Visual Effects Whiz Makes A Super Trippy Music Video With Cool Echo Effect
We expect nothing less from a song called "Doppler."
Life in the pond is more chaotic than we'd imagined.
"Why do you think it was me? What gave it away?"
As Florida reported its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, Ron DeSantis faced down an angry constituent who said he was "misleading the public."
Grant Imahara was a truly brilliant engineer, and arguably was the hardest working scientist on "Mythbusters." Here's a few of the things he did behind-the-scenes that may surprise you.
Banksy disguised himself as a deep cleaner on the Tube to stealthily paint some pro-mask graffiti.
The beluga is really having a whale of a good time.
"MDZhB" has been broadcasting since 1982. No one knows why.
Over 1,300 partnerships with Ring. Hundreds of facial recognition systems. The surveillance apparatus in the United States takes all kinds of forms in all kinds of places — a huge number of which populate a new map called the Atlas of Surveillance.
Max was determined to take the plunge as his owner looked on in amazement.
Can Iron Man expense rehab? Would Robin be considered a dependent? Should Batman sell merch?
Gus Johnson and his friends make a hilarious biblical re-enactment.
Parents can be nosy. But what would you do if they fed you fake news all the time?
When Julia Stiles performed her climactic audition in Save The Last Dance back in 2001, we all thought it was the most epic dance routine. On second thought, as this woman shows, maybe it was just really good editing.
The administration is undermining public health.
Inside the progressive effort to talk Trump voters into switching sides, one deep conversation at a time.
Itsuo Kobayashi draws what he eats every single day. While his drawings are individually compelling, each discrete element rendered in loving detail, his body of work as a whole gives an intimate window into everyday Japanese food.
A Harvard sophomore is driving across the country on Google Street View, because this is the world we live in now.
How thwarted Hollywood ambitions, Silicon Valley hubris and a long war on objectivity gave rise to Drudge, Breitbart and other right-wing media insurgents.
On May 30, "at least eight people lost vision in one eye" due to projectiles fired by police officers at George Floyd protests. The Washington Post reconstructed the events of some of these incidents and found they undermined the official accounts of police officials.
The tech industry is built on serendipity. If workers flee the Bay Area, what's left?
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been taken to the hospital and treated for a possible infection, according to a court spokeswoman.
Symptoms of plague include sudden high fever, chills, headache and nausea.
While the West struggles to handle the coronavirus pandemic, it's going to have to deal with another crisis soon.
STAT asked a number of public health experts for a single suggestion of how we get ourselves out of this mess. We got lots.
A new oral history of the James Bond films offers plenty for fans to savor. Of particular interest is its exploration of 1995's "GoldenEye."
The sports comedy comes to Apple TV+ on August 14.
By 2030, you might be able to count the number of actual Karens on one hand.
It's time to stop talking about waves of coronavirus. This is a long, lingering epidemic that is only just getting started.
Ed Yong, a science writer at The Atlantic, gave a dire warning that the United States is not prepared for distributing a coronavirus vaccine, seeing how poorly the country is doing at simply mitigating the spread of the pandemic.
Ghislaine Maxwell was denied bail nearly a year after her friend Jeffrey Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.
If you thought Gmail's auto-replies would be less annoying when a real person is saying it aloud, you'd be wrong.
The students at the center of the #Cabo211 scandal give an exclusive account of what went down.
Not according to new UC Berkeley research that shows our ability to pinpoint the exact location and size of things varies from one person to the next and even within our own individual field of vision.
Remember that famous hallway scene in "Inception"? Well, turns out "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" did a very similar sequence two years before the Nolan movie came out.
We found that while left-leaning sites prioritize statewide reporting, right-leaning sites are more focused on local reporting, indicating the potential for these sites to exacerbate polarization in local communities.
"As a straight white man it's my job to chime in on stuff that don't concern me."
In a wide-ranging conversation, he discusses his career pivot, life as a sexual-abuse survivor and the joys of bringing back the beloved Bill Preston.
The conspiracy theorists accuse Democrats and even fellow Republicans of being beholden to a cabal of bureaucrats, pedophiles and Satanists. President Trump has cheered them on.
"You boys think you're living in just the best time of the world's history, but it's no better than [what] our father's had."
It really takes couch-surfing to another level.
It's been 25 years since the last Ford Bronco was made. Ford is bringing the brand back, with the unveiling of three new off-road-oriented SUVs under the Bronco name.
This cat attempts hunting crows in this relaxing Japanese garden.
75 years ago, the world changed forever with the first detonation of a nuclear device in the New Mexico desert.
The experience of participating in the state-sanctioned killing of another human being has shaped me forever — and is why I believe this country should not pursue federal capital punishment.
Nestlé's sleek, chic capsule system changed the way we drink coffee. But in an age when everyone's a coffee snob and waste is wickedness, can it survive?
