This 2016 Video Of Donald Trump Vowing To Protect Classified Information Hits Differently In 2022
"In my administration, I'm going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information," Donald Trump said on August 2016.
Every year hundreds of remote-control airplane enthusiasts show off their crafts and then duel them in the sky. This time they all had one goal — take down the biggest RC plane on the block, a 34-foot foam giant.
The Cahokia Mounds stand by the Mississippi as a warning from a fallen culture. Do we still have time to heed it?
This visor cam footage from an Alpha Tauri Formula One car (doing a practice lap and pit stop) at the Bahrain International Circuit gives you an up-close and personal look from the cockpit.
In one of the more intriguing testaments to the power of post-production, the original "Men in Black" managed to change its entire plot in the editing room.
Her friends wish she'd never met the rakish young Italian they called the "snake."
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael tells "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guest host Desus Nice how he copes with bombing onstage — and it's relatable.
The pill hit the market over 60 years ago — so why is the male equivalent taking so long?
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Trevor Noah took shots at Trump and his supporters for coming up with a new set of creative excuses to justify why official documents were found at Mar-a-Lago.
Sex positivity has changed the face of the art world, as artists like Tracey Emin and Robert Mapplethorpe lose their controversial edge — perhaps it's for the best.
"Compassion seems to be doled out only to the best-behaved among us."
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
In this episode from 2011, Steve Carell visits the "Conan" set for a run-down of what an interview on the show would involve.
Sixty-six million years ago, our ancestors lived through the most violent event in the Earth's history. How did small, insignificant mammals survive a doomsday asteroid?
Nonprofit RIP Medical Debt buys up unpaid hospital bills plaguing low-income patients and frees them from having to pay.
The most tantalizing detail around the FBI's recent search of Mar-a-Lago is that 11 sets of documents were classified.
The WKRG local news team couldn't stop laughing at this poor boy's misfortune during the Tigers-White Sox game.
When it comes down to it, you'll never regret having a nice Newton's Cradle sitting on your desk.
Andreessen, who is against affordable housing in his town, is throwing money at Neumann to disrupt the rental market.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Actor Sterling K. Brown talks about seeing the 'Tonight Show' host playing guitar outside Cozy Soup 'n' Burger in New York City way back in the day.
"My students aren't the snowflakes Gov. DeSantis assumes they are… and neither am I."
This mini PC weighs about one third of a pound, has up to 1TB of storage, 16GB of RAM, a quad-core CPU and more for as low as $249.
It took over a year, multiple press conferences, a sea of vitriol, and the continued threat of a year long suspension, but Deshaun Watson finally apologized for his conduct last Friday before his first appearance in an NFL football game in over 18 months.
"This is probably the fastest car in the Netherlands."
In a statement provided to Variety by a representative of the actor, Miller broke their silence about the troubling behavior that they have exhibited in recent years, which has led to a series of legal issues and assault and abuse allegations.
Trump claimed Obama "kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified." CNN's Daniel Dale explains why this claim is false.
Japanese fans of the sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" can chow down on demonic pasta and rock out to retro 1980s tunes at a pop-up cafe inspired by the Netflix horror drama.
Here's why video game companies aren't making as many video games as they used to.
Human actions have turned a usually beneficial fungus into a bringer of death.
"In Search of Lost Time" broke with conventions when it was published in 1922. Considered daunting by many, it is actually universally appealing and rewarding.
Hajime Miura delivered one of the greatest yo-yo performances in history. Here's why the judges didn't award him 1st place.
Across industries and incomes, more employees are being tracked, recorded and ranked. What is gained, companies say, is efficiency and accountability. What is lost?
In efforts to find evidence of voter fraud and overturn the 2020 election results, Trump-affiliated lawyers, including Sidney Powell, sent teams to access data from voting systems in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada.
Tom Scott risks life and limb by attempting the United States Postal Service's most challenging delivery job.
Prosecutors said making their affidavit public could cause "irreparable damage" to their inquiry.
Cool old cars can be functional, too. A company called Kindred is retrofitting vintage vehicle models to make them drivable and comfortable while retaining their classic charm.
For some reason, the road going through Death Valley is still open, even though it currently looks like this.
Bushra Seddique's escape from Afghanistan.
Competitive lifesaving looks a lot like swimming… until it doesn't. Here's a look inside one of the world's most bizarre sports.
Plaza told Conan about the time Greg Daniels hired her to play April Ludgate, in "Parks and Rec," and how she ended up pitching Ludgate's character to Daniels on the spot instead.
The 33-year-old musician is accused of firing a handgun twice in the direction of a former friend in November not far from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Most of these tools are based on the Consumer Price Index, a measure of changing prices in the US over time.
What makes "Stranger Things" so damn good — even when the plot seems forbiddingly convoluted? Turns out the Duffer brothers are experts in editing and sound techniques that keep you watching.
Rudolph W. Giuliani, as former President Donald J. Trump's personal lawyer, spearheaded efforts to keep Mr. Trump in power.
This week, a letter writer with an intense reaction to a friend's baby news, a mom who needs a man to fact-check everything her daughter says, and a boyfriend who sulks when his partner wears high heels.