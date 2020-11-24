Reporter Caught On Hot Mic Exclaiming 'That Was Weird As Sh*t' After Trump Refuses To Answer Questions Or Concede Election
Donald Trump took no questions after making a quick announcement about the stock market, audibly stunning reporters.
Who knew that bagpipes and swing would go so well together? Not the crowd and certainly not us.
Van Jones argued in a popular Ted Talk that Donald Trump could stay in office if he refused to concede the 2020 presidential election. T. Greg Doucette explains why he's wrong and Donald Trump can't subvert our election laws.
We haven't heard these sounds in a very long time, but they are forever tied to our memories of the early internet.
YouTuber walter santi managed to turn a bad situation — a leak in the house — into a good thing by treating their cats with an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Columnist Jonah Reider explains how these simple containers can elevate your cooking and keep your kitchen organized.
After caring for his egg for two months, an emperor penguin finally saw his chick hatch in this beautiful moment captured by a robotic spy camera.
Couples pledge many things to one another. When my father grew ill, one promise tested everything about my parents' long and happy life together, and forced my mother to wonder how she would keep her word — and also whether she should.
Structure compared to monolith featured in "2001: A Space Odyssey" while John McCracken gallerist says object is not sculptor's work.
It starts out one way, ends another way entirely.
Dave Chappelle had made it clear that he did not approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central series, Chappelle's Show, without paying him a dime. The comedian spoke about it during his recent "Saturday Night Live" monologue, and now he has done something about it.
It can be daunting to take the leap of faith into the world of online dating, not really knowing who is on the other end of your messages. How would you feel knowing that you may not even be talking to the same person throughout your entire correspondence?
World Rally Championship driver Louise Cook made driving the Subaru WRC 2001 on the Bidno Moorland Reverse stage in Wales look almost too easy.
He was the first openly gay rock musician to be signed to a major record label, declaring himself "glam rock's truest fairy" to slack-jawed media critics and listeners alike.
Amazon has redesigned the Echo Dot with improved audio quality as priority number one. Better yet, it's currently being discounted by 42% directly from the source.
This anamorphic floor art will mess with your eyes' sense of perception.
"Folklore, The Long Pond Studio Sessions" will feature performances of every song on Swift's "Folklore" album. The concert special drops on Disney+ at midnight today.
From facial boners to kinky choking to elaborate displays of BDSM-like dominance, turkeys make your sex life look like a melted vanilla sundae.
If you've been paying attention to Rudy Giuliani over the last few weeks, dreamy seducer of women wouldn't seem like a keen descriptor.
The full list of Grammy nominees has been released, with some notable music and new artists on the scene this year. The awards show will air January 31 on CBS.
Give him a five-minute warning, use food as a lure, remind him he has something to live for.
A dark money mystery in the Sunshine State.
A little enthusiasm and a megaphone go a long way.
From the AIDS crisis to the Royal Wedding, it's a mixed bag.
MetaBallStudios illustrated an how much energy is consumed per capita visualized as spheres.
We thought 2020 was the worst year ever. Turns out we were wrong.
They spoke about long and punishing hours, how morale plummets as the holiday season goes on and why the holidays still make them feel guilty.
When asked by Vanity Fair to rate Shepard's level of attractiveness, Minhaj did not hold back and also gave his assessment of Hollywood's double standards when it comes to male beauty.
The furious race to develop a coronavirus vaccine played out against a presidential election, between a pharmaceutical giant and a biotech upstart, with the stakes as high as they could get.
This is not the first time "Star Wars" has dabbled in religion.
Everyone loves "Friends" but if you really thought about it, Ross Geller was a selfish, egomaniacal jerk.
Having trouble finding all 24 face coverings?
There is a marked discrepancy between how cartoon characters do things versus how humans do things in real life.
The editors of The Times Book Review choose the best fiction and nonfiction titles this year.
Counting every person in the country is already a massive challenge, but the census was no match for this year's chaos.
You don't remember that guy who was yellow and square and oddly cartoon-like?
More ventilation and better filters are steps you can take if you can't avoid being inside with others this holiday season.
Stocks rose for a second day on Tuesday as investors cheered the Trump administration's move to begin the transition process as well as President-elect Joe Biden's potential pick for Treasury secretary.
There is nothing scarier in the health world than when you combine the terms "gas station," "five days old" and "sushi."
"The PE teacher was being horrible to my friend so I hit her with my tennis racket."
A one-time-only vintage sale highlights the company's boldest designs.
Eric Andre's surrealist comedy show is all about making people uncomfortable and he upped the ante to 11 on this episode.
Killing turkeys by hand, pissing in a pot, drinking only alcohol and eating terrible gruel made me understand what life was like back then, and why we celebrate holidays.
"Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day," poet Helen Steiner Rice once quipped. Perhaps no property embodies that spirit more than the unique home for sale at 1 Rivers Edge Drive in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
It's not for the faint of heart nor for those who are not ready to fall flat on their face.
Reliever Adam Ottavino photographed one of the most surreal seasons in MLB history. He shared some of his favorite images and the stories they tell.
Inside the great NBA bubble experiment.
Walking across a country in a straight line is no small feat, considering the number of lakes, mountains and swamps you have to traverse.
The top players, you see, don't win tournaments by being cleverer than the rest of us. They do it by memorizing a long list of non-words so they can avoid the problems ordinary players encounter.
In a recent survey, people ranked these questions as the worst to answer during an interview.
I have a thing about different textures touching, so please, proceed with caution.
Last month, home sales rose to a 14-year high. With median home prices increasing 16% year-over-year, which ZIP codes are now the most expensive in the US?