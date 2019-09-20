This Chris Farley Documentary Will Make You Laugh, Cry, And Wonder About How His Life Ended
Former "SNL" alums, friends, and industry insiders all weigh in on the final days of Chris and what he was like before it all ended.
Former "SNL" alums, friends, and industry insiders all weigh in on the final days of Chris and what he was like before it all ended.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A Wizz Air Airbus A321neo makes a spectacularly low landing.
"She said she wanted authenticity, but I guess she didn't like it."
We don't know who gave her the fireworks, or why, or if she was okay with this happening, but this could have caused her a heart attack. Take care of your elders.
When former president Donald Trump reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 400 times in a deposition on Wednesday, he put himself in familiar company.
The Satanic Verses author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at an event in New York state.
Former "SNL" alums, friends, and industry insiders all weigh in on the final days of Chris and what he was like before it all ended.
The "Everywhere" singer launched him in a since-deleted tweet
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Mathieu Stern shows how you can hack an old analog camera and take it into the digital world with you.
Robert Sansone's research could pave the way for the sustainable manufacturing of electric vehicles that do not require rare-earth magnets.
Plus what to consider before you move, according to 14 people who've been there.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Why the United Stares and other Western allies providing long-range rocket systems to Ukraine made them a formidable force against one of the strongest armies in the world.
Austin Tice has been held in Syria since 2012. His family in Houston hasn't given up on seeing him come home.
Binging with Babish demonstrates how to make an NYC mainstay, the classic street-side empanada.
Much to our surprise, "Sonic The Hedgehog" is more relevant now that it was in the 90s.
Jeffrey Toobin, who rejoined CNN as a legal analyst after stepping away in the wake of exposing himself to colleagues in a Zoom call, said Friday that he was leaving the network after 20 years.
Jomboy breaks down the wildest 9th inning we've ever seen.
From "Nosferatu" to "From Dusk Till Dawn", from "The Lost Boys" to "What We Do in the Shadows", here are the best vampire movies of all time.
Shipping companies prepared to halt the transport of goods on the Rhine as water levels in Germany's biggest river neared a critically low point Saturday.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
From fake wheels to duplicate steering wheels — the Donut Media boys reveal why you shouldn't skimp when it comes to buying car parts.
Fan letters and snapshots are one matter, and launch codes are another—and here the details of classification might decide just how much trouble Trump is in.
With cozy flannel lining and a weather-resistant waxed sailcloth exterior, this jacket only gets better as you wear it.
This happened at the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks. Yes, Cartman and Kenny were there too.
The Mercedes-Benz Metris work van just didn't work out in the United States.
Comedian Sarah Cooper really gives us what we need to succeed.
Here's how groups of people cause havoc and strong-arm their way into controlling a nation.
The metaverse is still unfolding, but it has been developing for more than a century. Rudimentary virtual worlds have existed - in imagination and reality - since the days of the telegraph.
Crab-like body plans have evolved independently at least five times. Biologists are still trying to figure out why.
Luciano Monosilio was just 27-years-old when he got a Michelin star. His restaurant is the only one in the world that makes dried semolina pasta in-house. Here's how they do it.
The photoshopped image superimposed the head of Judge Bruce Reinhart on the body of Jeffrey Epstein while Ghislaine Maxwell massaged his feet.
Here's how 4.5 million residents of Cape Town, one of South Africa's capital cities, almost faced one of the world's biggest water crises.
A search warrant viewed by Politico reveals that the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice laws.
It's been a rough year for workers in corporate America.
Love is seeing your partner sleep in the car for most of the way on all the road trips you go on.
And when we say tiny, we mean TINY. His daughter filmed the moment they drove up to the house, and also posted a house tour that you have to see to believe.
An account with the gunman's name was one of the pro-Trump social network's most prolific users.
Christopher Nolan films are hard to decipher and he might've gone too far with "Tenet," making it his most undecipherable project yet.
The long road to putting "Ocarina of Time" on PC.
The death of Anne Heche, an Emmy Award-winning actress and mother of two, comes a week after she crashed her car into a home in Mar Vista, California.
It makes sense up until you find out what it does to everything around you.
Lexus has sold exactly two examples of the GS this year — probably because it was discontinued in 2020.
July rents in New York City hit an average of $5,113 this month — up from last month's record high of $5,000.
The late night host slammed Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt for her "very stupid theory" about the FBI raid. "Everyone knows you get to search the cops before they search you," he quipped.
Let these famous men demonstrate the difference between going back in time to '70s disco, and going back in time to 1940s fascism.
From "Nope" to "The Worst Person in the World," the intertitle is back — but with a twist.