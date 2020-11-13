Donald Trump Makes His First Public Remarks In A Week About Operation Warp Speed
Trump's remarks focuses on COVID-19 vaccines, which he says he hope will be available as soon as April.
Things got way too weird for The Gregory Brothers to remain silent.
Flights from Asia to South America would be a "long, arduous and expensive journey."
On November 12, 1970, officials in Oregon exploded an 8-ton whale carcass in one of the weirdest moments in American history caught on tape.
Nothing about this is a good idea, but somehow YouTuber YOGOMAN made it work.
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Leta Powell Drake, Nebraska television personality, interviewed dozens of celebrities with her trademark moxie.
Nicole Conlan heard French people watching the American elections were confused about Gritty, so she made a useful explainer.
This week's main characters include an actor who suggests food stamps work only on healthy foods, a white politician who announced that he's a Black gay man, a congressman who wants the world to know he really likes Tiffany Trump, and more.
Two weeks before Thanksgiving, coronavirus cases in the United States hit a new daily high Thursday, as more than 163,000 Americans tested positive. So what is the risk level where you live?
Fox 46 reporter Amber Roberts was reporting on a sinking bridge near Winston-Salem, when it literally collapsed before her eyes.
This leftovers-stealing, mess-creating, thermostat-tinkering guy is a walking nightmare.
Chaos, misfortune and tragedy struck these films.
The smart technology behind this storage design allows building space to be used more efficiently.
There's a scientific reason no one outside the South can nail them.
A cruise-industry reporter is on board, documenting the experience.
Musou Black absorbs over 99.2% of visible light and makes regular black paint look like gray.
Everybody needs a laugh now and then, and Amazon Prime has a rotating selection of high-quality comedies for those times you need to escape the troubles of the real world and decompress with humor.
A newly found side channel in a widely used protocol lets attackers spoof domains.
The fish is so close yet so far away at the same time.
Lung health is at risk from Covid-19. Naturally, some Americans turned to cigarettes.
Where is the water supposed to come from?
It's actually eerie, looking at all the memories and collections accumulated by a stranger.
There is a time and a place to use Slack. Here's how to make sure you're getting intra-office communication right.
There's been a lot of heavy rainfall at Silver Lake Sand Dunes, and it has led to quicksand like this.
If you're anything like us, things go missing somewhat regularly. Grab some Tile trackers while they're on sale, and you'll always be able to track 'em down.
On the eve of yet another screen adaptation, Patricia Highsmith's mordant 1955 tale of calculated self-invention feels as relevant as ever.
Back in 1985, 65 homes in a Philadelphia neighborhood were destroyed in an attempt to target a black militant group.
This week, we've got Gritty, FiveThirtyEight's origin story, calling the race for Biden, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, what's something that isn't racist but feels racist and Dean Browning announcing he's a black gay man.
The Space Shuttle was NASA's workhorse for 30 years. But despite all its features, it had some fatal flaws.
It's astonishing how some of the world's largest cities can be so compact in size.
In every country in the world, male suicides outnumber female. Will Storr asks why.
Democrats and Republicans cannot agree on anything, that we can all agree on.
It's the perfect example of the end-state death-cult capitalism that the American ruling class believes in.
In fourteenth-century England, one of the only ways a woman could get a divorce was if her husband was impotent. But first, she had to prove it in court.
Somewhat surprisingly, Janet Hubert, "the original Aunt Viv," also joins in with the cast to reminisce about the show in the trailer for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion. The special will stream on HBO Max on November 19.
Kevin calls into talkSPORT and attempts to pull the wool over the eyes of the hosts.
Shifting cultural assumptions about the "right" indoor temperature could save us incredible amounts of energy — and let us fundamentally rethink how we design offices.
Guess who's back? Back again? Sometime last night Twitter discovered a full publisher's description for Jonathan Franzen's next novel. Read on.
Of all the car problems we expected one to have, an engine that wants to escape the car isn't one of them.
The dramatic impact of the virus on the Secret Service's presidential protection unit comes as growing numbers of prominent Trump allies and White House officials have fallen ill.
Archaeologists are beginning to piece together the complex relationships between Stonehenge and other Neolithic sites on Salisbury Plain.
"Who needs sleep when you can play with me all night?"
The way some people talk online is truly bonkers.
They're discreet to the point of secrecy — which also makes them socially distant.
"They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn't like to lose and never admits loss," Obama said.
A petition on Change.org to name actor LeVar Burton the new host of the show has gathered over 24,000 signatures as of Thursday evening.
Golf's hard-hitting provocateur, known for his unorthodox training regimen, is an acquired taste. His quest to conquer the sport continues this week at the Masters.
On August 21, 1911, the Mona Lisa painting was stolen off the wall of the Louvre in Paris and briefly vanished. Here's how the thief got caught.
Travel bloggers have flocked to Pakistan in recent years — but have some of them become too close to the authorities?
Although paradoxes often trip us up, embracing contradictory ideas may actually be the secret to creativity and leadership.
A seasoned parkour athlete shows off his unbelievable skills in this supercut.
Screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin on the alchemy that went into creating the terrifying "Jacob's Ladder."