Yo Dawg, I Heard You Like Doom, So We Ran Doom Inside Doom
A hacker discovered a code execution exploit in the original DOS Doom 2 and gleefully found a way to run Doom inside the game.
A hacker discovered a code execution exploit in the original DOS Doom 2 and gleefully found a way to run Doom inside the game.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Donald Trump wrote that Liz Cheney can "finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion." Trevor Noah finds something off about this statement.
Sarah Kendzior explains how American history is littered with people who gained power and wealth by manipulating distrust.
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" was so bad, unsold cartridges were secretly buried in a landfill in New Mexico. Howard Scott Warshaw explains why people hated it and how it could've been improved.
Formula 1 power units will still make around 1,000 horsepower in 2026, but a lot more of it will come from the hybrid system.
Activists have been fighting for sex work to be decriminalised for decades, but what would that actually look like? Writer Brit Dawson investigates.
The actress tells guest host Nicole Byer about stealing toilet paper and getting caught pulling a "witchy" prank on a castmate in a hotel.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
A hacker discovered a code execution exploit in the original DOS Doom 2 and gleefully found a way to run Doom inside the game.
As battery packs become the new albatross that performance cars must lug around, engineers are embracing the challenge to slenderize EVs and usher in a new era of performance.
Mainstream Republicans once mocked Mark Finchem. Now the 2020 election denier and his allies are close to taking power.
13 ads. This list is culled from, not a shit-pile, but a sh*t-mountain.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Here's the story of a prank gone wrong that a pilot played that got him greeted by police at the terminal.
Movies in which the sex so good, it's worth getting murdered for.
The actor tells Jimmy Fallon about the time he spent in real restaurant kitchens to prepare for his role in TV series "The Bear."
'Teenage Dirtbag' is all over TikTok and Instagram, but it's nowhere near the first time the song has been a hit.
For the fifth episode of its latest season, Land of the Giants examines the past, present, and future of the Facebook News Feed.
Andrew Rousso hilariously compares and contrasts the way people used to negotiate their rent.
They took the core concept of the classic board game "Monopoly," and turned it into a quick-playing card game that's much more fun.
It's never too late to start saving, especially when even modest amounts can turn into big retirement funds over time.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Here's how Judd Apatow got the idea for his cult film "Pineapple Express," which some say is one of the best stoner comedy flicks ever made.
The actor wrote in an open letter that he has "spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events."
Western Rise is discounting select pants and shirts throughout August, so be sure to replenish your wardrobe for fall.
"I spoke with some of the world's biggest financial experts to find out how they are planning to profit from the recession."
Sage Sohier drove across the USA to make 'American Seen', a charming window into a particular era in the country's history.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone breaks down all of the individual statutes that Donald Trump potentially could have violated for keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Tanzanian government hails high-speed broadband connection as boon to tourists and porters.
The former president's current legal team includes a Florida insurance lawyer who's never had a federal case, a past general counsel for a parking garage company and a former host at far-right One America News.
The people in the cabin must have been terrified when the pilots of a Jet Airways 737-800 found themselves nearly out of fuel.
These electric vehicles will qualify for the $7,500 tax credit through the end of 2022.
When a hot new item drops the most stressful part of the process is often waiting in line in hopes of scoring that impossible to get ticket or item. But did you know there are professionals who can wait in line for you?
Dr. Oz is confronted about that viral video of him shopping at "Wegners" (sic) that he probably wishes he never made.
Pitt was never charged in the incident, but Jolie's own request of FBI records have now made her disturbing allegations against him public.
Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be ramping up its marketing ahead of the show's impending debut, but there remains plenty of secrets and surprises to be discovered that have been intentionally held back thus far.
Regardless of whether you're on a motorbike or on a horse to invade and conquer England, you should always wear a helmet. (From 2021)
New data from Hubble provides tantalizing clues as to why the tenth-brightest object in the night sky suddenly got dim.
The strange feeling of seeing posts from the brand account you used to work on.
Pearl Jam refused to release "Black" as a single. Here's why it still ended up becoming one of the band's biggest hits.
"I'm terrified she'll leave me if she finds out."
The government's tax agency has launched a programme to encourage a new generation of sake drinkers.
Aubrey Plaza reveals to Conan O'Brien about the hilarious lies she would tell as a tour guide of the 30 Rock Studios.
One man's desperate quest to save his wife in a corrupt medical landscape.
From Wee-Bey on "The Wire" to Drew on "Flatbush Misdemeanors", the actor has mastered playing terrifying characters who get laughs.
She-Hulk joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe today on Disney+, but do the reviews recommend the new series or do they point to another mediocre show?
In this week's Forgotten Cars, we analyze GM's thinking that customers wanted minivans that were… something else.
While Canada has fumbled every climate promise, the UK has been hitting its emissions targets. What would it take to catch up?