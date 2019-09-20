Dr. Sanjay Gupta Tries Repeatedly To Convince Joe Rogan To Get Vaccinated. Here's How That Went
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains to Erin Burnett why he went on Joe Rogan's podcast and whether he felt he convinced the podcaster to get vaccinated.
When a youth football and cheerleading program found out how Sara Cheek was supporting her family, it initiated a bizarre campaign to push her, her husband, and her kids out.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A narrator takes this schlocky 1988 sci-fi action film entitled "Hell Comes To Frogtown" to the next level.
Can you really work fewer hours for the same pay, while maintaining productivity? Yes, say these participants of a study in Iceland
Robert Willis was a hacker looking for a job when he interviewed with the nascent company Koala Media. What started as an anti-government initiative quickly turned into a fake news empire.
In his sketch "The Friend Nobody Likes," Cook talks about how there is always one person in the group nobody likes — and that person almost invariably is named "Karen."
The dividing lines between generations are a figment of our collective imagination.
In 1867, two formidable drinkers went head-to-head to see who could finish more Whiskey Cocktails. The winner's tally should never be challenged.
It's a surprisingly delightful prank.
Moderators of a subreddit dedicated to Gabby Petito quit and apologize after massive controversy over 'tasteless' awards.
Detroit's Local 4 news reporter Victor Williams has been skating for close to a decade, and showed off some slick moves while covering a new skatepark that will offer lessons to kids in the area.
This 50-year-old game revolutionized the video game industry, so why have we never heard of it.
Technology can be a big seller in new cars, but it turns out that many digital features go unused — assuming owners even know their car has them.
William Shatner takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself.
This week, we've also got Hoyeon Jung's taste in music, red flags and "crying and throwing up."
A Smash Mouth concert was so bad, the lead singer announced his retirement from the band soon after. Here's what it was like to attend the show.
While some artists make snow-covered mountains, pastoral fields or calm lake scenes the subjects of their paintings, Turkish artist Naci Caba prefers to paint celestial "Star Wars" surroundings.
The alternative therapy treatment for mood disorders like depression and anxiety uses one of the only legal psychedelics in the US. Researchers still grapple with how exactly it heals the mind.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Vincent Pastore, best known as Salvatore Bonpensiero AKA "Big Pussy" from "The Sopranos" has a Halloween-themed ad that you're sure to enjoy.
There are four parties in every monogamous relationship — you, your partner and your phones.
The whole family can gather around and play these games for fun, for competition or because you really love video games.
It was one of the city's most dangerous neighborhoods, but to the residents who lived there, the complex was a refuge. Over the next decade, though, that feeling would slowly disappear.
"You can't say for certain? Well then please, by all means, put it on television. We all know that's how journalism works."
Apple has silently fixed a 'gamed' zero-day vulnerability with the release of iOS 15.0.2, on Monday, a security flaw that could let attackers gain access to sensitive user information.
AP photojournalists used to send photos over telephone lines using a device called the Portable Picture Transmitter.
We all have loved ones who buy everything they want well before the gift-giving holidays come around. Now we must find items they don't even know they want yet.
The popular understanding of what dinosaurs looked like millions of years ago come from Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" but if we were being completely honest with ourselves, no one knows for sure what dinosaurs looked like and we're all just grasping at straws.
Holdouts get a lot more agreeable with a couple of beers and a good game on TV.
75 1/2 Bedford Street is the skinniest building you can live in in New York City if you have $5 million to spare.
The company removed its credit score minimum for 84-month loans.
The driver and the passenger seem to be okay, though we can't say the same for the car doors.
They are working three jobs, changing careers or moving to faraway areas with affordable housing in order to drum up enough money for children of their own. Sadly the numbers still don't add up.
In American work culture, there's a general acceptance of this notion of fun as an earned element of the job for those near the top.
"When I heard that the world's only float-through McDonald's was on a little canal on the Elbe River in Germany, I thought that was probably worth a visit."
We are one, maybe two, elections away from a constitutional crisis.
It's what experts have been warning about for years.
It turns out computers haven't replaced everything in movies these days. Here's some of the most amazing non-CGI effects in modern films.
Sometimes we could really use a physical manifestation of our feelings, and there's nothing more accurate than this magnetic plush.
Her new music video is haunting, disconcerting, and 100 percent her.
Amudalat Ajasa took a visit to the Asatru Folk Assembly, the last church in America that only accepts white people as members, and questioned what their religion was all about.
Transform from a swamp-dwelling monster into a beautiful princess.
Kumail Nanjiani would like to remind everyone about his brain, but I've brought him to the gym to talk about his muscles.
The first official set photos of Timothée Chalamet as young Willy Wonka went viral over the weekend, rightfully earning comparisons to Gonzo in "A Muppet Christmas Carol."