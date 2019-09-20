Driver Forgets To Pull Handbrakes Up All The Way, Ends Up Sorely Regretting It
The driver and the passenger seem to be okay, though we can't say the same for the car doors.
It's what experts have been warning about for years.
Here's the uncomfortable moment when Jeff Bezos decided to interrupt William Shatner's story about riding in his rocket.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It turns out computers haven't replaced everything in movies these days. Here's some of the most amazing non-CGI effects in modern films.
The first official set photos of Timothée Chalamet as young Willy Wonka went viral over the weekend, rightfully earning comparisons to Gonzo in "A Muppet Christmas Carol".
She has over a decade of modeling under her belt, but her debut acting role as Squid Game's Kang Sae-byeok, a young woman desperate to reunite her family after being separated at the North Korean border, has made her the world's current "It" girl.
Kumail Nanjiani would like to remind everyone about his brain, but I've brought him to the gym to talk about his muscles.
In 2018, Noor Salman was prosecuted and then acquitted for helping her husband plan his attack. But the verdict was far from vindicating.
A young girl watches the episode where Fry doesn't return to his faithful dog waiting for him at his pizza delivery job and here came the waterworks.
How much debt does a Gen Zer owe on average compared to a Baby boomer?
I had to know what he thought of becoming a legend.
Amudalat Ajasa took a visit to the Asatru Folk Assembly, the last church in America that only accepts white people as members, and questioned what their religion was all about.
Transgender employees at Netflix are planning a company-wide walkout on October 20 to protest statements about the Dave Chappelle comedy special "The Closer" made by co-CEO Ted Sarandos.
A respected conservator restoring a centuries-old church mural saw the devil in the details — and created a wholly imagined, diabolical scene.
The really rich people will still make you feel sh*tty but hey, you'll get your stuff mailed back to you by their employees.
The former adult film star has been vocal about the industry's exploitation of performers. But her time on OnlyFans has reframed her view on porn.
"The Office" was nearly cancelled after season 1, which forced producers to make some drastic changes. Here's how they saved the show — which went on to become a cultural phenomenon.
Eric Clapton makes this face a lot.
This revisionist medieval drama chronicles a knight's quest to get justice for his wife after his former best friend rapes her. But the film is most fascinating as a mea culpa from the actors for their own behavior.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
J.R. Smith got attacked by yellow jackets on the course in his first college golf tournament. He had to get medical treatment but was able to finish his round.
The rise of consumer DNA testing undermines queer conceptions of the family.
The 1992 footage shows co-creator Ed Boon coming up with the move live, alongside Scorpion's actor.
While promoting her documentary on HBO Max, Monica Lewinsky told Trevor Noah how she was able to recover after arguably the most stressful situation anyone can be put through.
Now that it's truly feeling like fall, anything that isn't flannel might as well not be in our closets.
Sleep apnea, which afflicts one out of 15 Americans, is a consequence of too many adaptations "stuffed" into our neck.
"The Beatles: Get Back," a Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, will hit streaming just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Have you ever had your breath taken away by a nature photo? Perhaps it was a snake laughing? Or an unbelievable double rainbow that went all the way? Nature Conservancy recently announced the winners of their renowned annual photo contest.
Larry David explains what was going on in that viral video of him plugging his ears during a runway show at New York Fashion Week.
Picture it: a mysterious chamber underneath Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean.
Bill Burr is completely fascinated by this bananas Bel Air mega-mansion.
Setting a rate can be a minefield for folks navigating an industry alone.
Joan Rivers had a brilliant idea to get Vincent Price to perform his famous "Thriller" rap and he, er, thrilled the entire audience.
Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is facing an outpouring of internal criticism even as it begins regularly flying people into space.
For a new podcast, the two women talk about society's willingness to believe those who accuse people in positions of power — and to do something about it.
All we need is a few Newfoundland puppies playing tug-of-war with a towel and it's enough to keep us enthralled all day.
Pondering how a meme from a quarter-century ago might have gone over in today's much-more-mature creator economy.
Binging With Babish attempts to keep this cookie intact with these directions.
Step inside the pitch meeting that led to No Time To Die!
Five-star rooms for $50, booked through Facebook and paid with Cash App.
Spoiler alert for "Squid Game" as this trailer breaks down every plot point, kill, and reference.
Why we prioritize globe-trotting over all else, even a plague.
A guy makes a very ill-advised decision to pet a warthog.