading his way and had to make a quick escape to safety.
Donald Trump's team of physicians said President Donald Trump was doing "very well" and then were peppered with questions about his oxygen treatment.
Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) moderates the first presidential debate between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) in the new season premiere.
Ryan Reynolds is a video game character in a game that is about to go offline in "Free Guy." "Free Guy" will be released in theaters on December 11.
News anchors (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day) report on a COVID-19 superspreader event that took place in a Pittsburgh city Federal building.
Among other things, Elon Musk also makes bricks. YouTuber What's Inside cracks open a Boring Company brick and compares it to regular bricks.
In an era of mask-wearing, rappers Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd and Pete Davidson perform a song about wanting to see their girlfriends' faces — but Megan Thee Stallion and Ego Nwodim are having none of it.
An avalanche of US grants and loans helped the wealthy and companies that laid off workers. Individuals received about one-fifth of the aid.
From the Trojan War to Shakespeare, the oft-ridiculed archetype has always had much darker implications.
2020 has been rough and this short, a love letter to the World War I movie "1917," brilliantly captures how chaotic and unsettling this year has been.
You start with "I'm good" and you end with being very well-acquainted with the mental pit of despair that never seems to go away. But no, it's okay, we're good, really.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The president made a surprise outing from his hospital bed in an effort to show his improvement, but the murky and shifting narrative of his illness was rewritten again with grim new details.
Seriously, what's he doing there?
Not only can you get up to seven and a half hours on a single charge with these superb wireless earbuds, but they're currently $30 off at Amazon.
YouTube channel City Beautiful
digs deep into all the problems with Money Magazine's "Best Places to Live" lists.
In this economy, some gamer girls are offering to play video games online with lonely strangers for cash.
More than 7,453,700 people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 209,600 have died, according to a New York Times database.
Fleetwood's video is a recreation of the viral video from TikTok user Nathan Apodaca that featured Apodaca drinking cranberry juice while skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams."
You probably have seen an ad for a $7000 altwork desk that lets you work laying down. I decided to be creative and build it myself.
""Pax was doing math in homeschool where they're learning to count money. He recognized that the math question had a familiar name, Jayden, which is also his cousin's name."
"The 99% Invisible City" explores the unexpected and hidden wonders of urban living.
After a pause for the pandemic, debt buyers are back in the courts, suing debtors by the thousands.
Louis Lumière captured people in Lyon, France having a snow fight in 1896, but having the film in color really gives this video a different feeling.
Sony has started offering a first look at the PS5 to Japanese YouTubers and publications. First impressions reveal a quiet console, with some perspective on just how big this next-gen hardware is.
In the nearly sixty years since the Cuban missile crisis, the story of near-catastrophe has only grown more complicated. What lessons can we draw from such a close call?
The music industry in 1977, dominated by vinyl sales, looks a lot different than the music industry in 2020.
Brandon Cronenberg's "Possessor" is a grisly film that asks perturbing questions about the world we already live in.
Top executives are planning ahead after months of adapting to working from home. While many say they've seen enough to judge the pros and cons of the new arrangements, they are reaching different verdicts.
The reason that people are going to want to go back to the movies is joy. And "Tenet," while marketed as a great escape, is a movie so tangled up in itself that it turned out to be as joyless an experience as the very prospect of going to see a movie during COVID.
People who say there's no real magic in this world have clearly not seen half a billion of monarch butterflies wake up and take flight.
The pandemic has boosted interest in vending machine ownership. We surveyed 20+ operators to find out how much they make.
Who saw POTUS and for how long? That was the question on the minds of those in top Minnesota Republican circles Friday morning.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver details the numerous ways Trump's campaign and the effects of the pandemic will destabilize the upcoming election.
When humans arose in the horn of Africa at least a quarter of a million years ago, human eyes were extremely dark brown or nearly black.
This kid has been brought up right.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
Pauline Binam said she agreed to a minor surgery in ICE custody and, when she awoke, was told she could no longer have children naturally.
Horror and sci-fi stories love to take root in small towns—the more isolated the better, considering their quaint streets and picturesque views are always hiding very dark secrets. Sometimes, these towns are still reasonably safe for outsiders. But for every Twin Peaks, there are countless more to avoid. Including these!
The catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago is famous for preserving its many victims in volcanic ash. New research suggests this preservation extends to the cellular level.
Sir Adam Sandler narrates "Nature Planet," an epic look into the endangered species, The Silver-Breasted Montle, as they battle back from the brink of extinction.
After more than a decade in Los Angeles, Rainn Wilson and wife Holiday Reinhorn wanted to get out of the city. They found a rustic home in Southern California that had everything they wanted.
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.
This one went through a lot, but at the end it was worth it. The review is in, the chips are good.
"If she told me it was sunny outside, I'd double check," one senior Times journalist said about their high-profile colleague Rukmini Callimachi.
A deeply cynical love letter to the 20-year-old Radiohead album that taught us how to disappear completely.
Each year, people vote for the heftiest brown bear at the Katmai National Park and Preserve during the Fat Bear Week contest.
"Given everything that has happened this year in our country and given that this election is the most important of our lifetime, I feel that being silent is no longer an option."
The theme song of the longest running scripted series in TV history really slaps when performed on flute.