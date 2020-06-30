Driver Makes Remarkably Bad Decision To Turn Through A Traffic Island
A driver in the Philippines makes a really bad maneuver on this busy corner.
The Darien Gap is why you can't drive between the North and South American continents within Central America. What is it?
An eye for an eye, a stomp on the ceiling for a stomp on the floor.
Time flies by when you're on a gas planet, according to this video from planetary scientist Dr. James O'Donoghue that compares the relative rotation rates of different planets in our solar system.
Rand Paul has a tense face-to-face with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill over how to handle the coronavirus in the wake of continuing spikes across the United States.
"Renters in 23 states have no state level protection from eviction," Oliver explained. "Many tenants have to rely on the kindness of landlords."
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
It's not easy to figure out when a disease will stop spreading through a population.
Millions of Americans have no idea they're living in a flood zone. Now you can look up every property in the US and see the flood risk for yourself.
Even if we know it's a robotic spy squid, this is still a brutal outcome.
35 years ago, during another world health crisis, 45 artists gathered for one of the most extraordinary recording sessions in music history.
By suing the state, Lindsay Hecox, who hopes to run for Boise State, has found herself on the leading edge of the battle for transgender rights — and become the face of a court case that could have nationwide implications.
It all started on WhatsApp. The first in a cascade of US Navy investigations into sailors accused of trafficking, housing and pimping female prostitutes in the Middle East can be traced back to June 2017.
In a year in which cinema has been seemingly shut down, there has still been plenty of great work to see — if you know where to look.
All you need is a board and some rocks and an engineer's brain.
Banjo virtuoso Steve Martin performs a stirring rendition of "Office Supplies" with help from the Philadelphia Orchestra and explains the meaning of the title at the end of the song.
For the millennial generation, the blueprints for economic and domestic stability that our parents' generation embraced are proving impossible to follow.
We don't know whether to laugh or to wince.
Here's how Ariel has lived for six years off-grid in the mountains of western Wyoming.
An unusually bright star in a nearby galaxy has gone missing, in a mystery of cosmic proportions.
Triso particles are an alien-looking fuel with built-in safety features that will power a new generation of high-temperature reactors.
"Télévision œil de demain" predicted that some day in the future everyone would be walking around looking at personal handheld screens.
Prosecutors allege Thomas Manzo asked a mobster to assault Dina Manzo's boyfriend in exchange for discounts on a wedding reception.
"These snapshots of yourself when you're 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that?" Badgley said, in a reunion with his "Gossip Girl" co-star. "Sometimes it's just uncomfortable."
How the famous singing fish swam to the heights of fame, before being flushed down the drain of the pop culture commode.
Scientists captured incredible footage of a snake gliding through the air using high-speed cameras.
PG&E overlooked a contractor's involvement in illicit dumping before hiring it to clean up after the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history. PG&E later accused the vendor of fraud for bribing employees and overcharging for services.
There is a psychological effect that compels consumers to purchase houses that are priced like this — $472,423 — rather than this — $472,000.
"He's using the pandemic to not let us make any plans."
A new study warns that the strain of H1N1, common on China's pig farms since 2016, should be "urgently" controlled to avoid another pandemic.
Any time you have a benchmark that gets taken seriously, some people will start gaming the benchmark.
The world's first floating nuclear reactor Akademik Lomonosov recently set sail, helping power a remote part of Russia. What could go wrong?
NASA has compiled over 87,000 images of the sun taken over the past decade from its Solar Dynamics Observatory to create an incredibly detailed time lapse.
In the Irish borderlands, Sean Quinn was always known as a tough businessman. But he was hugely successful and created thousands of jobs.
A local hero. And then it all went wrong.
"Wash Us In The Blood" features collaborations from Travis Scott, Dr. Dre and a video directed by Arthur Jafa. The film includes footage from recent protests, Kanye's Sunday Service and his previous tours.
Last week, as America's top national security experts convened in Aspen, a strangely inquisitive Uber driver showed up, too. And caused a minor freak-out. Was the mystery woman some kind of covert agent — or simply a figment of these hyper-paranoid times?
What do a crew of talented musicians do when forced to serve at the pleasure of a notoriously cruel dictator? They play like their lives depend on it.
We've seen it happen in movies, but is this actually feasible in real life?
The result feels like a mental DDoS attack.
Discount chains are thriving — while fostering violence and neglect in poor communities.
This is why we never get anything done.
Carl Reiner, the multi-talent who created "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and directed several hit films, has died. He was 98.
The family's 73-year-old matriarch, three of her 11 children and her sister all died of COVID-19. Her survivors are focused on finding a remedy.
A business model that seemed marginal before the coronavirus pandemic now looks like the future of restaurants.
Orwell was haunted by his years as a police officer in colonial Burma. His later writings shed light on today's protests.
An investigation finds more than 3m aggregate followers and members support QAnon on Facebook, and their numbers are growing.